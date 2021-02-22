AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Boys’ basketball

New Washington at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Floyd Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m., CBSSN — Saint Louis at VCU

7 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

7 p.m., ESPN — Florida at Auburn

7 p.m., ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Christian

7 p.m., ESPNU — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Prairie View A&M

7 p.m., FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State

7 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Georgia

8 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Nebraska

8 p.m., CBSSN — St. John’s at Villanova

9 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Texas

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas State

9 p.m., FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown

9 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona State

9 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Dallas

10 p.m., TNT — Portland at Denver

NBAGL 3 p.m., ESPN2 — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Washington

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United

TENNIS

1 p.m., TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

7:30 p.m., TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Indiana

