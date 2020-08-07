Recently, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway shifted gears to a fanless Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23, its rescheduled date due to the pandemic. The Speedway announced in June that attendance would be limited to 25% of capacity, but coronavirus cases in Marion County tripled in July, prompting the decision. Two weeks after the 500 comes the rescheduled Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. A plan approved in May set admissions to 61%, cut outdoor seating by over half, and limited some dining areas to one-third capacity. But by late July Churchill Downs stopped selling infield tickets to limit attendance.

