AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Rock Creek at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Borden at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Providence, ppd.
Jeffersonville at Lou. Sacred Heart, cld.
FRIDAY
Boys' basketball
South Central at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Jeffersonville, ppd. to Feb. 9
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
GOLF
12:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m., FS1 — UM Kansas City at Minnesota
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon State
8 p.m., SECN — Jackson State at Mississippi
10 p.m., FS1 — San Diego State at Arizona State
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — New England at LA Rams
SURFING
1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona
8 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
8 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BIATHLON
6 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Arizona State at Arizona
9:30, FS1 — Utah at Colorado
10 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose State
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — Appalachian State at Charlotte
7 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Creighton
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Omaha at Kansas
7 p.m., ESPNU — Iona at Fairfield
7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown
9 p.m., BTN — Iowa State at Iowa
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Marquette at UCLA
NBA
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Preseason: Sacramento at Portland
SKIING
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)
SPEED SKATING
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. Speed Skating Championships (taped)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.