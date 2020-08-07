AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Girls' golf
Floyd Central, New Albany at Washington Invitational, 2 p.m. at Country Oaks
MONDAY
Girls' golf
Seymour at New Albany, 4 p.m. at Valley View
Jennings County at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m. at Valley View
Henryville at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise GC
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — AFL: Carlton at West Coast
4 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
8 a.m., FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
Noon, NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisc.
1 p.m., FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
3 p.m., FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.
4 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway
BOXING
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles
10 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles
FISHING
7 a.m., DSC — Major League Fishing: Bass Pro Tour 2020 Stage Three Championship Round, Lake Fork
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
1 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
4 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m., FOX — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m., CBSSN — The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.
6:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m., ESPN — KT at Hanwha
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh
6 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington
9 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., UNI — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Napoli, Round of 16, Leg 2
8 p.m., WBKI-28, WKRD-790 AM — Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC
8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
Midnight (Sunday), CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
NBA
1 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
RODEO
8 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Penrith
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast
2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla
TENNIS
11 a.m., TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Semifinals
WNBA
Noon, ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m., ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m., NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia
9:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
1 p.m., FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
1 p.m., FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
3 p.m., FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.
4 p.m., CBSSN — GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
GOLF
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
Noon, ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
1 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
LACROSSE
12:30 p.m., NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
4 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego
7 p.m., ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
MEN'S SOCCER
7:30 a.m., FS1 — TBA
9:30 a.m., FS1 — TBA
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 a.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweights), UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
NBA
3 p.m., ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
RODEO
6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.
TENNIS
1:30 p.m., TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final
6:30 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
3 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
MONDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m., FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong
5 a.m. (Tuesday), FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m., FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia
9 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at Houston
NBA
6:45 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
6:30 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
11:30 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
