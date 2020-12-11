AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Rock Creek at Cannelton, 2:30 p.m.
Silver Creek vs. FW Blackhawk, 6:40 p.m. at Southport
Borden at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Zionsville, 7:30 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Rock Creek at Crothersville, 11 a.m.
Borden at Providence, 12:30 p.m.
Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 1:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Jennings County at New Albany, ppd. to Jan. 5
Girls' swimming
Silver Creek at Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany at Bedford NL, 11 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Oakland City at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
New Albany at Columbus North Invitational, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central at Triacoff Tournament, 9 a.m. at Calumet
MONDAY
Wrestling
Borden vs. West Washington at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.
10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Michigan State at Penn State
Noon, ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Wake Forest at Louisville
Noon, BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
Noon, ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas
Noon, ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern
Noon, FOX — Utah at Colorado
Noon, FS1 — Minnesota at Nebraska
Noon, SECN — Georgia at Missouri
2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo
3 p.m., CBS — Navy at Army
3:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at Miami (Fla.)
3:30 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Indiana
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma State at Baylor
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
4 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Florida State
4 p.m., FOX — Cal at Washington State
4 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
6 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming
7 p.m., ESPN — LSU at Florida
7 p.m., FS1 — Louisiana Tech at TCU
7:30 p.m., ABC — USC at UCLA
7:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State
8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Virginia TEch
10 p.m., ESPN2 — San Diego State at BYU
10 p.m., ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Fresno State at New Mexico
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2:30 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., ESPNU — Florida at Florida State
Noon, CBS, WHAS-840 AM — Notre Dame at Kentucky
Noon, ESPNEWS — Wofford vs. South Florida
1 p.m., ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
3 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi State vs. Dayton
3 p.m., NBCSN — Evansville at Saint Louis
5 p.m., NBCSN — ODU at VCU
5:30 p.m., ESPNU — Memphis vs. Auburn
6 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona
7:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana State at Purdue
8 p.m., ESPNU — Illinois at Missouri
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m., NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS — Serie A: Spezia at Crotone
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
8:30 p.m., FOX — MLS Cup: Seattle at Columbus, Championship
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
NBA
7 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Charlotte
9:30 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah (joined in progress)
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Wasps at Dragons, Group Stage, Group A (taped)
SURFING
1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7 p.m., CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Late Model Firecracker, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)
8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
Noon, NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — North Alabama at Indiana
Noon, CBSSN — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky
Noon, FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State
1 p.m., ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia
2 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Michigan
2 p.m., FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m., SECN — Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt
3 p.m., ESPN — Texas at Baylor
3 p.m., PAC-12N — San Francisco at California
4 p.m., BTN — Cleveland State at Ohio State
4 p.m., ESPNU — SIU Edwardsville at Northwestern
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Portland State at Washington State
7:30 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown
9:30 p.m., FS1 — Standford at USC
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m., NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
MEN'S SOCCER
7 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton
9:10 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham
2:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal
NBA
6 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m., ESPN — Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NFL
1 p.m., FOX — Minnesota at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Las Vegas
4 p.m., FOX — New Orleans at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m., NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore
RUGBY
8 p.m., NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Glasgow at Exeter, Group Stage, Group B (taped)
SKIING
10 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — Cross-Country World Cup (taped)
1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)
SURFING
1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
2 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College
4 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
4 p.m., SECN — South Alabama at Auburn
5 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Texas
6 p.m., SECN — Abilene Christian at Texas A&M
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon State
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at California
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Butler
7 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
9 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Creighton
NBA
7 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: New Orleans at Miami
9 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah
NFL
8:15 p.m., ESPN — Baltimore at Cleveland
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas Tech at Baylor
