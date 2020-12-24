AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Providence vs. Indianapolis Scecina, 12:30 p.m. at Crothersville
Providence vs. Rising Sun or Crothersville, 6 or 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Girls' basketball
New Albany at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Floyd Central at Evansville Mater Dei, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m., ABC — First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. UTSA, Dallas
3:30 p.m., ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala.
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m., ESPN, WHAS-840 AM, WKRD-790 AM — Kentucky at Louisville
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at UCF
2 p.m., FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern
4 p.m., CBS — Gonzaga vs. Virginia, Ft. Worth, Texas
4 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
5 p.m., SECN — Texas Southern at LSU
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
NBA
5 p.m., NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Philadelphia at NY Knicks
10 p.m., NBATV — Houston at Portland
NFL
1 p.m., NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit
4:30 p.m., AMAZON PRIME, TWITCH — San Francisco at Arizona
8:15 p.m., NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas
SKIING
3 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)
SUNDAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m., SECN — Alcorn State at Vanderbilt
4:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Providence
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United
11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool
2:15 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton
NBA
3:30 p.m., NBATV — Dallas at LA Clippers
7 p.m., NBATV — Brooklyn at Charlotte
10 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at LA Lakers
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
1 p.m., FOX — N.Y. Giants at Baltimore
4 p.m., FOX — L.A. Rams at Seattle
8:20 p.m., NBC — Tennessee at Green Bay
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA
3 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea
NBA
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Detroit at Atlanta
10 p.m., NBATV — Portland at L.A. Lakers
NFL
8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at New England
SKIING
3 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — Maryland at Wisconsin
