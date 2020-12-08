AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
IU Southeast at Georgetown (Ky.), 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Rock Creek at New Washington, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls' basketball
Rock Creek at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Borden at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Lou. Sacred Heart, cld.
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Associated Press' boys' high school basketball polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6 and total points.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (8) 1-0 268 1
2. Carmel (5) 3-0 254 2
3. Homestead (1) 3-0 183 NR
4. Indpls Attucks 3-0 168 10
5. Cathedral 3-1 120 4
6. Lafayette Jeff 4-0 109 9
7. Warren Central 1-1 92 5
8. Munster 0-0 88 7
9. Brownsburg 1-1 85 3
10. Westfield 2-0 73 NR
Others receiving votes: New Albany 56, SB Adams 34, Fishers 29, Franklin Central 28, Columbus North 17, Lawrence Central 16, Gary West 16, Floyd Central 13, Chesterton 12, Plainfield 7, Pike 6, SB Riley 6.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (14) 3-0 280 1
2. Heritage Hills 2-0 222 2
3. Ev. Bosse 2-0 166 9
4. Greensburg 0-0 162 5
5. SB St. Joseph's 1-1 147 3
6. Brebeuf 2-1 138 6
7. Danville 0-0 134 7
8. Hammond 0-1 124 8
9. Mishawaka Marian 1-1 119 4
10. Delta 1-0 74 10
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 44, Western 18, Beech Grove 14, Brownstown Central 13, Leo 7.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (13) 3-0 278 1
2. Linton-Stockton (1) 3-0 242 2
3. Blackford 3-0 199 4
4. Shenandoah 0-0 198 3
5. S. Spencer 4-0 176 5
6. Central Noble 2-0 110 9
7. Westview 2-1 107 8
8. Covenant Christian 1-0 80 T10
9. University 2-1 78 7
10. S. Decatur 0-1 53 6
Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 43, Southwestern 33, Bowman Academy 18, Heritage Christian 18, Andrean 16, Indpls Park Tudor 16, Tipton 15, Ev. Mater Dei 12, Clinton Prairie 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (9) 1-0 270 2
2. Kouts (4) 4-0 250 1
3. Loogootee (1) 4-0 230 3
4. Covington 0-0 173 5
5. Bloomfield 2-0 151 7
6. Morristown 1-0 111 9
7. Lafayette Catholic 1-2 85 4
8. Gary 21st Century 1-2 84 6
9. Greenwood Christian 1-1 81 8
10. N. Daviess 1-0 77 10
Others receiving votes: Edinburgh 54, Christian Academy 36, Tindley 36, Providence Cristo Rey 18, W. Washington 12, Tri-Central 6, Washington Twp. 6.
GIRLS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Penn (3) 7-1 379
2. Crown Point (14) 6-0 377
3. Carmel (1) 5-1 324
4. North Central (1) 6-1 320
5. Bedford NL 6-1 297
6. East Central 6-0 291
7. Fishers 8-1 253
8. Noblesville 5-1 232
9. Silver Creek (1) 7-0 179
10. Hamilton SE 5-2 177
11 (tie). Linton-Stockton 6-0 134
11 (tie). Homestead 4-2 134
13. Mishawaka Marian 7-1 131
14. Lawrence North 5-4 124
15. Evansville Memorial 3-0 117
16. Franklin 5-0 109
17. Salem 7-1 108
18. Ben Davis 3-1 98
19. FW South 4-0 68
20. FW Carroll 7-2 67
Others receiving votes: Blue River Valley (5-0), Brownsburg (3-3), Carroll-Flora (3-1), Columbus East (6-3), Columbus North (5-2), Forest Park (7-0), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (9-0), Garrett (9-0), Greensburg (1-0), WL Harrison (3-0), Heritage Hills (4-1), Jac-Cen-Del (4-2), Jennings County (4-2), Knox (7-0), Lafayette Central Catholic (4-0), Loogootee (1-1), Martinsville (6-1), Michigan City (7-0), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (3-1), Roncalli (7-0), SB Washington (5-3), Tri-Central (3-2), Warsaw (6-2).
ICGSA POLLS
Records through Saturday games
Class 4A: 1. Carmel 5-1, 2. Penn 7-1, 3. Crown Point 6-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 5-2, 5 (tie). North Central 6-1, East Central 6-0, 7. Bedford NL 6-1, 8. Fishers 8-1, 9. Homestead 4-2, 10. FW South 4-0.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 7-0, 2. Salem 7-1, 3. Norwell 4-0, 4 (tie). Evansville Memorial 3-0, Mishawaka Marian 7-1, 6. Garrett 9-0, 7. FW Concordia 6-2, 8. Washington 2-0, 9. Central Noble 3-1, 10. Greensburg 1-0.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 6-0, 2 (tie). Frankton 9-0, University 5-0, 4. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-0, 5. Forest Park 7-0, 6. Clinton Prairie 5-1, 7. Triton Central 6-1, 8. Eastern 3-3, 9 (tie). Fairfield 7-1, Northeastern 4-0.
Class A: 1. Loogootee 1-1, 2. Waldron 5-1, 3. Pioneer 3-1, 4 (tie). Lanesville 9-1, Trinity Lutheran 6-1, 6. Greenwood Christian 4-2, 7. Jac-Cen-Del 4-2, 8. North White 5-0, 9. Morgan Township 5-2, 10. Blue River 5-0.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Practice Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p .m., BTN — Rhode Island at Wisconsin
5 p.m., ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Maryland at Clemson
5 p.m., ESPNU — Providence at Texas Christian
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Cal State Bakersfield at Arizona
7:15 p.m., ESPN — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Indiana at Florida State
7:15 p.m., ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Georgia Tech at Nebraska
8 p.m., FS1 — Oklahoma at Xavier
8:15 p.m., SECN — Liberty at Missouri
9 p.m., CBSSN — California at Pepperdine
9 p.m., PAC-12N — San Diego at UCLA
9:15 p.m., ESPN — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Michigan State at Virginia
9:15 p.m., ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Oregon
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
MEN'S SOCCER
10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Real Esteli FC, Play-In Match, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
11 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
SURFING
1 p.m., FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m., ACCN — Elon at N.C. State
9 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Minnesota
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
GOLF
12:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., SECN — Wofford at South Carolina
8 p.m., SECN — Jackson State at Ole Miss
8 p.m., FS1 — UM Kansas City at Minnesota
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — New England at LA Rams
