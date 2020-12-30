AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Boys' basketball
Rock Creek vs. TBA, TBA at North Daviess
Cowan at Borden, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Perry Central at Borden, Noon
Southwestern at Clarksville, 1 p.m.
Charlestown at Corydon Central, 1:30 p.m.
Evansville Memorial at New Albany, 2 p.m.
Silver Creek vs. Crown Point, 2:30 p.m. at Bowman Academy
Floyd Central at Austin, 6 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Dugger Union, ppd.
Wrestling
Borden, Silver Creek at Salem Duals, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m., CBS — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State, Tucson, Ariz.
4 p.m., ESPN — Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Army, Memphis, Tenn.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Catawba at Wake Forest
4 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Air Force
4:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — BYU at Pepperdine
7 p.m., FS1 — Utah at UCLA
8 p.m., ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
9 p.m., FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
10 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at USC
10 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Oregon
NBA
6:30 p.m., NBATV — Philadelphia at Orlando
9 p.m., NBATV — Phoenix at Utah
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Maryland at Penn State
1 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami (Fla.)
2 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
6:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
8:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
FRIDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:40 p.m., ESPN — Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta
1 p.m., ABC — Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU — Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.
8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU — Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Central Michigan at Akron
NBA
8 p.m., NBATV — L.A. Lakers at San Antonio
10:30 p.m., NBATV — Portland at Golden State
