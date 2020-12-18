AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     NE Dubois at Rock Creek, 1:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Bloomington South, 7:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Orleans, 7:30 p.m. 

     Carmel at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at Oldenburg Academy, 7:30 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at Silver Creek, ppd. to Jan. 2

     Clarksville at Southwestern, ppd. to Feb. 9 

     Providence at Charlestown, ppd.

Girls' basketball

     Floyd Central at Salem, 1:30 p.m. 

     Brownstown Central at Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m. 

     Christian Academy at Providence, 7 p.m. 

     South Central at Henryville, 7 p.m. 

     New Washington at Lanesville, ppd. to Jan. 21

Girls' swimming

     Floyd Central Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     Columbus East at New Albany, 10 a.m. 

     Silver Creek at Switzerland County, 10 a.m. 

Wrestling

     Jeff Classic, cld.  

MONDAY

Girls' basketball

     Borden at Mitchell, 6 p.m. 

Wrestling

     Borden at Crawford County, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at New Albany, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY 

BOXING

     9 p.m., SHO — Special Edition: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

BIATHLON

     8:30 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped)

BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

     7:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Carmel at New Albany 

     10 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Arlington, Texas 

     Noon, ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

     Noon, FOX — Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Indianapolis

     1:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Utah

     3 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force at Army

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at LSU

     4 p.m., ABC — ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Charlotte

     4 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

     4:15 p.m., FOX — Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas

     5:30 p.m., FS1 — Illinois at Penn State

     7 p.m., ESPN — Stanford at UCLA 

     7:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Maryland

     8 p.m., ABC — American Athletic Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati

     8 p.m., CBS — SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, Atlanta

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon State 

GOLF

     1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

     2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Second Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     11:30 a.m., FS1 — Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

     Noon, CBS — Iowa vs. Gonzaga, Sioux Falls, S.D.

     Noon, ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Louisville at Wisconsin

     2 p.m., CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Cleveland

     2 p.m., ESPNU — Western Kentucky at Alabama

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Indianapolis

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Mississippi at Dayton

     3 p.m., PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon

     4 p.m., ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina State

     4:30 p.m., CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State, Cleveland

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Delaware at La Salle

     5 p.m., PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California State (Northridge) at California

     6 p.m., ACCN — Buffalo at Syracuse

     7 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford

     8 p.m., FOX — Virginia vs. Villanova, New York

     8 p.m., SECN — Cincinnati at Georgia

     9 p.m., ACCN — Central Florida at Florida State

     9 p.m., FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame

MEN'S SOCCER 

     7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

     12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

     8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Club América, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla. 

     6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino 

NBA

     8 p.m., NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis

NFL 

     4:30 p.m., NFLN — Buffalo at Denver

     8:15 p.m., NFLN — Carolina at Green Bay

SKIING

     5 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

     9:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, BTN — Michigan at Illinois

     Noon, CBSSN — Mississippi at George Mason

     5 p.m., PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Oregon at Washington

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     2 p.m., CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Formula Enterprises 2, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)

     3 p.m., CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Grand Touring 1, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)

     7 p.m., CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, Concord, N.C. (taped)

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

GOLF

     Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

     3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, FS1 — Creighton at Connecticut

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — Illinois at Rutgers

     2 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Xavier

     2 p.m., SECN — Oral Roberts at Arkansas

     3 p.m., ESPNU — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky

     4:30 p.m., FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall

     6 p.m., ACCN — Delaware State at Georgia Tech

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's

     7 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern

     8:30 p.m., FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

MEN'S SOCCER

     6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino

     9 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

     11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at at Manchester United

     2:15 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion

NFL 

     1 p.m., CBS — Jacksonville at Baltimore 

     1 p.m., FOX — Seattle at Washington

     4:25 p.m., CBS — Kansas City at New Orleans

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Cleveland at NY Giants 

RUGBY

     5 p.m., NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Exeter at Stade Toulousain (taped)

SKIING

     7 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Dresden, Germany (taped)

     9:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d'Isere, France (taped)

     11 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d'Isere, France (taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

     8 p.m., NBCSN — USATF: The Marathon Project, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

     Noon, SECN — Jackson State at Tennessee

     2 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

     2 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Penn State

     2 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

     4 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

     4 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at Colorado

     4 p.m., SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi State

MONDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    2:30 p.m., ESPN — Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, Conway, S.C.

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     5:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Butler

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulsa at Memphis

     9:30 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at Boise State

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea 

NFL

    8:15 p.m., ESPN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

