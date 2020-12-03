AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
Boys' basketball
Floyd Central at Castle, 7 p.m.
Lanesville at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys' basketball
New Washington at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Salem at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Evansville Harrison, 8 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Paoli at Henryville, 12:30 p.m.
CAI at Switzerland County, 1:30 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 2 p.m.
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at North Daviess Tournament, TBA
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, ppd.
Swimming
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m., ESPNEWS — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain
12:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m., ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — UNC Greensboro at Louisville
3 p.m., BTN — St. Peter's at Maryland
5 p.m., BTN — Detroit Mercy at Michigan State
5 p.m., FS1 — Kennesaw State at Creighton
6 p.m., ACCN — Kent State at Virginia
7 p.m., BTN — Valparaiso at Purdue
7 p.m., FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
7 p.m., SECN — Jacksonville at Georgia
8 p.m., ACCN — Stetson at Miami
9 p.m., BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Troy at Texas Tech
9 p.m., FS1 — Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m., SECN — South Alabama at Auburn
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m., ESPNU — Wisconsin at Ohio State
7 p.m., NBCSN — Arizona State at Notre Dame
RUGBY
2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — Pro14: Bennetton at Connacht
SURFING
3 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m., ACCN — Appalachian State at Virginia Tech
5 p.m., PAC-12N —Colorado at Oregon
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Louisville vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona, Washington at California
SATURDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Ohio State at Michigan State
Noon, ACCN — Western Carolina at North Carolina
Noon, BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
Noon, ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn
Noon, ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at TCU
Noon, FOX — Texas at Kansas State
Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers
Noon, FS2 — Kansas at Texas Tech
Noon, SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
2 p.m., ESPNU — Ball State at Central Michigan
2:30 p.m., NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., ABC — Indiana at Wisconsin
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Buffalo at Ohio
3:30 p.m., ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Illinois
4 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State
4 p.m., FOX — Stanford at Washington
4 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
5:30 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at Coastal Carolina
7 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State
7 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at California
7 p.m., FS1 — Colorado at Arizona
7:30 p.m., ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — South Carolina at Kentucky
8 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Duke
8 p.m., CBS — Alabama at LSU
8 p.m., FOX — Baylor at Oklahoma
10:30 p.m., CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Oregon State at Utah
10:30 p.m., FS1 — UCLA at Arizona State OR Fresno State at Nevada
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPNU — North Carolina State at Connecticut
1 p.m., CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis
6 p.m., SECN — Lipscomb at Arkansas
7 p.m., BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio State
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps
SKIING
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
