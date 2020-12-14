AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Salem at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     CAI at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Brownstown Central at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Providence at Austin, 7:30 p.m. 

     Borden at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. 

Swimming

     Jeffersonville at Madison, 6 p.m. 

Wrestling

     Floyd Central at Bloomington South, 6:30 p.m.  

WEDNESDAY

Wrestling

     Borden at Eastern, 6 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY 

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

     10 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, San Antonio

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     6:30 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota at Illinois

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa

     7 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah 

     7 p.m., SECN — Appalachian State at Tennessee

     8 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

     8:30 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at Iowa State

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Long Beach State at UCLA

     9 p.m., SECN — Furman at Alabama

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City

     8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla. -

NBA 

     7:30 p.m., TNT — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

     10 p.m., TNT — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Stanford at Pacific

WEDNESDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     1 p.m., SECN — Richmond at Vanderbilt

     5 p.m., PAC-12N — Omaha at Colorado

     6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.)

     7 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Purdue 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Oklahoma State

     7 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Villanova

     7 p.m., PAC-12N — California Baptist at Arizona

     7 p.m., SECN — North Florida at Florida 

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Ole Miss at Middle Tennessee

     9 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Notre Dame

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona State

     9 p.m., SECN — New Orleans at LSU

     11 p.m., PAC-12N — Montana at Washington 

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Milan

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool 

