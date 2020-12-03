AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

Boys' basketball

     Floyd Central at Castle, 7 p.m.

     Lanesville at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

     Charlestown at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Paoli, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

     Austin at Providence, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

SATURDAY

Boys' basketball

     New Washington at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     Salem at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Rock Creek at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Evansville Harrison, 8 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     Paoli at Henryville, 12:30 p.m. 

     CAI at Switzerland County, 1:30 p.m.

     Madison at Jeffersonville, 2 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at North Daviess Tournament, TBA

     Silver Creek at Corydon Central, ppd. 

Swimming

     New Albany at Jeffersonville, 10 a.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     8:25 a.m., ESPNEWS — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

     12:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     8:30 p.m., ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State

GOLF

    6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

    5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

     1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     2 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — UNC Greensboro at Louisville

     3 p.m., BTN — St. Peter's at Maryland

     5 p.m., BTN — Detroit Mercy at Michigan State

     5 p.m., FS1 — Kennesaw State at Creighton

     6 p.m., ACCN — Kent State at Virginia

     7 p.m., BTN — Valparaiso at Purdue

     7 p.m., FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette

     7 p.m., SECN — Jacksonville at Georgia

     8 p.m., ACCN — Stetson at Miami

     9 p.m., BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Troy at Texas Tech

     9 p.m., FS1 — Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Omaha, Neb.

     9 p.m., SECN — South Alabama at Auburn    

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     5:30 p.m., ESPNU — Wisconsin at Ohio State

    7 p.m., NBCSN — Arizona State at Notre Dame

RUGBY

     2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — Pro14: Bennetton at Connacht

SURFING

     3 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     4 p.m., ACCN — Appalachian State at Virginia Tech

     5 p.m., PAC-12N —Colorado at Oregon    

     6:30 p.m., ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Louisville vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.

     7 p.m., PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona, Washington at California 

SATURDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Ohio State at Michigan State

     Noon, ACCN — Western Carolina at North Carolina

     Noon, BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

     Noon, ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn

     Noon, ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at TCU

     Noon, FOX — Texas at Kansas State

     Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers     

     Noon, FS2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

     Noon, SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

     2 p.m., ESPNU — Ball State at Central Michigan

     2:30 p.m., NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Indiana at Wisconsin

     3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Buffalo at Ohio 

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

     4 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State

     4 p.m., FOX — Stanford at Washington

     4 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

     5:30 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at Coastal Carolina

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State

     7 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at California

     7 p.m., FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech

     7:30 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — South Carolina at Kentucky

     8 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Duke

     8 p.m., CBS — Alabama at LSU

     8 p.m., FOX — Baylor at Oklahoma 

     10:30 p.m., CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — Oregon State at Utah

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — UCLA at Arizona State OR Fresno State at Nevada

GOLF

     6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

     5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

     5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ESPNU — North Carolina State at Connecticut

     1 p.m., CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis

     6 p.m., SECN — Lipscomb at Arkansas

     7 p.m., BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio State

MEN'S SOCCER

     7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

     6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

RUGBY

     1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps

SKIING

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

