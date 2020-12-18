AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
NE Dubois at Rock Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Bloomington South, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Carmel at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Oldenburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, ppd. to Jan. 2
Clarksville at Southwestern, ppd. to Feb. 9
Providence at Charlestown, ppd.
Girls' basketball
Floyd Central at Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Providence, 7 p.m.
South Central at Henryville, 7 p.m.
New Washington at Lanesville, ppd. to Jan. 21
Girls' swimming
Floyd Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Columbus East at New Albany, 10 a.m.
Silver Creek at Switzerland County, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Jeff Classic, cld.
MONDAY
Girls' basketball
Borden at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Borden at Crawford County, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at New Albany, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — Special Edition: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.
BIATHLON
8:30 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped)
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Carmel at New Albany
10 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Arlington, Texas
Noon, ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
Noon, FOX — Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Utah
3 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force at Army
3:30 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at LSU
4 p.m., ABC — ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Charlotte
4 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
4:15 p.m., FOX — Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m., FS1 — Illinois at Penn State
7 p.m., ESPN — Stanford at UCLA
7:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Maryland
8 p.m., ABC — American Athletic Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati
8 p.m., CBS — SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, Atlanta
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon State
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Second Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m., FS1 — Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
Noon, CBS — Iowa vs. Gonzaga, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Noon, ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Louisville at Wisconsin
2 p.m., CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Cleveland
2 p.m., ESPNU — Western Kentucky at Alabama
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Mississippi at Dayton
3 p.m., PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon
4 p.m., ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina State
4:30 p.m., CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State, Cleveland
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Delaware at La Salle
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California State (Northridge) at California
6 p.m., ACCN — Buffalo at Syracuse
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford
8 p.m., FOX — Virginia vs. Villanova, New York
8 p.m., SECN — Cincinnati at Georgia
9 p.m., ACCN — Central Florida at Florida State
9 p.m., FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Club América, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino
NBA
8 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis
NFL
4:30 p.m., NFLN — Buffalo at Denver
8:15 p.m., NFLN — Carolina at Green Bay
SKIING
5 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Michigan at Illinois
Noon, CBSSN — Mississippi at George Mason
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Oregon at Washington
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m., CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Formula Enterprises 2, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)
3 p.m., CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Grand Touring 1, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)
7 p.m., CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, Concord, N.C. (taped)
8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
GOLF
Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, FS1 — Creighton at Connecticut
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Illinois at Rutgers
2 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Xavier
2 p.m., SECN — Oral Roberts at Arkansas
3 p.m., ESPNU — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky
4:30 p.m., FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall
6 p.m., ACCN — Delaware State at Georgia Tech
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's
7 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern
8:30 p.m., FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino
9 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur
11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at at Manchester United
2:15 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Jacksonville at Baltimore
1 p.m., FOX — Seattle at Washington
4:25 p.m., CBS — Kansas City at New Orleans
8:20 p.m., NBC — Cleveland at NY Giants
RUGBY
5 p.m., NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Exeter at Stade Toulousain (taped)
SKIING
7 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Dresden, Germany (taped)
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d'Isere, France (taped)
11 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d'Isere, France (taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m., NBCSN — USATF: The Marathon Project, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
Noon, SECN — Jackson State at Tennessee
2 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
2 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Penn State
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
4 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at Colorado
4 p.m., SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi State
MONDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m., ESPN — Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, Conway, S.C.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Butler
7:30 p.m., FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulsa at Memphis
9:30 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at Boise State
MEN'S SOCCER
12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea
NFL
8:15 p.m., ESPN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
