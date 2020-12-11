AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Rock Creek at Cannelton, 2:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek vs. FW Blackhawk, 6:40 p.m. at Southport

     Borden at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Zionsville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Providence at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     Rock Creek at Crothersville, 11 a.m. 

     Borden at Providence, 12:30 p.m. 

     Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m. 

     Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 1:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. 

     Jennings County at New Albany, ppd. to Jan. 5

Girls' swimming

     Silver Creek at Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     New Albany at Bedford NL, 11 a.m. 

Men's college basketball

     Oakland City at IU Southeast, 3 p.m. 

Wrestling

     New Albany at Columbus North Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     Floyd Central at Triacoff Tournament, 9 a.m. at Calumet 

MONDAY

Wrestling

     Borden vs. West Washington at Mitchell, 6 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY 

AUTO RACING

     7:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BOXING

     9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.

     10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Michigan State at Penn State

     Noon, ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Wake Forest at Louisville

     Noon, BTN — Rutgers at Maryland 

     Noon, ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas

     Noon, ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern 

     Noon, FOX — Utah at Colorado 

     Noon, FS1 — Minnesota at Nebraska

     Noon, SECN — Georgia at Missouri 

     2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo

     3 p.m., CBS — Navy at Army

     3:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at Miami (Fla.)

     3:30 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Indiana

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma State at Baylor

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa 

     4 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Florida State

     4 p.m., FOX — Cal at Washington State

     4 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming

     7 p.m., ESPN — LSU at Florida

     7 p.m., FS1 — Louisiana Tech at TCU

     7:30 p.m., ABC — USC at UCLA

     7:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State 

     8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Virginia TEch

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — San Diego State at BYU

     10 p.m., ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — Fresno State at New Mexico     

GOLF

    11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

    1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

     2:30 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

     1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     11 a.m., ESPNU — Florida at Florida State

     Noon, CBS, WHAS-840 AM — Notre Dame at Kentucky

     Noon, ESPNEWS — Wofford vs. South Florida

     1 p.m., ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

     3 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi State vs. Dayton

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Evansville at Saint Louis

     5 p.m., NBCSN — ODU at VCU

     5:30 p.m., ESPNU — Memphis vs. Auburn

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona

     7:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana State at Purdue

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Illinois at Missouri

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY 

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

MEN'S SOCCER

     8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS — Serie A: Spezia at Crotone

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

     8:30 p.m., FOX — MLS Cup: Seattle at Columbus, Championship 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA 

     7 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Charlotte

     9:30 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah (joined in progress)

RUGBY

     1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Wasps at Dragons, Group Stage, Group A (taped) 

SURFING

     1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     8:05 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

     7 p.m., CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Late Model Firecracker, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)

     7:30 p.m., CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

GOLF

    11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

     Noon, NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

     2 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     Noon, BTN — North Alabama at Indiana

     Noon, CBSSN — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky

     Noon, FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State 

     1 p.m., ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia

     2 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Michigan

     2 p.m., FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa

     2 p.m., SECN — Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt

     3 p.m., ESPN — Texas at Baylor

     3 p.m., PAC-12N — San Francisco at California

     4 p.m., BTN — Cleveland State at Ohio State 

     4 p.m., ESPNU — SIU Edwardsville at Northwestern

     5 p.m., PAC-12N — Portland State at Washington State

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown

     9:30 p.m., FS1 — Standford at USC 

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY 

    5 p.m., NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

MEN'S SOCCER 

     7 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton

     9:10 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

     11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham

     2:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal

NBA

     6 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn

     8:30 p.m., ESPN — Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL

     1 p.m., FOX — Minnesota at Tampa Bay

     4 p.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Las Vegas 

     4 p.m., FOX — New Orleans at Philadelphia 

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

RUGBY

     8 p.m., NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Glasgow at Exeter, Group Stage, Group B (taped)

SKIING

     10 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

     12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — Cross-Country World Cup (taped)

     1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)

SURFING

     1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

     2 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College

     4 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

     4 p.m., SECN — South Alabama at Auburn

     5 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Texas

     6 p.m., SECN — Abilene Christian at Texas A&M

     7 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon State

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at California

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     5 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Butler

     7 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

     9 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Creighton

NBA

     7 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: New Orleans at Miami

     9 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah

NFL 

     8:15 p.m., ESPN — Baltimore at Cleveland 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas Tech at Baylor

