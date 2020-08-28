AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Henryville at Lanesville, 10 a.m.
Bullitt Central (Ky.) at Silver Creek, 10 a.m.
Shoals at Rock Creek, 10 a.m.
CAI at North Harrison, 10 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Providence, 2 p.m.
Jasper at New Albany, 8 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Jeffersonville at John Shirley Invitational, 8 a.m. 1801 E. 86th St., Indianapolis
New Albany Invitational (Providence, Silver Creek), 9 a.m.
Cross country
Salem Invitational (Clarksville, CAI, Silver Creek), 9:30 a.m.
New Albany, Providence in Dennis Bays Warrior Classic, 10 a.m. at Angel Mounds, Evansville
Girls' golf
New Albany Invitational (Floyd Central, Providence), 9 a.m. at Valley View
Girls' soccer
Bedford NL at New Albany, 11 a.m.
Providence at Heritage Hills, 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
New Washington at Madison Invitational, 9 a.m.
Silver Creek at Bloomington South Invitational, 9 a.m.
Rock Creek at Madison Invitational, 9 a.m.
River City Invitational (at New Albany)— Lanesville at New Albany, 9 a.m.; Austin at New Albany, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Springs Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.
CAI, Silver Creek at Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Henryville at Perry Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Hoosier North/South Challenge (at Floyd Central) — Lawrence North vs. Providence, 11 a.m.; Hamilton Southeastern at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.; Providence vs. Hamilton SE, 1:30 p.m.; Lawrence North at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Boys' soccer
North Harrison at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Salem at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 4:30 p.m.
New Washington at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Girls' golf
Clarksville, Columbus East at Seymour, 4:30 p.m. at Shadowood GC
New Albany at Brownstown, 5 p.m. at Hickory Hills
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
6 p.m., FS2 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.
7:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
6 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m., ESPN — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
CYCLING
8 a.m., NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
5 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)
6 p.m., ESPN2 — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.)
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m., ESPN — SK at NC
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Doosan at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., FOX — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at St. Louis
2 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
6:30 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
MEN'S SOCCER
11:45 a.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
8 p.m., FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas
NBA
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon, NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith
2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Melbourne
4:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra
SOFTBALL
1 p.m., ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m., ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Pendley, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m., ESPN2 — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
11 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
Noon, CBSSN — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m., ABC — Seattle vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
4 p.m., CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
Noon, CBSSN — GT: The British Championship, Donnington Park, Leicestershire, England (taped)
Noon, FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
1 p.m., CBSSN — FIA World Rallycross: The World RX, Kymi Ring, Kausala, Finland (taped)
2 p.m., CBSSN — GT World Challenge: America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis. (taped)
3:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
6 p.m., FS1 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — AMA: The Indy Mile II, Indianapolis (taped)
7 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles
1 p.m., NBC — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
5 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees
4 p.m., ESPN2 — NY Yankees at NY Mets
4 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
7 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition)
NBA
1 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
6 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m., NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
3 p.m., CBS — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
RUGBY
4:30 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra
8 a.m., FS2 — RFL: Hull FC at Huddersfield
10 a.m., FS2 — RFL: Catalans at Wigan
MEN'S SOCCER
2:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m., FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle
WNBA
4 p.m., TBA — Connecticut vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m., TBA — Phoenix vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m., TBA — Atlanta vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
MONDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m. (Tuesday), FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
CYCLING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron, 123 miles
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — TBA
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., ESPN — St. Louis at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m., ESPN — San Diego at Colorado
TENNIS
Noon, ESPN — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
