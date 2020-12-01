AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Clarksville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls' basketball
New Washington at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Cannelton at CAI, 6:30 p.m.
New Albany at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming
Scottsburg, Silver Creek, North Harrison at New Albany, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
GOLF
3 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Stanford, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
2 p.m., FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Army vs. Florida, Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. North Carolina, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
5 p.m., BTN — Morehead State at Ohio State
5 p.m., ESPN2 — St. John's vs. Brigham Young, Uncasville, Conn.
5 p.m., FS1 — Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State
6 p.m., ACCN — South Carolina State at Clemson
7 p.m., BTN — Ball State at Michigan
7 p.m., CBSSN — Seton Hall at Rhode Island
7 p.m., ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: West Virginia vs. Gonzaga
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Davidson-Providence winner vs. UNLV-Alabama winner, Fifth-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m., FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier
7 p.m., SECN — Tarleton State at Texas A&M
8 p.m., ACCN — North Florida at Florida State
9 p.m., BTN — Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern
9 p.m., SECN — UT Arlington at Arkansas
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Davidson-Providence loser vs. UNLV-Alabama loser, Seventh-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
10 p.m., ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Baylor
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Penn State
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli FC, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
NFL
3:40 p.m., NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
THURSDAY
BOXING
9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA
GOLF
8 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
6 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA
7 p.m., ESPN — UConn vs. USC
8 p.m., ACCN — VMI at Virginia Tech
8 p.m., BTN — Western Illinois at Iowa
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Seattle at UCLA
9:30 p.m., ESPN — Florida vs. Boston College
MEN'S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Dallas at Baltimore
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m., SECN — UL Monroe at Arkansas
7 p.m., ESPN2 — N.C. State at South Carolina
7:30 p.m., WKJK-1080 AM — Kentucky at Kansas State
8:30 p.m., SECN — Kansas at Ole Miss
