AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Silver Creek at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Floyd Central, ppd.
Jeffersonville at Evansville North, cld.
Girls’ basketball
Silver Creek at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
CAI at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Madison, ppd.
Men’s college basketball
IUS at Asbury, ppd.
Swimming
Jeffersonville at Seymour, 6 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
IUS at Asbury (Ky.), ppd.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Clarksville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
IBCA BOYS’ POLL
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Lawrence North (12) 0-0 388
2. Carmel (3) 1-0 371
3. Silver Creek (2) 1-0 359
4. Warren Central (2) 1-0 342
5. Cathedral (1) 2-0 310
6. Brownsburg 0-0 284
7. FW Blackhawk 0-0 269
8. Homestead 0-0 235
9. Pike 1-0 202
10. Indpls Attucks 0-0 197
11. Lawrence Central 1-0 166
12. Westfield 0-0 124
13. Munster 0-0 110
14. Barr-Reeve 0-0 96
15. SB Adams 0-0 91
16 (tie). Fishers 1-0 83
16 (tie). Floyd Central 0-0 83
18. New Albany 2-0 76
19. SB St. Joseph 0-0 61
20. Lafayette Jefferson 1-0 48
Others receiving votes: Blackford, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Brebeuf, FW Carroll, Castle, Chesterton, Columbus North, Daleville, Evansville Bosse, Gary West Side, Greenwood, Hamilton Southeastern, Hammond, Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville, Kouts, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, North Central, Plainfield, Shenandoah, South Adams, South Bend Riley, Western, Zionsville.
IBCA GIRLS’ POLL
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Penn (14) 6-0 392
2. Carmel (5) 4-0 372
3. Crown Point (1) 3-0 339
4. North Central 5-1 305
5. Bedford NL 4-1 287
6. East Central 5-0 283
7. Hamilton SE 4-1 275
8. Fishers 7-1 243
9. Homestead 4-1 229
10. Salem 7-0 183
11. Noblesville 3-1 158
12. Mishawaka Marian 5-0 150
13. Silver Creek 5-0 142
14. Linton-Stockton 5-0 135
15. Ben Davis 3-1 124
16. Ev. Memorial 2-0 87
17. Franklin 4-0 79
18. Lawrence North 4-4 64
19. FW South 2-0 50
20. FW Carroll 3-2 39
Others receiving votes: Andrean (3-0), Brownsburg (2-3), Columbus East (4-3), Columbus North (4-2), Concord (3-0), Elkhart (3-2), FW Concordia (4-1), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (7-0), Garrett (7-0), Greensburg (0-0), WL Harrison (1-0), Heritage Christian (5-2), Jennings County (2-0), Knox (6-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (5-1), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), North White (5-0), Northridge (5-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (1-1), Plainfield (5-1), Roncalli (5-0), South Bend Washington (3-2).
INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS
Records through Saturday
Class 4A: 1. Carmel 4-0, 2. Penn 6-0, 3. Crown Point 3-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 4-1, 5 (tie). North Central 5-1, East Central 5-0, 7. Bedford NL 4-1, 8. Fishers 7-1, 9. Homestead 4-1, 10. Fort Wayne South 2-0.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 5-0, 2. Salem 7-0, 3. Norwell 4-0, 4 (tie). Evansville Memorial 2-0, Mishawaka Marian 5-0, 6. Garrett 7-0, 7. FW Concordia 4-1, 8. Washington 2-0, 9. Central Noble 2-0, 10. Greensburg 0-0.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 5-0, 2. Frankton 7-0, 3. University 3-0, 4. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-0, 5. Forest Park 5-0, 6. Clinton Prairie 4-0, 7. Triton Central 5-1, 8. Eastern 3-2, 9 (tie). Fairfield 5-1, Northeastern 4-0.
Class A: 1. Loogootee 1-0, 2. Waldron 5-0, 3. Pioneer 1-1, 4 (tie). Lanesville 7-1, Trinity Lutheran 4-1, 6. Greenwood Christian 4-2, 7. Jac-Cen-Del 2-1, 8. North White 5-0, 9. Morgan Township 3-1, 10. Blue River 2-0.
SPORTS ON AIR
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m., CBSSN, WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Western Kentucky at Charlotte
GOLF
3 a.m. (Wednesday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round,
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Indiana, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn.
3 p.m., BTN — Oakland at Purdue
4 p.m., ACCN — St. Francis at Virginia
4 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: North Carolina-UNLV winner vs. Stanford-Alabama winner, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
5 p.m., BTN — Green Bay at Wisconsin
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Hartford vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.
5 p.m., FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton
6 p.m., ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville
6 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Georgetown
7 p.m., BTN — Towson at Maryland
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Davidson vs. Providence, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m., FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke
9 p.m., BTN — South Dakota at Nebraska
9:30 p.m., ESPN — Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, Indianapolis
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina-UNLV loser vs. Stanford-Alabama loser, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
MEN’S SOCCER
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
9 p.m., FS1 — MLS Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Semifinal
10 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: TBD, Championship, San Antonio
GOLF
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
2 p.m., FS1 — Saint Joseph’s at Villanova
4 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma
6 p.m., ACCN — South Carolina State at Clemson
7 p.m., BTN — Ball State at Michigan
7 p.m., CBSSN — Seton Hall at Rhode Island
7 p.m., ESPN — West Virginia vs. Gonzaga
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m., FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier
8 p.m., ACCN — North Florida at Florida State
9 p.m., BTN — Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern
9 p.m., SECN — UT Arlington at Arkansas
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
10 p.m., ESPN — Illinois vs. Baylor
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NFL
3:40 p.m., NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
