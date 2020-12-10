AREA CALENDAR TODAY Boys’ basketball

South Central at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at CAI, 7:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

Southwestern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Lanesville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Seymour at Jeffersonville, ppd. to Feb. 9

SATURDAY Boys’ basketball

Rock Creek at Cannelton, 2:30 p.m.

Silver Creek vs. FW Blackhawk, 6:40 p.m. at Southport

Borden at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

Henryville at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Zionsville, 7:30 p.m.

Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Rock Creek at Crothersville, 11 a.m.

Borden at Providence, 12:30 p.m.

Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.

Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 1:30 p.m.

Jennings County at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ swimming

Silver Creek at Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.

New Albany at Bedford NL, 11 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Oakland City at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

New Albany at Columbus North Invitational, 9 a.m.

Floyd Central at Triacoff Tournament, 9 a.m. at Calumet

SPORTS ON AIR TODAY AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BIATHLON

6 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Arizona State at Arizona

10 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose State

GOLF

11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

3 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m., CBSSN — St. John’s at Seton Hall

5 p.m., ESPNU — Appalachian State at Charlotte

7 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Creighton

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Omaha at Kansas

7 p.m., ESPNU — Iona at Fairfield

7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

9 p.m., BTN — Iowa State at Iowa

9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Marquette at UCLA

MEN’S SOCCER

2:55 p.m., {span}NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United

7:30 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Ajax Amsterdam, Group Stage (taped)

NBA

8 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Houston at Chicago

10:30 p.m., ESPN — Preseason: Sacramento at Portland

SKIING

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped)

SURFING

1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin

7 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington

SATURDAY AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BOXING

9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.

10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon, ABC — Oklahoma at West Virginia

Noon, ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Wake Forest at Louisville

Noon, CBS — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Noon, ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas

Noon, ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern

Noon, FOX — Utah at Colorado

2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo

3 p.m., CBS — Navy at Army

3:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at Miami (Fla.)

3:30 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Penn State

3:30 p.m., ESPNU — Houston at Memphis

4 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Florida State

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas

4 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

6 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming

7 p.m., ESPN — LSU at Florida

7 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Baylor

7 p.m., FS1 — Louisiana Tech at TCU

7:30 p.m., ABC — USC at UCLA

7:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State

8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Virginia TEch

9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State

10 p.m., ESPN2 — San Diego State at BYU

10:30 p.m., ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State

10:30 p.m., FS1 — Fresno State at New Mexico

GOLF

11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m., ESPNU — Florida at Florida State

Noon, ESPNEWS — Mississippi State at Dayton

Noon, CBS, WHAS-840 AM — Notre Dame at Kentucky

1 p.m., ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

5 p.m., SECN — UNC Wilmington at Ole Miss

6 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona

7 p.m., SECN — Samford at Georgia

7:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana State at Purdue

8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

8 p.m., SECN — Central Arkansas at Arkansas

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m., NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

MEN’S SOCCER

2:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United

9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9 p.m., FOX — MLS Cup: Seattle at Columbus, Championship

