AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys’ basketball

Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.

College baseball

Huntington at IU Southeast, dh, noon

College softball

Marian at IU Southeast, dh, 2 p.m.

College tennis

Georgetown at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Class 3A IHSAA State Finals — Silver Creek vs. South Bend Washington, 3:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

BOXING

7 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles

FISHING

8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

8 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Class 3A IHSAA State Final: Silver Creek vs. South Bend Washington

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, CBS — Texas at Texas Tech

Noon, ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

Noon, ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine

Noon, FOX — Michigan at Indiana

Noon, FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

1 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

2 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

2 p.m., CBS — Washington at Arizona

2 p.m., ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin

2 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

2:30 p.m., FOX — Marquette at Connecticut

3 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

4 p.m., CBS — Florida at Kentucky

4 p.m., ESPN — Florida State at North Carolina

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia

4:30 p.m., NBCSN — LaSalle at George Mason

5 p.m., FOX — Creighton at Xavier

6 p.m., CBSSN — Northern Iowa at Illinois State

6 p.m., ESPN — Louisville at Duke

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern Illinois at Loyola

6 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State

7 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

8 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

8 p.m., ESPN2 — USC at Utah

10 p.m., ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

10 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

10 p.m., ESPNU — Saint Mary’s at BYU

MEN’S SOCCER

7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City

9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton Hove & Albion at West Bromwich Albion

6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria

NBA

8:30 p.m., ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn

NHL

1 p.m., NHLN — Washington at New Jersey

7 p.m., NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m., FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

3 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

8 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

2 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m., NBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Senior Women’s, Indianapolis

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

FISHING

8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz.

6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, CBS — Villanova at Butler

1 p.m., ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati

2 p.m., CBS — Michigan State at Maryland

4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at N.C. State

4 p.m., CBS — Iowa at Ohio State

4 p.m., ESPNU — South Florida at Houston

7 p.m., FS1 — Nevada at Utah State

MEN’S SOCCER

6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria

7 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City

8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur

11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

6 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Club Tijuana at Monterrey

8 p.m.. FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna

12:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Guadalajara (taped)

NBA

3:30 p.m., ABC — LA Clippers at Milwaukee

8:15 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL

Noon, NBC — Boston at NY Rangers

3 p.m., NHLN — Columbus at Nashville

7 p.m.. NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida

Noon, FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

Noon, SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

12:30 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

2 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

2 p.m., ESPN2 — South Carolina at Texas A&M

2 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

2 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

2:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

3 p.m., ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

3 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Maryland at Northwestern

4 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Stanford

4 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

6 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Purdue

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m., ESPNU — Dayton at St. Bonaventure

6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Virginia

7 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

9 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

10 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force at Colorado State

NBAGL

3 p.m., ESPN2 — G League Ignite vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orland, Fla.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you