Girls’ basketball

Salem at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m..

Wrestling

Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, ppd.

BOYS' BASKETBALL 

AP POLLS

The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total voting points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Lawrence North (8) 4-0 230 1

2. Carmel (3) 6-0 220 2

3. Homestead (1) 7-0 194 3

4. Lafayette Jeff 6-0 154 5

5. Westfield 5-0 127 7

6. Cathedral 5-1 121 6

7. Indianapolis Attucks 8-1 110 4

8. S. Bend Adams 5-0 100 9

9. Zionsville 5-2 39 NR

10. S. Bend Riley 5-1 27 NR

(tie) Columbus North 5-1 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 19, Gary West 16, Plainfield 15, Warren Central 8, Michigan City 8, Munster 7, New Albany 6, Fishers 6, Greenwood 6.

Class 3A

1. Heritage Hills (8) 5-0 222 1

2. Hammond (3) 3-1 178 4

3. Silver Creek (1) 4-2 177 3

4. Ev. Bosse 2-0 176 2

5. Greensburg 3-0 127 5

6. Mishawaka Marian 4-1 114 7

7. Sullivan 3-0 89 10

8. SB St. Joseph’s 3-2 86 6

9. Danville 0-0 80 8

10. Delta 4-0 75 9

Others receiving votes: Leo 57, Beech Grove 23, Greencastle 16, Tri-West 14, N. Harrison 6.

Class 2A

1. FW Blackhawk (12) 5-0 240 1

2. Linton-Stockton 6-0 208 2

3. Blackford 5-0 190 3

4. S. Spencer 7-0 171 4

5. Shenandoah 5-1 119 5

6. Westview 4-1 103 7

7. Covenant Christian 4-0 102 6

8. Parke Heritage 5-1 90 8

9. Central Noble 5-1 64 10

10. Andrean 4-1 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. Mater Dei 30, Southwestern 20, Madison-Grant 14, South Ripley 13, Prairie Hts. 10, Rossville 6.

Class A

1. Barr-Reeve (12) 6-0 240 1

2. Kouts 6-0 214 2

3. Bloomfield 3-0 184 3

4. Loogootee 4-2 142 4

5. N. Daviess 5-0 131 8

6. Edinburgh 6-1 112 7

7. Morristown 6-1 87 6

8. Covington 1-2 73 5

9. Christian Academy 2-0 72 NR

10. Tindley 5-2 51 NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 43, Ev. Christian 35, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14, Lanesville 13, Greenwood Christian 12, Gary 21st Century 9, Jac-Cen-Del 8.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, New Orleans

7 p.m., ESPN — Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, Montgomery, Ala.

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

3 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Creighton

4:30 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

5 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

5 p.m., PAC-12N — Northwestern State at Washington State

5 p.m., SECN — S.C. Upstate at Tennessee

6 p.m., CBSSN — Providence at Butler

6:30 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Penn State

7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Marquette

8 p.m., CBSSN — Georgia Tech at UAB

8:30 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

9 p.m., FS1 — Western Illinois at DePaul

10 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise State

MEN’S SOCCER

12:25 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona

7:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: São Paulo at Grêmio, Semifinal Leg 1

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Boston

10:30 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

THURSDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m., ESPN — New Mexico Bowl: Houston vs. Hawaii, Albuquerque, N.M.

