AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Wrestling

     Borden at Eastern, 6 p.m. 

THURSDAY

Girls' basketball

     Providence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

     Shoals at Borden, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Austin, 7:30 p.m. 

     Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

     Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Corydon Central, ppd. to Jan. 2

     Bedford NL at Silver Creek, ppd.

Swimming

     Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m. 

Wrestling

     Providence at Madison, 5:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ESPN2 — National Signing Day

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     1 p.m., SECN — Richmond at Vanderbilt

     3 p.m., ACCN — Northeastern at Syracuse

     5 p.m., PAC-12N — Omaha at Colorado

     6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.)

     7 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Purdue 

     7 p.m., ESPN — Texas Christian at Oklahoma State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — South Florida at Cincinnati 

     7 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Villanova

     7 p.m., PAC-12N — California Baptist at Arizona

     7 p.m., SECN — North Florida at Florida 

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Ole Miss at Middle Tennessee

     9 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Notre Dame

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona State

     9 p.m., SECN — New Orleans at LSU

     11 p.m., PAC-12N — Montana at Washington 

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal 

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Milan

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool 

     8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club América, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Cruz Azul FC, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

NBA

     9 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix

THURSDAY

BOXING

     9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA

GOLF

     1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     5 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at St. John's

     7 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech

     7 p.m., FS1 — Connecticut at Providence

     9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

NBA 

     9 p.m., ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

NFL 

     8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — LA Chargers at Las Vegas

