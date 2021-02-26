AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys’ basketball
Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.
College baseball
Huntington at IU Southeast, dh, noon
College softball
Marian at IU Southeast, dh, 2 p.m.
College tennis
Georgetown at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Class 3A IHSAA State Finals — Silver Creek vs. South Bend Washington, 3:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
BOXING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles
FISHING
8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
8 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Class 3A IHSAA State Final: Silver Creek vs. South Bend Washington
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, CBS — Texas at Texas Tech
Noon, ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
Noon, ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine
Noon, FOX — Michigan at Indiana
Noon, FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
1 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
2 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
2 p.m., CBS — Washington at Arizona
2 p.m., ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin
2 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
2:30 p.m., FOX — Marquette at Connecticut
3 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
4 p.m., CBS — Florida at Kentucky
4 p.m., ESPN — Florida State at North Carolina
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — LaSalle at George Mason
5 p.m., FOX — Creighton at Xavier
6 p.m., CBSSN — Northern Iowa at Illinois State
6 p.m., ESPN — Louisville at Duke
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern Illinois at Loyola
6 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State
7 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
8 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
8 p.m., ESPN2 — USC at Utah
10 p.m., ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
10 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
10 p.m., ESPNU — Saint Mary’s at BYU
MEN’S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton Hove & Albion at West Bromwich Albion
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria
NBA
8:30 p.m., ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn
NHL
1 p.m., NHLN — Washington at New Jersey
7 p.m., NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton
3 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
8 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m., NBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Senior Women’s, Indianapolis
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
FISHING
8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz.
6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, CBS — Villanova at Butler
1 p.m., ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati
2 p.m., CBS — Michigan State at Maryland
4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at N.C. State
4 p.m., CBS — Iowa at Ohio State
4 p.m., ESPNU — South Florida at Houston
7 p.m., FS1 — Nevada at Utah State
MEN’S SOCCER
6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria
7 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur
11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
6 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Club Tijuana at Monterrey
8 p.m.. FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna
12:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Guadalajara (taped)
NBA
3:30 p.m., ABC — LA Clippers at Milwaukee
8:15 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at LA Lakers
NHL
Noon, NBC — Boston at NY Rangers
3 p.m., NHLN — Columbus at Nashville
7 p.m.. NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida
Noon, FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
Noon, SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
12:30 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
2 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
2 p.m., ESPN2 — South Carolina at Texas A&M
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
2 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
2:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
3 p.m., ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
3 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Maryland at Northwestern
4 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Stanford
4 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
6 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Purdue
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — Dayton at St. Bonaventure
6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Virginia
7 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
9 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon
10 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force at Colorado State
NBAGL
3 p.m., ESPN2 — G League Ignite vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orland, Fla.
