AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball

     Rock Creek at Clarksville, 6 p.m. 

     Borden at Lanesville, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Trinity Lutheran at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. 

     North Harrison at Providence, ppd. 

     Jeffersonville at Lou. Sacred Heart, cld. 

FRIDAY

Boys' basketball 

     South Central at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

     Rock Creek at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

     Austin at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Southwestern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Lanesville at Providence, 7:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m. 

     Seymour at Jeffersonville, ppd. to Feb. 9

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY 

AUTO RACING

     3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

GOLF

     12:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

     2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     8 p.m., FS1 — UM Kansas City at Minnesota

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon State

     8 p.m., SECN — Jackson State at Mississippi

     10 p.m., FS1 — San Diego State at Arizona State

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NFL 

     8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — New England at LA Rams

SURFING

     1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     6 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona

     8 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

     8 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Nebraska 

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

     3:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

     7:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

     4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BIATHLON

     6 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Arizona State at Arizona

     9:30, FS1 — Utah at Colorado

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose State

GOLF

     11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

     3 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     5 p.m., ESPNU — Appalachian State at Charlotte

     7 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Creighton

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Omaha at Kansas

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Iona at Fairfield

     7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

     9 p.m., BTN — Iowa State at Iowa

     9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Marquette at UCLA

NBA 

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — Preseason: Sacramento at Portland 

SKIING

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)

SPEED SKATING

     9:30 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. Speed Skating Championships (taped) 

