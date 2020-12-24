AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball 

     Providence vs. Indianapolis Scecina, 12:30 p.m. at Crothersville

     Providence vs. Rising Sun or Crothersville, 6 or 7:30 p.m. 

MONDAY

Girls' basketball

     New Albany at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m. 

Wrestling

     Floyd Central at Evansville Mater Dei, 9 a.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     3:30 p.m., ABC — First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. UTSA, Dallas

    3:30 p.m., ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala.

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     1 p.m., ESPN, WHAS-840 AM, WKRD-790 AM — Kentucky at Louisville

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at UCF

     2 p.m., FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern

     4 p.m., CBS — Gonzaga vs. Virginia, Ft. Worth, Texas

     4 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

     5 p.m., SECN — Texas Southern at LSU

MEN'S SOCCER

     7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

     12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City 

NBA 

     5 p.m., NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis

     7:30 p.m., NBATV — Philadelphia at NY Knicks

     10 p.m., NBATV — Houston at Portland

NFL 

     1 p.m., NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit

     4:30 p.m., AMAZON PRIME, TWITCH — San Francisco at Arizona

     8:15 p.m., NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas

SKIING

     3 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)

SUNDAY

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     4 p.m., SECN — Alcorn State at Vanderbilt

     4:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Providence

MEN'S SOCCER 

    9 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United

    11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool

    2:15 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton

NBA 

     3:30 p.m., NBATV — Dallas at LA Clippers

     7 p.m., NBATV — Brooklyn at Charlotte

     10 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at LA Lakers

NFL

     1 p.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

     1 p.m., FOX — N.Y. Giants at Baltimore

     4 p.m., FOX — L.A. Rams at Seattle 

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Tennessee at Green Bay

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    1 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

    3 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

MONDAY 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

     12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea 

NBA

     7:30 p.m., NBATV — Detroit at Atlanta

     10 p.m., NBATV — Portland at L.A. Lakers 

NFL

     8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at New England

SKIING

     3 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., FS1 — Maryland at Wisconsin

