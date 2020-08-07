AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY

Girls' golf

     Floyd Central, New Albany at Washington Invitational, 2 p.m. at Country Oaks

MONDAY

Girls' golf

     Seymour at New Albany, 4 p.m. at Valley View

     Jennings County at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m. at Valley View

     Henryville at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise GC

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     1:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — AFL: Carlton at West Coast

     4 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

     8 a.m., FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

     8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

     Noon, NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisc.

     1 p.m., FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

     3 p.m., FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

     4 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway

BOXING

     8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

     10 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

FISHING

     7 a.m., DSC — Major League Fishing: Bass Pro Tour 2020 Stage Three Championship Round, Lake Fork

GOLF

     11 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

     1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

     1 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

     4 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

     4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

     6 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING

     11:30 a.m. FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.     

     3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     5 p.m., FOX — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     6 p.m., CBSSN — The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

     6:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:55 a.m., ESPN — KT at Hanwha

     3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Lotte at Doosan 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     2 p.m., MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

     4 p.m., FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh

     6 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington

     9 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:30 p.m., UNI — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Napoli, Round of 16, Leg 2

     8 p.m., WBKI-28, WKRD-790 AM — Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC 

     8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey

     Midnight (Sunday), CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     4 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

NBA 

     1 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     8:30 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

     3 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

     8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

RODEO

     8 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.

RUGBY

    3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Penrith

     11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

     Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast

     2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla

TENNIS

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Semifinals

WNBA 

     Noon, ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     3 p.m., ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

     5 p.m., NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     7:30 a.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia

     9:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

     1 p.m., FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

     1 p.m., FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

     3 p.m., FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

     4 p.m., CBSSN — GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

GOLF

     10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

     Noon, ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

     1 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

     3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

     4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

     6 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     5 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     3:55 a.m., ESPN — Lotte at Doosan

LACROSSE

     12:30 p.m., NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

     4 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego

     7 p.m., ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

MEN'S SOCCER

    7:30 a.m., FS1 — TBA

    9:30 a.m., FS1 — TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     4 a.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

     11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweights), UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

NBA 

     3 p.m., ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:30 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     3 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

RODEO

     6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.

TENNIS

     1:30 p.m., TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final 

     6:30 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

     3 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

MONDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     4 a.m., FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong

     5 a.m. (Tuesday), FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6 p.m., FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia

     9 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at Houston

NBA

     6:45 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

     6:30 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     11:30 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

