SATURDAY, DEC. 5
Boys' basketball
New Washington at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Salem at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Evansville Harrison, 8 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Paoli at Henryville, 12:30 p.m.
CAI at Switzerland County, 1:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Trinity Lutheran, 2 p.m.
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at North Daviess Tournament, TBA
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, ppd. to Jan. 5
Swimming
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain
11:55 a.m., ESPNEWS — Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain
BOXING
7 p.m., FS2 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Arlington, Texas
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Ohio State at Michigan State
Noon, ACCN — Western Carolina at North Carolina
Noon, BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
Noon, ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn
Noon, ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at TCU
Noon, FOX — Texas at Kansas State
Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers
Noon, FS2 — Kansas at Texas Tech
Noon, SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
2 p.m., ESPNU — Ball State at Central Michigan
2:30 p.m., NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., ABC — Indiana at Wisconsin
3:30 p.m., CBS — Florida at Tennessee
3:30 p.m., ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Illinois
4 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State
4 p.m., FOX — Stanford at Washington
5:30 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at Coastal Carolina
7 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State
7 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at California
7 p.m., FS1 — Colorado at Arizona
7:30 p.m., ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — South Carolina at Kentucky
8 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Duke
8 p.m., CBS — Alabama at LSU
8 p.m., FOX — Baylor at Oklahoma
9 p.m., FS2 — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)
10:30 p.m., CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Oregon State at Utah
10:30 p.m., FS1 — UCLA at Arizona State
GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPNU — North Carolina State at Connecticut
1 p.m., CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Arizona
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Colorado
4:30 p.m., FS2 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence
5 p.m., BTN — Chicago State at Northwestern
5 p.m., SECN — Lipscomb at Arkansas
7 p.m., BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio State
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Burnley
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City
11:30 a.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage (taped)
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage (taped)
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps
SURFING
2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii (taped)
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
12:05 p.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain
8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 6, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
BIATHLON
4 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Southern California
GOLF
5 a.m., G OLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
4:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Villanova at Texas
2 p.m., BTN — Florida A&M at Nebraska
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Missouri at Wichita State
2 p.m., ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech
2 p.m., SECN — Stetson at Florida
2:30 p.m., FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John's
3 p.m., ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati
4 p.m., BTN — UCF at Michigan
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU
4 p.m., SECN — UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M
4:30 p.m., FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown
5 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech
6 p.m., BTN — Western Michigan at Michigan State
6 p.m., ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State
6 p.m., SECN — Louisiana Tech at LSU
7 p.m., ACCN — Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame
8 p.m., BTN — Seton Hall at Penn State
8 p.m., PAC-12N — California at UCLA (regional)
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
3 p.m., ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Houston
1 p.m., FOX — New Orleans at Atlanta
4 p.m., CBS — Philadelphia at Green Bay
8:20 p.m., NBC — Denver at Kansas City
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester
SKIING
4:30 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPNU — South Carolina at Iowa State
Noon, ACCN — UT Martin at Louisville
2 p.m., ACCN — Penn State at Syracuse
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
4 p.m., ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina
4 p.m., ESPNU — Indiana at Kentucky
4 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona State (regional)
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Baylor at Arkansas
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon State (regional)
WOMEN'S SOCCER
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FA Women's Super League: West Ham United at Chelsea
9:30 a.m., NBCSN — FA Women's Super League: Manchester City at Everton
MONDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m., ABC — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
MEN'S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion
NFL
5 p.m., FOX — Washington at Pittsburgh
8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at San Francisco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.