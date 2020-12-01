AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball

     Clarksville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Austin, 7:30 p.m. 

THURSDAY

Girls' basketball

     New Washington at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Cannelton at CAI, 6:30 p.m.

     New Albany at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.  

     Lanesville at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Eastern at Providence, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls swimming

     Scottsburg, Silver Creek, North Harrison at New Albany, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

GOLF

     3 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

     4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

     2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

     5 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     1:30 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Stanford, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

     2 p.m., FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Army vs. Florida, Uncasville, Conn.

    4 p.m., ESPN — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. North Carolina, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

     5 p.m., BTN — Morehead State at Ohio State

     5 p.m., ESPN2 — St. John's vs. Brigham Young, Uncasville, Conn.

     5 p.m., FS1 — Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State     

     6 p.m., ACCN — South Carolina State at Clemson

     7 p.m., BTN — Ball State at Michigan 

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Seton Hall at Rhode Island

     7 p.m., ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: West Virginia vs. Gonzaga

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Davidson-Providence winner vs. UNLV-Alabama winner, Fifth-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

     7 p.m., FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier

     7 p.m., SECN — Tarleton State at Texas A&M

     8 p.m., ACCN — North Florida at Florida State 

     9 p.m., BTN — Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern

     9 p.m., SECN — UT Arlington at Arkansas

    9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Davidson-Providence loser vs. UNLV-Alabama loser, Seventh-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

    10 p.m., ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Baylor 

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     6 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Penn State

MEN'S SOCCER

     8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli FC, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica

     9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

     10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras 

NFL

     3:40 p.m., NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

THURSDAY

BOXING

     9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA

GOLF

     8 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

     5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

     6 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     4:30 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

     7 p.m., ESPN — UConn vs. USC

     8 p.m., ACCN — VMI at Virginia Tech

     8 p.m., BTN — Western Illinois at Iowa

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Seattle at UCLA

     9:30 p.m., ESPN — Florida vs. Boston College

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA 

NFL 

     8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Dallas at Baltimore

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     6 p.m., ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame 

     6:30 p.m., SECN — UL Monroe at Arkansas

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — N.C. State at South Carolina

     7:30 p.m., WKJK-1080 AM — Kentucky at Kansas State

     8:30 p.m., SECN — Kansas at Ole Miss

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you