AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball 

     Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Men's college basketball

     IU Southeast at Georgetown (Ky.), 7 p.m. 

Wrestling

     Rock Creek at New Washington, 6 p.m.         

  

THURSDAY

Girls' basketball

     Rock Creek at Clarksville, 6 p.m. 

     Borden at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Trinity Lutheran at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. 

     North Harrison at Providence, 7:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Lou. Sacred Heart, cld. 

BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

AP POLLS

The Associated Press' boys' high school basketball polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6 and total points.

Class 4A

W-L     Pts     Prv

 1. Lawrence North (8)     1-0     268     1

 2. Carmel (5)     3-0     254     2

 3. Homestead (1)     3-0     183     NR

 4. Indpls Attucks     3-0     168     10

 5. Cathedral     3-1     120     4

 6. Lafayette Jeff     4-0     109     9

 7. Warren Central     1-1     92     5

 8. Munster     0-0     88     7

 9. Brownsburg     1-1     85     3

10. Westfield     2-0     73     NR

     Others receiving votes: New Albany 56, SB Adams 34, Fishers 29, Franklin Central 28, Columbus North 17, Lawrence Central 16, Gary West 16, Floyd Central 13, Chesterton 12, Plainfield 7, Pike 6, SB Riley 6.

Class 3A

 1. Silver Creek (14)     3-0     280     1

 2. Heritage Hills     2-0     222     2

 3. Ev. Bosse     2-0     166     9

 4. Greensburg     0-0     162     5

 5. SB St. Joseph's     1-1     147     3

 6. Brebeuf     2-1     138     6

 7. Danville     0-0     134     7

 8. Hammond     0-1     124     8

 9. Mishawaka Marian     1-1     119     4

10. Delta     1-0     74     10

     Others receiving votes: Sullivan 44, Western 18, Beech Grove 14, Brownstown Central 13, Leo 7.

Class 2A

 1. FW Blackhawk (13)     3-0     278     1

 2. Linton-Stockton (1)     3-0     242     2

 3. Blackford     3-0     199     4

 4. Shenandoah     0-0     198     3

 5. S. Spencer     4-0     176     5

 6. Central Noble     2-0     110     9

 7. Westview     2-1     107     8

 8. Covenant Christian     1-0     80     T10

 9. University     2-1     78     7

10. S. Decatur     0-1     53     6

     Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 43, Southwestern 33, Bowman Academy 18, Heritage Christian 18, Andrean 16, Indpls Park Tudor 16, Tipton 15, Ev. Mater Dei 12, Clinton Prairie 6.

Class A

 1. Barr-Reeve (9)     1-0     270     2

 2. Kouts (4)     4-0     250     1

 3. Loogootee (1)     4-0     230     3

 4. Covington     0-0     173     5

 5. Bloomfield     2-0     151     7

 6. Morristown     1-0     111     9

 7. Lafayette Catholic     1-2     85     4

 8. Gary 21st Century     1-2     84     6

 9. Greenwood Christian     1-1     81     8

10. N. Daviess     1-0     77     10

Others receiving votes: Edinburgh 54, Christian Academy 36, Tindley 36, Providence Cristo Rey 18, W. Washington 12, Tri-Central 6, Washington Twp. 6.

GIRLS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

IBCA TOP 20

The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.

Rank, School Record Pts

 1. Penn (3)     7-1     379

 2. Crown Point (14)     6-0     377

 3. Carmel (1)     5-1     324

 4. North Central (1)     6-1     320

 5. Bedford NL     6-1     297

 6. East Central     6-0     291

 7. Fishers     8-1     253

 8. Noblesville     5-1     232

 9. Silver Creek (1)     7-0     179

10. Hamilton SE     5-2     177

11 (tie). Linton-Stockton     6-0     134

11 (tie). Homestead     4-2     134

13. Mishawaka Marian     7-1     131

14. Lawrence North     5-4     124

15. Evansville Memorial      3-0     117

16. Franklin     5-0     109

17. Salem     7-1     108

18. Ben Davis     3-1      98

19. FW South     4-0      68

20. FW Carroll     7-2     67

     Others receiving votes: Blue River Valley (5-0), Brownsburg (3-3), Carroll-Flora (3-1), Columbus East (6-3), Columbus North (5-2), Forest Park (7-0), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (9-0), Garrett (9-0), Greensburg (1-0), WL Harrison (3-0), Heritage Hills (4-1), Jac-Cen-Del (4-2), Jennings County (4-2), Knox (7-0), Lafayette Central Catholic (4-0), Loogootee (1-1), Martinsville (6-1), Michigan City (7-0), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (3-1), Roncalli (7-0), SB Washington (5-3), Tri-Central (3-2), Warsaw (6-2).

ICGSA POLLS

Records through Saturday games

     Class 4A: 1. Carmel 5-1, 2. Penn 7-1, 3. Crown Point 6-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 5-2, 5 (tie). North Central 6-1, East Central 6-0, 7. Bedford NL 6-1, 8. Fishers 8-1, 9. Homestead 4-2, 10. FW South 4-0. 

     Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 7-0, 2. Salem 7-1, 3. Norwell 4-0, 4 (tie). Evansville Memorial 3-0, Mishawaka Marian 7-1, 6. Garrett 9-0, 7. FW Concordia 6-2, 8. Washington 2-0, 9. Central Noble 3-1, 10. Greensburg 1-0. 

     Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 6-0, 2 (tie). Frankton 9-0, University 5-0, 4. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-0, 5. Forest Park 7-0, 6. Clinton Prairie 5-1, 7. Triton Central 6-1, 8. Eastern 3-3, 9 (tie). Fairfield 7-1, Northeastern 4-0. 

     Class A: 1. Loogootee 1-1, 2. Waldron 5-1, 3. Pioneer 3-1, 4 (tie). Lanesville 9-1, Trinity Lutheran 6-1, 6. Greenwood Christian 4-2, 7. Jac-Cen-Del 4-2, 8. North White 5-0, 9. Morgan Township 5-2, 10. Blue River 5-0. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY 

GOLF

     2 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Practice Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     4:30 p .m., BTN — Rhode Island at Wisconsin 

     5 p.m., ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Maryland at Clemson

     5 p.m., ESPNU — Providence at Texas Christian

     7 p.m., PAC-12N — Cal State Bakersfield at Arizona

     7:15 p.m., ESPN — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Indiana at Florida State

     7:15 p.m., ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Georgia Tech at Nebraska

     8 p.m., FS1 — Oklahoma at Xavier

     8:15 p.m., SECN — Liberty at Missouri 

     9 p.m., CBSSN — California at Pepperdine

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — San Diego at UCLA 

     9:15 p.m., ESPN — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Michigan State at Virginia

     9:15 p.m., ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern

     11 p.m., PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Oregon

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     6:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Michigan 

MEN'S SOCCER

     10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Real Esteli FC, Play-In Match, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

     11 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

SURFING

     1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     7:15 p.m., ACCN — Elon at N.C. State

     9 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Minnesota

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

     3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

GOLF

     12:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     6 p.m., SECN — Wofford at South Carolina

     8 p.m., SECN — Jackson State at Ole Miss 

     8 p.m., FS1 — UM Kansas City at Minnesota

NFL 

     8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — New England at LA Rams

