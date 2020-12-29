AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Silver Creek Holiday Tournament — Consolation, 6 p.m. & Final, 7:30 p.m. 

     CAI vs. TBD, TBD at Forest Park

     Borden vs. TBD, TBD at Forest Park 

     New Washington vs. TBD, TBD at Morristown

     Rock Creek vs. TBA, TBA at North Daviess

Girls' basketball

     Providence at Paoli, 12:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek vs. Westfield, 1 p.m. at North Central

 Wrestling

     Floyd Central, New Albany at Mater Dei Classic, 9 a.m. 

     Providence in Southridge Super Duals, 10 a.m. 

BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

AP POLLS

The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total voting points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

W-L     Pts     Prv

 1. Lawrence North (5)     5-0     178     1

 2. Carmel (2)     7-0     162     2

 3. Homestead (2)     9-0     152     3

 4. Lafayette Jeff     8-0     114     4

 5. Westfield     6-0     106     5

 6. Cathedral     8-1     97     6

 7. Indpls Attucks     8-1     82     7

 8. SB Adams     7-0     66     T10

 9. SB Riley     6-1     32     T10

(tie) Zionsville     5-2     32     9

Others receiving votes: Columbus North 24, DeKalb 20, Crown Point 18, Gary West 17, Concord 16, East Central 14, Highland 12, Hobart 10, Hammond Morton 9, Plainfield 8, New Albany 7, Warren Central 6, Munster 6, Greenwood 6, Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A

 1. Heritage Hills (7)     5-0     164     1

 2. Hammond (2)     3-1     150     2

 3. Silver Creek     4-2     140     3

 4. Ev. Bosse     3-0     134     4

 5. Greensburg     4-0     118     5

 6. Sullivan     5-0     88     7

 7. Mishawaka Marian     4-1     76     6

 8. Danville     1-0     61     9

 9. Leo     6-0     54     NR

10. SB St. Joseph's     4-2     47     8

Others receiving votes: Delta 20, Tri-West 13, Beech Grove 9, Greencastle 6.

Class 2A

 1. FW Blackhawk (9)     6-0     180     1

 2. Blackford     6-0     152     3

 3. S. Spencer     8-0     134     4

 4. Linton-Stockton     8-1     124     2

 5. Shenandoah     6-1     100     5

 6. Westview     5-1     89     6

 7. Covenant Christian     4-0     69     7

 8. Parke Heritage     6-1     65     8

 9. Central Noble     6-1     46     9

10. Andrean     4-1     44     10

Others receiving votes: South Ripley 28, Madison-Grant 22, Ev. Mater Dei 8, Southwestern 7, Churubusco 6, Northeastern 6.

Class A

 1. Barr-Reeve (8)     6-1     176     1

 2. Kouts     7-1     152     2

 3. Bloomfield (1)     3-0     142     3

 4. N. Daviess     6-0     121     5

 5. Loogootee     5-2     115     4

 6. Morristown     3-1     82     7

 7. Edinburgh     7-2     76     6

 8. Covington     2-2     61     8

 8. Tindley     5-2     61     10

10. Ev. Christian     5-1     33     NR

Others receiving votes: Jac-Cen-Del 29, Lafayette Catholic 20, Gary 21st Century 6, Triton 6.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ESPN — Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, Charlotte, N.C.

     8 p.m., ESPN — Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     5 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Providence 

     6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame 

     6:30 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Ohio State

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Richmond at Davidson 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at Auburn

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Murray State at Belmont

     7 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier 

     7 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia 

     8 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at N.C. State

     8:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Indiana 

     9 p.m., CBSSN — DePaul at Connecticut 

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt 

     8 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Missouri 

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United 

     7:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg

NBA

     7:30 p.m., NBATV — Milwaukee at Miami

     10 p.m., NBATV — Portland at L.A. Clippers 

THURSDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ESPN — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas

     2 p.m., CBS — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State, Tucson, Ariz.

     4 p.m., ESPN — Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Army, Memphis, Tenn.

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     3 p.m., ACCN — Catawba at Wake Forest

     4 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Air Force

     4 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington State

     4:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

     5 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at Pepperdine

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Michigan at Maryland

     7 p.m., FS1 — Utah at UCLA

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Colorado at USC

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Oregon

NBA

     6:30 p.m., NBATV — Philadelphia at Orlando

     9 p.m., NBATV — Phoenix at Utah 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     1 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami (Fla.)    

     2 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska 

     6:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

     8:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

