AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Silver Creek Holiday Tournament — Consolation, 6 p.m. & Final, 7:30 p.m.
CAI vs. TBD, TBD at Forest Park
Borden vs. TBD, TBD at Forest Park
New Washington vs. TBD, TBD at Morristown
Rock Creek vs. TBA, TBA at North Daviess
Girls' basketball
Providence at Paoli, 12:30 p.m.
Silver Creek vs. Westfield, 1 p.m. at North Central
Wrestling
Floyd Central, New Albany at Mater Dei Classic, 9 a.m.
Providence in Southridge Super Duals, 10 a.m.
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (5) 5-0 178 1
2. Carmel (2) 7-0 162 2
3. Homestead (2) 9-0 152 3
4. Lafayette Jeff 8-0 114 4
5. Westfield 6-0 106 5
6. Cathedral 8-1 97 6
7. Indpls Attucks 8-1 82 7
8. SB Adams 7-0 66 T10
9. SB Riley 6-1 32 T10
(tie) Zionsville 5-2 32 9
Others receiving votes: Columbus North 24, DeKalb 20, Crown Point 18, Gary West 17, Concord 16, East Central 14, Highland 12, Hobart 10, Hammond Morton 9, Plainfield 8, New Albany 7, Warren Central 6, Munster 6, Greenwood 6, Bloomington North 6.
Class 3A
1. Heritage Hills (7) 5-0 164 1
2. Hammond (2) 3-1 150 2
3. Silver Creek 4-2 140 3
4. Ev. Bosse 3-0 134 4
5. Greensburg 4-0 118 5
6. Sullivan 5-0 88 7
7. Mishawaka Marian 4-1 76 6
8. Danville 1-0 61 9
9. Leo 6-0 54 NR
10. SB St. Joseph's 4-2 47 8
Others receiving votes: Delta 20, Tri-West 13, Beech Grove 9, Greencastle 6.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (9) 6-0 180 1
2. Blackford 6-0 152 3
3. S. Spencer 8-0 134 4
4. Linton-Stockton 8-1 124 2
5. Shenandoah 6-1 100 5
6. Westview 5-1 89 6
7. Covenant Christian 4-0 69 7
8. Parke Heritage 6-1 65 8
9. Central Noble 6-1 46 9
10. Andrean 4-1 44 10
Others receiving votes: South Ripley 28, Madison-Grant 22, Ev. Mater Dei 8, Southwestern 7, Churubusco 6, Northeastern 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (8) 6-1 176 1
2. Kouts 7-1 152 2
3. Bloomfield (1) 3-0 142 3
4. N. Daviess 6-0 121 5
5. Loogootee 5-2 115 4
6. Morristown 3-1 82 7
7. Edinburgh 7-2 76 6
8. Covington 2-2 61 8
8. Tindley 5-2 61 10
10. Ev. Christian 5-1 33 NR
Others receiving votes: Jac-Cen-Del 29, Lafayette Catholic 20, Gary 21st Century 6, Triton 6.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN — Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, Charlotte, N.C.
8 p.m., ESPN — Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Providence
6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Ohio State
7 p.m., CBSSN — Richmond at Davidson
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at Auburn
7 p.m., ESPNU — Murray State at Belmont
7 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
7 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
8 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at N.C. State
8:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Indiana
9 p.m., CBSSN — DePaul at Connecticut
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
8 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
MEN'S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
7:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg
NBA
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Milwaukee at Miami
10 p.m., NBATV — Portland at L.A. Clippers
THURSDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m., CBS — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State, Tucson, Ariz.
4 p.m., ESPN — Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Army, Memphis, Tenn.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Catawba at Wake Forest
4 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Air Force
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington State
4:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
5 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at Pepperdine
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Michigan at Maryland
7 p.m., FS1 — Utah at UCLA
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Colorado at USC
10 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Oregon
NBA
6:30 p.m., NBATV — Philadelphia at Orlando
9 p.m., NBATV — Phoenix at Utah
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami (Fla.)
2 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
6:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
8:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
