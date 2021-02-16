AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
North Harrison at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Lanesville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Medora at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (14) 21-0 280 1
2. Carmel 18-2 228 2
3. Lawrence North 19-2 208 3
4. Cathedral 16-2 184 4
5. Plainfield 18-1 172 5
6. SB Adams 18-1 153 6
7. Warren Central 16-5 138 7
8. Indpls Attucks 16-4 99 9
8. Lafayette Jeff 17-2 99 8
10. Gary West 15-3 72 10
Others receiving votes: McCutcheon 23, Ev. Reitz 12, Center Grove 6, Fishers 6.
Class 3A
1. Hammond (13) 13-1 274 1
2. Silver Creek 14-4 238 2
3. Mishawaka Marian 15-2 213 4
4. Leo (1) 17-1 204 6
5. Greensburg 14-2 133 7
6. Ev. Bosse 15-3 114 3
7. Danville 13-2 104 9
8. Heritage Hills 14-3 103 5
9. SB St. Joseph’s 13-4 98 8
10. Sullivan 15-2 85 10
Others receiving votes: {Guerin Catholic 78, North Harrison 18, Western 10, Hanover Central 8.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (14) 17-3 280 1
2. Shenandoah 18-3 250 2
3. Linton-Stockton 17-3 195 4
4. Central Noble 16-1 185 5
5. Parke Heritage 19-3 162 6
6. S. Ripley 16-1 131 7
7. S. Spencer 13-4 114 3
8. Blackford 16-4 90 9
9. Covenant Christian 16-4 86 8
10. Northeastern 16-3 64 NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 48, Madison-Grant 28, Rochester 22, Westview 13, Churubusco 12.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (14) 19-2 280 1
2. Loogootee 16-3 244 2
3. Kouts 18-2 226 3
4. N. Daviess 16-3 172 5
5. Edinburgh 16-4 166 4
6. Indpls Lutheran 17-3 146 8
7. Morristown 16-4 108 10
8. Tindley 13-8 100 6
9. Bloomfield 11-6 65 9
10. Covington 10-4 58 NR
Others receiving votes: Orleans 50, Argos 29, Triton 23, Lafayette Catholic 13.
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
1. Homestead (19) 21-0 399
2. Carmel (1) 18-2 371
3. Lawrence North 19-2 360
4. Cathedral 16-2 330
5. Hammond 13-1 325
6. FW Blackhawk 17-3 272
7. Barr-Reeve 19-2 259
8. Warren Central 16-5 231
9. South Bend Adams 18-1 227
10. Indpls Attucks 16-4 226
11. Plainfield 18-1 190
12. Silver Creek 14-4 173
13. Lafayette Jeff 17-2 160
14. Gary West 15-3 152
15. Bloomington North 10-2 112
16. Fishers 12-5 63
17. FW Carroll 15-4 62
18. Center Grove 11-5 36
19 (tie). Westfield 13-4 31
19 (tie). Ev. Reitz 12-3 31
Other schools receiving votes: Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Brownsburg, Chesterton, Crown Point, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Greensburg, Guerin Catholic, Kouts, Lawrence Central, Leo, Loogootee, McCutcheon, Mishawaka Marian, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Albany, North Central, Northridge, Pike, Shenandoah, South Ripley, Valparaiso, Zionsville.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m., ACCN — N.C. State at Pittsburgh
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
6:30 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Syracuse at Louisville
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Butler
7 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona State at USC
8:30 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
9 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
9 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Burnley
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Houston at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Miami at Golden State
NHL
5 p.m., NHLN — Florida at Carolina
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at Detroit
10 p.m., NBCSN — Winnipeg at Edmonton
TENNIS
7 p.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Doubles Match, Melbourne, Australia
10 p.m., ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Maryland
THURSDAY
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
5 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi State at Auburn
5 p.m., SECN — LSU at Ole Miss
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita State
7 p.m., ESPNU — Vermont at UMBC
8 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Penn State
8 p.m., CBSSN — BYU at Pacific
8:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon State
9 p.m., FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan
10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Washington State
11 p.m., ESPN2 — Colorado at Oregon
11 p.m., FS1 — Stanford at Washington
TBD — CBSSN — San Diego State at Fresno State
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee
10 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at LA Lakers
SAILING
10 p.m., NBCSN — Prada Cup
SKIING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships (taped)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Bonaventure
6 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State
7 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
TBD, BTN — Michigan at Indiana
WOMEN’S SOCCER
4 p.m., FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m., FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla.
