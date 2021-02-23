AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Floyd Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
CAI at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (13) 22-0 260 1
2. Carmel 19-2 214 2
3. Lawrence North 21-2 198 3
4. Cathedral 18-2 178 4
5. SB Adams 20-1 166 6
6. Plainfield 19-2 129 5
7. Lafayette Jeff 19-2 98 9
8. Warren Central 17-6 95 7
9. Gary West 16-3 80 10
10. Indpls Attucks 17-5 75 8
Others receiving votes: McCutcheon 54, Fishers 7, Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
1. Hammond (11) 14-1 236 1
2. Silver Creek (1) 16-4 218 2
3. Mishawaka Marian 16-3 180 3
4. Leo 18-2 126 4
5. Heritage Hills 15-3 121 8
6. SB St. Joseph’s 15-4 109 9
7. Guerin Catholic 17-3 99 NR
8. Sullivan 16-2 94 10
9. Greensburg 15-3 90 5
10. Ev. Bosse 15-3 52 6
Others receiving votes: Danville 51, N. Harrison 40, Beech Grove 12, Indpls Brebeuf 6, Western 6.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (12) 19-3 240 1
2. Shenandoah 19-3 216 2
3. Central Noble 20-1 170 4
4. Parke Heritage 20-3 143 5
5. S. Ripley 19-1 140 6
6. Linton-Stockton 18-4 121 3
7. S. Spencer 15-4 109 7
8. Blackford 17-4 79 8
9. Covenant Christian 18-4 68 9
10. Northeastern 17-3 61 10
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 48, Rochester 16, Madison-Grant 16, Westview 7, Churubusco 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (12) 20-2 240 1
2. Loogootee 17-3 212 2
3. Kouts 21-2 192 3
4. N. Daviess 18-3 166 4
5. Indpls Lutheran 18-3 138 6
6. Morristown 17-4 104 7
7. Edinburgh 16-5 103 5
8. Tindley 13-9 77 8
9. Bloomfield 12-7 74 9
10. Orleans 15-4 57 NR
Others receiving votes: Argos 45, Covington 16, Lafayette Catholic 16.
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
1. Homestead (20) 22-0 400
2. Carmel 19-2 377
3. Lawrence North 21-2 358
4. Cathedral 18-2 336
5. Hammond 14-1 311
6. FW Blackhawk 19-3 298
7. Barr-Reeve 20-2 257
8. South Bend Adams 20-1 245
9. Warren Central 17-6 231
10. Silver Creek 16-4 216
11. Indpls Attucks 17-5 203
12. Plainfield 19-2 168
13. Gary West 16-3 159
14. Lafayette Jeff 19-2 156
15. Bloomington North 11-2 110
16. Westfield 15-4 82
17. Fishers 13-5 70
18. Center Grove 11-6 37
19. Evans. Reitz 13-3 36
20. FW Carroll 15-6 24
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South, Brebeuf, Brownsburg, Central Noble, Columbus North, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Greenwood, Kouts, Leo, Loogootee, McCutcheon, Mishawaka Marian, New Albany, North Central, Northridge, Pike, Shenandoah, South Ripley, Sullivan, Valparaiso, Zionsville.
SPORTS ON AIR
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ACCN — Mercer at Georgia Tech
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
5 p.m., ESPNU — N.C. A&T at N.C. Central
6:30 p.m., ACCN — N.C. State at Virginia
7 p.m., CBSSN — Seton Hall at Butler
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Marquette at North Carolina
7 p.m., ESPNU — South Florida at Temple
7 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
8 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Rutgers
8:30 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at Miami (Fla.)
9 p.m., CBSSN — DePaul at Creighton
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas
9 p.m., ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa
9 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Providence
9 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
11 p.m., FS1 — Fresno State at UNLV
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at Indiana
10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Utah
NBAGL
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Team Ignite vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Los Angeles at St. Louis
TENNIS
1 p.m., TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals
1 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State
5 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Penn State
WOMEN’S SOCCER
4 p.m., FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m., FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Orlando, Fla.
THURSDAY
GOLF
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, First Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
7 p.m., CBSSN — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
7 p.m., ESPN — Iowa at Michigan
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Western Kentucky at Houston
7 p.m., FS1 — Washington at Arizona State
8 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
9 p.m., CBSSN — San Francisco at BYU
9 p.m., ESPN — Ohio State at Michigan State
9 p.m., FS1 — Boise State at San Diego State
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at California
11 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Arizona
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at Milwaukee
NBAGL
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.
SKIING
1 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Nordic Skiing Championships Cross-Country Skiing (taped)
