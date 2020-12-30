AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY

Boys' basketball 

     Rock Creek vs. TBA, TBA at North Daviess

     Cowan at Borden, 4:30 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     Perry Central at Borden, Noon

     Southwestern at Clarksville, 1 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Corydon Central, 1:30 p.m. 

     Evansville Memorial at New Albany, 2 p.m. 

     Silver Creek vs. Crown Point, 2:30 p.m. at Bowman Academy

     Floyd Central at Austin, 6 p.m. 

     Trinity Lutheran at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Dugger Union, ppd. 

Wrestling

     Borden, Silver Creek at Salem Duals, 9 a.m. 


SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ESPN — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas

     2 p.m., CBS — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State, Tucson, Ariz.

     4 p.m., ESPN — Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Army, Memphis, Tenn.

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     3 p.m., ACCN — Catawba at Wake Forest

     4 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Air Force

     4:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — BYU at Pepperdine

     7 p.m., FS1 — Utah at UCLA

     8 p.m., ESPN — Michigan at Maryland 

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington

     9 p.m., FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

     10 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at USC

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Oregon

NBA

     6:30 p.m., NBATV — Philadelphia at Orlando

     9 p.m., NBATV — Phoenix at Utah 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, BTN — Maryland at Penn State

     1 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami (Fla.)    

     2 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska 

     6:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

     8:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

     

FRIDAY 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     12:40 p.m., ESPN — Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta

     1 p.m., ABC — Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern, Orlando, Fla.

     4 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU — Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

     8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU — Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Central Michigan at Akron 

NBA

     8 p.m., NBATV — L.A. Lakers at San Antonio

     10:30 p.m., NBATV — Portland at Golden State

