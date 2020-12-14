AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Salem at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' basketball
CAI at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Borden at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Jeffersonville at Madison, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Floyd Central at Bloomington South, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Wrestling
Borden at Eastern, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
10 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, San Antonio
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota at Illinois
7 p.m., ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
7 p.m., SECN — Appalachian State at Tennessee
8 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
8:30 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State
9 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at Iowa State
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Long Beach State at UCLA
9 p.m., SECN — Furman at Alabama
MEN'S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla. -
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m., TNT — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Stanford at Pacific
WEDNESDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m., SECN — Richmond at Vanderbilt
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Omaha at Colorado
6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.)
7 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Purdue
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Oklahoma State
7 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Villanova
7 p.m., PAC-12N — California Baptist at Arizona
7 p.m., SECN — North Florida at Florida
8 p.m., CBSSN — Ole Miss at Middle Tennessee
9 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Notre Dame
9 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona State
9 p.m., SECN — New Orleans at LSU
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Montana at Washington
MEN'S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Milan
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
