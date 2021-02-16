AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ basketball

North Harrison at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Lanesville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys’ basketball

Medora at CAI, 7:30 p.m.

.

BOYS' BASKETBALL 

AP POLLS

The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total voting points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Homestead (14) 21-0 280 1

2. Carmel 18-2 228 2

3. Lawrence North 19-2 208 3

4. Cathedral 16-2 184 4

5. Plainfield 18-1 172 5

6. SB Adams 18-1 153 6

7. Warren Central 16-5 138 7

8. Indpls Attucks 16-4 99 9

8. Lafayette Jeff 17-2 99 8

10. Gary West 15-3 72 10

Others receiving votes: McCutcheon 23, Ev. Reitz 12, Center Grove 6, Fishers 6.

Class 3A

1. Hammond (13) 13-1 274 1

2. Silver Creek 14-4 238 2

3. Mishawaka Marian 15-2 213 4

4. Leo (1) 17-1 204 6

5. Greensburg 14-2 133 7

6. Ev. Bosse 15-3 114 3

7. Danville 13-2 104 9

8. Heritage Hills 14-3 103 5

9. SB St. Joseph’s 13-4 98 8

10. Sullivan 15-2 85 10

Others receiving votes: {Guerin Catholic 78, North Harrison 18, Western 10, Hanover Central 8.

Class 2A

1. FW Blackhawk (14) 17-3 280 1

2. Shenandoah 18-3 250 2

3. Linton-Stockton 17-3 195 4

4. Central Noble 16-1 185 5

5. Parke Heritage 19-3 162 6

6. S. Ripley 16-1 131 7

7. S. Spencer 13-4 114 3

8. Blackford 16-4 90 9

9. Covenant Christian 16-4 86 8

10. Northeastern 16-3 64 NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 48, Madison-Grant 28, Rochester 22, Westview 13, Churubusco 12.

Class A

1. Barr-Reeve (14) 19-2 280 1

2. Loogootee 16-3 244 2

3. Kouts 18-2 226 3

4. N. Daviess 16-3 172 5

5. Edinburgh 16-4 166 4

6. Indpls Lutheran 17-3 146 8

7. Morristown 16-4 108 10

8. Tindley 13-8 100 6

9. Bloomfield 11-6 65 9

10. Covington 10-4 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Orleans 50, Argos 29, Triton 23, Lafayette Catholic 13.

IBCA TOP 20

The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.

1. Homestead (19) 21-0 399

2. Carmel (1) 18-2 371

3. Lawrence North 19-2 360

4. Cathedral 16-2 330

5. Hammond 13-1 325

6. FW Blackhawk 17-3 272

7. Barr-Reeve 19-2 259

8. Warren Central 16-5 231

9. South Bend Adams 18-1 227

10. Indpls Attucks 16-4 226

11. Plainfield 18-1 190

12. Silver Creek 14-4 173

13. Lafayette Jeff 17-2 160

14. Gary West 15-3 152

15. Bloomington North 10-2 112

16. Fishers 12-5 63

17. FW Carroll 15-4 62

18. Center Grove 11-5 36

19 (tie). Westfield 13-4 31

19 (tie). Ev. Reitz 12-3 31

Other schools receiving votes: Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Brownsburg, Chesterton, Crown Point, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Greensburg, Guerin Catholic, Kouts, Lawrence Central, Leo, Loogootee, McCutcheon, Mishawaka Marian, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Albany, North Central, Northridge, Pike, Shenandoah, South Ripley, Valparaiso, Zionsville.

.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m., ACCN — N.C. State at Pittsburgh

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

6:30 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Syracuse at Louisville

6:30 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Butler

7 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

8 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona State at USC

8:30 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

9 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

9 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Burnley

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Houston at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Miami at Golden State

NHL

5 p.m., NHLN — Florida at Carolina

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at Detroit

10 p.m., NBCSN — Winnipeg at Edmonton

TENNIS

7 p.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Doubles Match, Melbourne, Australia

10 p.m., ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Maryland

.

THURSDAY

GOLF

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

5 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi State at Auburn

5 p.m., SECN — LSU at Ole Miss

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita State

7 p.m., ESPNU — Vermont at UMBC

8 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Penn State

8 p.m., CBSSN — BYU at Pacific

8:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon State

9 p.m., FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan

10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Washington State

11 p.m., ESPN2 — Colorado at Oregon

11 p.m., FS1 — Stanford at Washington

TBD — CBSSN — San Diego State at Fresno State

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee

10 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at LA Lakers

SAILING

10 p.m., NBCSN — Prada Cup

SKIING

7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships (taped)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Bonaventure

6 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State

7 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

TBD, BTN — Michigan at Indiana

WOMEN’S SOCCER

4 p.m., FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m., FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you