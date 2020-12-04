SATURDAY, DEC. 5

Boys' basketball

     New Washington at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     Salem at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Rock Creek at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Evansville Harrison, 8 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     Paoli at Henryville, 12:30 p.m. 

     CAI at Switzerland County, 1:30 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Trinity Lutheran, 2 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at North Daviess Tournament, TBA

     Silver Creek at Corydon Central, ppd. to Jan. 5

Swimming

     New Albany at Jeffersonville, 10 a.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

AUTO RACING

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

     11:55 a.m., ESPNEWS — Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

BOXING

     7 p.m., FS2 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Arlington, Texas

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Ohio State at Michigan State

     Noon, ACCN — Western Carolina at North Carolina

     Noon, BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

     Noon, ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn

     Noon, ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at TCU

     Noon, FOX — Texas at Kansas State

     Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers     

    Noon, FS2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

     Noon, SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

     2 p.m., ESPNU — Ball State at Central Michigan

     2:30 p.m., NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Indiana at Wisconsin

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Florida at Tennessee 

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

     4 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State

     4 p.m., FOX — Stanford at Washington

     5:30 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at Coastal Carolina

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State

     7 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at California

     7 p.m., FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech

     7:30 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — South Carolina at Kentucky

     8 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Duke

     8 p.m., CBS — Alabama at LSU

     8 p.m., FOX — Baylor at Oklahoma 

     9 p.m., FS2 — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)

     10:30 p.m., CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — Oregon State at Utah

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — UCLA at Arizona State 

GOLF

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

    5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

    5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

     3:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ESPNU — North Carolina State at Connecticut

    1 p.m., CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis

     2 p.m., PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Arizona

     4 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Colorado

     4:30 p.m., FS2 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence

     5 p.m., BTN — Chicago State at Northwestern

     5 p.m., SECN — Lipscomb at Arkansas

     7 p.m., BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio State

MEN'S SOCCER

    7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Burnley 

    9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City 

     11:30 a.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage (taped)

     12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

     1:30 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage (taped)

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea

    6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    7 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

RUGBY

    1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps

SURFING

     2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii (taped)

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     12:05 p.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 6, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

BIATHLON

     4 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Southern California

GOLF

    5 a.m., G     OLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

    1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

    4:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    1 p.m., ESPN — Villanova at Texas

     2 p.m., BTN — Florida A&M at Nebraska

    2 p.m., ESPN2 — Missouri at Wichita State

     2 p.m., ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech

     2 p.m., SECN — Stetson at Florida

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John's

    3 p.m., ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati

     4 p.m., BTN — UCF at Michigan

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

     4 p.m., SECN — UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M

    4:30 p.m., FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown

    5 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech

     6 p.m., BTN — Western Michigan at Michigan State

     6 p.m., ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State

     6 p.m., SECN — Louisiana Tech at LSU

     7 p.m., ACCN — Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame 

     8 p.m., BTN — Seton Hall at Penn State

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — California at UCLA (regional) 

MEN'S SOCCER 

    6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

     3 p.m., ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final

NFL 

    1 p.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Houston

     1 p.m., FOX — New Orleans at Atlanta

    4 p.m., CBS — Philadelphia at Green Bay 

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Denver at Kansas City

RUGBY

    1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester

SKIING

     4:30 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ESPNU — South Carolina at Iowa State

     Noon, ACCN — UT Martin at Louisville

     2 p.m., ACCN — Penn State at Syracuse 

     2 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

     4 p.m., ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Indiana at Kentucky 

     4 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona State (regional) 

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — Baylor at Arkansas

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon State (regional) 

WOMEN'S SOCCER

    7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FA Women's Super League: West Ham United at Chelsea

    9:30 a.m., NBCSN — FA Women's Super League: Manchester City at Everton 

MONDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     8 p.m., ABC — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     7 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion 

NFL 

     5 p.m., FOX — Washington at Pittsburgh 

     8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at San Francisco

