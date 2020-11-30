AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Silver Creek at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Floyd Central, ppd.

Jeffersonville at Evansville North, cld.

Girls’ basketball

Silver Creek at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

Charlestown at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

CAI at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Madison, ppd.

Men’s college basketball

IUS at Asbury, ppd.

Swimming

Jeffersonville at Seymour, 6 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

IUS at Asbury (Ky.), ppd.

WEDNESDAY

Girls’ basketball

Clarksville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

IBCA BOYS’ POLL

The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.

Rank, School Record Pts

1. Lawrence North (12) 0-0 388

2. Carmel (3) 1-0 371

3. Silver Creek (2) 1-0 359

4. Warren Central (2) 1-0 342

5. Cathedral (1) 2-0 310

6. Brownsburg 0-0 284

7. FW Blackhawk 0-0 269

8. Homestead 0-0 235

9. Pike 1-0 202

10. Indpls Attucks 0-0 197

11. Lawrence Central 1-0 166

12. Westfield 0-0 124

13. Munster 0-0 110

14. Barr-Reeve 0-0 96

15. SB Adams 0-0 91

16 (tie). Fishers 1-0 83

16 (tie). Floyd Central 0-0 83

18. New Albany 2-0 76

19. SB St. Joseph 0-0 61

20. Lafayette Jefferson 1-0 48

Others receiving votes: Blackford, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Brebeuf, FW Carroll, Castle, Chesterton, Columbus North, Daleville, Evansville Bosse, Gary West Side, Greenwood, Hamilton Southeastern, Hammond, Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville, Kouts, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, North Central, Plainfield, Shenandoah, South Adams, South Bend Riley, Western, Zionsville.

IBCA GIRLS’ POLL

The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.

Rank, School Record Pts

1. Penn (14) 6-0 392

2. Carmel (5) 4-0 372

3. Crown Point (1) 3-0 339

4. North Central 5-1 305

5. Bedford NL 4-1 287

6. East Central 5-0 283

7. Hamilton SE 4-1 275

8. Fishers 7-1 243

9. Homestead 4-1 229

10. Salem 7-0 183

11. Noblesville 3-1 158

12. Mishawaka Marian 5-0 150

13. Silver Creek 5-0 142

14. Linton-Stockton 5-0 135

15. Ben Davis 3-1 124

16. Ev. Memorial 2-0 87

17. Franklin 4-0 79

18. Lawrence North 4-4 64

19. FW South 2-0 50

20. FW Carroll 3-2 39

Others receiving votes: Andrean (3-0), Brownsburg (2-3), Columbus East (4-3), Columbus North (4-2), Concord (3-0), Elkhart (3-2), FW Concordia (4-1), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (7-0), Garrett (7-0), Greensburg (0-0), WL Harrison (1-0), Heritage Christian (5-2), Jennings County (2-0), Knox (6-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (5-1), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), North White (5-0), Northridge (5-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (1-1), Plainfield (5-1), Roncalli (5-0), South Bend Washington (3-2).

INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS

Records through Saturday

Class 4A: 1. Carmel 4-0, 2. Penn 6-0, 3. Crown Point 3-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 4-1, 5 (tie). North Central 5-1, East Central 5-0, 7. Bedford NL 4-1, 8. Fishers 7-1, 9. Homestead 4-1, 10. Fort Wayne South 2-0.

Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 5-0, 2. Salem 7-0, 3. Norwell 4-0, 4 (tie). Evansville Memorial 2-0, Mishawaka Marian 5-0, 6. Garrett 7-0, 7. FW Concordia 4-1, 8. Washington 2-0, 9. Central Noble 2-0, 10. Greensburg 0-0.

Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 5-0, 2. Frankton 7-0, 3. University 3-0, 4. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-0, 5. Forest Park 5-0, 6. Clinton Prairie 4-0, 7. Triton Central 5-1, 8. Eastern 3-2, 9 (tie). Fairfield 5-1, Northeastern 4-0.

Class A: 1. Loogootee 1-0, 2. Waldron 5-0, 3. Pioneer 1-1, 4 (tie). Lanesville 7-1, Trinity Lutheran 4-1, 6. Greenwood Christian 4-2, 7. Jac-Cen-Del 2-1, 8. North White 5-0, 9. Morgan Township 3-1, 10. Blue River 2-0.

SPORTS ON AIR

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m., CBSSN, WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Western Kentucky at Charlotte

GOLF

3 a.m. (Wednesday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round,

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Indiana, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn.

3 p.m., BTN — Oakland at Purdue

4 p.m., ACCN — St. Francis at Virginia

4 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: North Carolina-UNLV winner vs. Stanford-Alabama winner, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m., BTN — Green Bay at Wisconsin

5 p.m., ESPN2 — Hartford vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m., FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton

6 p.m., ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville

6 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Georgetown

7 p.m., BTN — Towson at Maryland

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Davidson vs. Providence, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m., FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke

9 p.m., BTN — South Dakota at Nebraska

9:30 p.m., ESPN — Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, Indianapolis

9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina-UNLV loser vs. Stanford-Alabama loser, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

MEN’S SOCCER

8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

9 p.m., FS1 — MLS Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Semifinal

10 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

4 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: TBD, Championship, San Antonio

GOLF

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

2 p.m., FS1 — Saint Joseph’s at Villanova

4 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

6 p.m., ACCN — South Carolina State at Clemson

7 p.m., BTN — Ball State at Michigan

7 p.m., CBSSN — Seton Hall at Rhode Island

7 p.m., ESPN — West Virginia vs. Gonzaga

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m., FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier

8 p.m., ACCN — North Florida at Florida State

9 p.m., BTN — Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern

9 p.m., SECN — UT Arlington at Arkansas

9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

10 p.m., ESPN — Illinois vs. Baylor

MEN’S SOCCER

2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

NFL

3:40 p.m., NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

