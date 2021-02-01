AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys’ basketball
Providence at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Class 4A New Albany Sectional — Jennings County (14-6) vs. Seymour (10-9), 6 p.m.; Bedford NL (18-2) vs. New Albany (6-15), 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Madison Sectional — Salem vs. Corydon Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Eastern Sectional — Clarksville vs. Providence, 6 p.m.; Austin vs. Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.
Class A New Washington Sectional — CAI vs. Rock Creek, 6 p.m.; South Central vs. Borden, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Class 3A Madison Sectional — Charlestown vs. Silver Creek, 6 p.m.; North Harrison vs. Madison, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points. This is the final poll of the 2020-21 season.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. North Central (18) 21-2 385
2. Crown Point (2) 18-1 371
3. Penn 17-3 360
4. Bedford NL 18-2 349
5. FW Carroll 21-2 253
6. Silver Creek 18-3 246
7. Noblesville 18-4 243
8. Linton-Stockton 20-1 237
9. Fishers 16-4 196
10. Franklin 17-2 192
11. Homestead 16-5 164
12. Salem 18-2 161
13. Zionsville 15-5 154
14. East Central 16-4 136
15. Carmel 14-6 125
16. Lawrence North 16-8 104
17. Westfield 16-4 92
18. SB Washington 16-5 88
19. Hamilton SE 11-6 66
20. Mishawaka Marian 17-4 60
Others receiving votes: Andrean (16-1), Ben Davis (13-7), Brownsburg (11-10), Columbus East (14-5), Columbus North (11-5), Evansville Memorial (16-4), Garrett (18-2), Goshen (18-3), Hamilton Heights (15-1), Jac-Cen-Del (20-3), Knox (20-4), Lafayette Central Catholic (12-2), Lanesville (19-3), Martinsville (16-4), Mooresville (14-7), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (15-5), North Judson (15-5), Norwell (18-5), Pioneer (18-4), Roncalli (17-4), Waldron (18-3), Warsaw (16-5), Washington (16-1).
INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS
Class 4A: 1. North Central 21-2, 2. Crown Point 18-1, 3. Bedford NL 18-2, 4. Penn 17-3, 5. Noblesville 18-4, 6. FW Carroll 21-2, 7. Franklin 17-2, 8. Fishers 16-4, 9. East Central 16-4, 10. Martinsville 16-4.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 18-3, 2. Salem 18-2, 3. Garrett 18-2, 4. Evansville Memorial 16-4, 5. Washington 16-1, 6. Norwell 18-5, 7. Hamilton Heights 15-1, 8. SB Washington 16-5, 9. Mishawaka Marian 17-4, 10. FW Concordia 15-7.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 20-1, 2. Andrean 16-1, 3. Northeastern 16-1, 4. Lafayette Central Catholic 12-2, 5. Triton Central 18-3, 6. Frankton 20-3, 7 (tie). Shenandoah 19-3, Clinton Prairie 18-2, 9. South Putnam 11-1, 10. North Judson 15-5.
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran 18-4, 2. Lanesville 19-3, 3. Jac-Cen-Del 20-3, 4. Loogootee 14-4, 5. Tecumseh 11-6, 6. Blue River 18-3, 7. Pioneer 18-4, 8. Greenwood Christian 12-6, 9. Morgan Township 16-5, 10. Waldron 18-3.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Notre Dame
5 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Marquette
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
7 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at Texas
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi
7 p.m., FS1 — Penn State at Wisconsin
7 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Auburn
8 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Maryland
9 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at Boston College
9 p.m., CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada (Reno)
9 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Missouri
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Illinois at Indiana
9 p.m., ESPNU — Dayton at Duquesne
9 p.m., FS1 — Southern California at Stanford
9 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Arkansas
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Brooklyn
10 p.m., TNT — Boston at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m., NBCSN — Buffalo at NY Islanders
8:30 p.m., NBCSN — Minnesota at Colorado
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 1, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds
6:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 2, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 2, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds
WEDNESDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at DePaul
6:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Florida
7 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
7 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
7 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Providence
8:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
9 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at N.C. State
9 p.m., CBSSN — Villanova at St. John’s
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at TCU
9 p.m., ESPNU — SMU at Tulsa
9 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
TBA, FS1 — San Diego State at New Mexico
NBA
7:15 p.m., ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee
9:35 p.m., ESPN — Phoenix at New Orleans
