AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
New Washington at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Floyd Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TUESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., CBSSN — Saint Louis at VCU
7 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
7 p.m., ESPN — Florida at Auburn
7 p.m., ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Christian
7 p.m., ESPNU — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Prairie View A&M
7 p.m., FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State
7 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Georgia
8 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Nebraska
8 p.m., CBSSN — St. John’s at Villanova
9 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Texas
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas State
9 p.m., FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona State
9 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Dallas
10 p.m., TNT — Portland at Denver
NBAGL 3 p.m., ESPN2 — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Washington
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United
TENNIS
1 p.m., TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.