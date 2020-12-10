AREA CALENDAR TODAY Boys’ basketball
South Central at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Jeffersonville, ppd. to Feb. 9
SATURDAY Boys’ basketball
Rock Creek at Cannelton, 2:30 p.m.
Silver Creek vs. FW Blackhawk, 6:40 p.m. at Southport
Borden at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Zionsville, 7:30 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Rock Creek at Crothersville, 11 a.m.
Borden at Providence, 12:30 p.m.
Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 1:30 p.m.
Jennings County at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ swimming
Silver Creek at Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany at Bedford NL, 11 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Oakland City at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
New Albany at Columbus North Invitational, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central at Triacoff Tournament, 9 a.m. at Calumet
SPORTS ON AIR TODAY AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BIATHLON
6 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Arizona State at Arizona
10 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose State
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m., CBSSN — St. John’s at Seton Hall
5 p.m., ESPNU — Appalachian State at Charlotte
7 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Creighton
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Omaha at Kansas
7 p.m., ESPNU — Iona at Fairfield
7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown
9 p.m., BTN — Iowa State at Iowa
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Marquette at UCLA
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., {span}NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Ajax Amsterdam, Group Stage (taped)
NBA
8 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Houston at Chicago
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Preseason: Sacramento at Portland
SKIING
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped)
SURFING
1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington
SATURDAY AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.
10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Oklahoma at West Virginia
Noon, ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Wake Forest at Louisville
Noon, CBS — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Noon, ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas
Noon, ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern
Noon, FOX — Utah at Colorado
2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo
3 p.m., CBS — Navy at Army
3:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at Miami (Fla.)
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Penn State
3:30 p.m., ESPNU — Houston at Memphis
4 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Florida State
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas
4 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
6 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming
7 p.m., ESPN — LSU at Florida
7 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Baylor
7 p.m., FS1 — Louisiana Tech at TCU
7:30 p.m., ABC — USC at UCLA
7:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State
8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Virginia TEch
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State
10 p.m., ESPN2 — San Diego State at BYU
10:30 p.m., ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Fresno State at New Mexico
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., ESPNU — Florida at Florida State
Noon, ESPNEWS — Mississippi State at Dayton
Noon, CBS, WHAS-840 AM — Notre Dame at Kentucky
1 p.m., ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
5 p.m., SECN — UNC Wilmington at Ole Miss
6 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona
7 p.m., SECN — Samford at Georgia
7:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana State at Purdue
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
8 p.m., SECN — Central Arkansas at Arkansas
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m., NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
MEN’S SOCCER
2:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
9 p.m., FOX — MLS Cup: Seattle at Columbus, Championship
