AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls’ basketball
Salem at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m..
Wrestling
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, ppd.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (8) 4-0 230 1
2. Carmel (3) 6-0 220 2
3. Homestead (1) 7-0 194 3
4. Lafayette Jeff 6-0 154 5
5. Westfield 5-0 127 7
6. Cathedral 5-1 121 6
7. Indianapolis Attucks 8-1 110 4
8. S. Bend Adams 5-0 100 9
9. Zionsville 5-2 39 NR
10. S. Bend Riley 5-1 27 NR
(tie) Columbus North 5-1 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 19, Gary West 16, Plainfield 15, Warren Central 8, Michigan City 8, Munster 7, New Albany 6, Fishers 6, Greenwood 6.
Class 3A
1. Heritage Hills (8) 5-0 222 1
2. Hammond (3) 3-1 178 4
3. Silver Creek (1) 4-2 177 3
4. Ev. Bosse 2-0 176 2
5. Greensburg 3-0 127 5
6. Mishawaka Marian 4-1 114 7
7. Sullivan 3-0 89 10
8. SB St. Joseph’s 3-2 86 6
9. Danville 0-0 80 8
10. Delta 4-0 75 9
Others receiving votes: Leo 57, Beech Grove 23, Greencastle 16, Tri-West 14, N. Harrison 6.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (12) 5-0 240 1
2. Linton-Stockton 6-0 208 2
3. Blackford 5-0 190 3
4. S. Spencer 7-0 171 4
5. Shenandoah 5-1 119 5
6. Westview 4-1 103 7
7. Covenant Christian 4-0 102 6
8. Parke Heritage 5-1 90 8
9. Central Noble 5-1 64 10
10. Andrean 4-1 60 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Mater Dei 30, Southwestern 20, Madison-Grant 14, South Ripley 13, Prairie Hts. 10, Rossville 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (12) 6-0 240 1
2. Kouts 6-0 214 2
3. Bloomfield 3-0 184 3
4. Loogootee 4-2 142 4
5. N. Daviess 5-0 131 8
6. Edinburgh 6-1 112 7
7. Morristown 6-1 87 6
8. Covington 1-2 73 5
9. Christian Academy 2-0 72 NR
10. Tindley 5-2 51 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 43, Ev. Christian 35, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14, Lanesville 13, Greenwood Christian 12, Gary 21st Century 9, Jac-Cen-Del 8.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, New Orleans
7 p.m., ESPN — Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, Montgomery, Ala.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
3 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Creighton
4:30 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
5 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Northwestern State at Washington State
5 p.m., SECN — S.C. Upstate at Tennessee
6 p.m., CBSSN — Providence at Butler
6:30 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Penn State
7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Marquette
8 p.m., CBSSN — Georgia Tech at UAB
8:30 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
9 p.m., FS1 — Western Illinois at DePaul
10 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise State
MEN’S SOCCER
12:25 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona
7:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: São Paulo at Grêmio, Semifinal Leg 1
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Boston
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
THURSDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m., ESPN — New Mexico Bowl: Houston vs. Hawaii, Albuquerque, N.M.
