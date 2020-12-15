AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Wrestling
Borden at Eastern, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls' basketball
Providence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Shoals at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Corydon Central, ppd. to Jan. 2
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, ppd.
Swimming
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Providence at Madison, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — National Signing Day
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m., SECN — Richmond at Vanderbilt
3 p.m., ACCN — Northeastern at Syracuse
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Omaha at Colorado
6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.)
7 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Purdue
7 p.m., ESPN — Texas Christian at Oklahoma State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — South Florida at Cincinnati
7 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Villanova
7 p.m., PAC-12N — California Baptist at Arizona
7 p.m., SECN — North Florida at Florida
8 p.m., CBSSN — Ole Miss at Middle Tennessee
9 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Notre Dame
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
9 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona State
9 p.m., SECN — New Orleans at LSU
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Montana at Washington
MEN'S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Milan
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club América, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Cruz Azul FC, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
9 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix
THURSDAY
BOXING
9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at St. John's
7 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech
7 p.m., FS1 — Connecticut at Providence
9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
NBA
9 p.m., ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — LA Chargers at Las Vegas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.