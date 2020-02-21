AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     Providence at Brownstown Central, 8 p.m.

     New Albany at Evansville Central, 8 p.m. 

Boys' swimming & diving

     Floyd Central Sectional, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m. 

College baseball

     Huntington at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

Wrestling

     IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 9:30 a.m., 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. 

  

SUNDAY 

College softball 

     Calumet College of St. Joseph at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

SPORTS ON AIR

SATURDAY 

AUTO RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas

     4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas

     8:30 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

     1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — INSF: World Cup (taped)

BOXING

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

GOLF

     Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

     2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    11:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Pong, Thailand

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, CBS — Tennessee at Auburn

     Noon, ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

     Noon, ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburg

     Noon, ESPNU — Tulane at Central Florida

     Noon, FOX — Marquette at Providence

    1 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

    1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Army

    2 p.m., CBS — Texas at Kansas State

     2 p.m., ESPN — Michigan at Purdue

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

     2 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

    2:30 p.m., FOX — Villanova at Xavier

    3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Missouri State

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M

    4 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse

     4 p.m., CBS — UCLA at Colorado

     4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Joseph's at George Mason

    5:30 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Davidson

    6 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

     6 p.m., ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at South Carolina

     6 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Tulsa

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Washington

     6 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

    6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

    7:30 p.m., CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego State

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Duke

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at Arizona State

    8:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

     9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

    9 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

     10  p.m., ESPN2 — Gonzaga at BYU

     10 p.m., ESPNU — Fresno State at Nevada

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     4 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

     6:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

     Noon, ACCN — Princeton at Virginia

     Noon, BTN — Yale at Penn State

     2 p.m., PAC-12N — Furman at Utah

MEN'S SOCCER 

    7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea

    9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen

     9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

    9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

    12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Schalke

    12:30 p.m., NBC — Manchester City at Leicester City

    9:55 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Club América at Monterrey

    6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Genoa

NBA 

     8:30 p.m., ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NHL

     1 p.m., NHLN — Winnipeg at Philadelphia

     7 p.m., NHLN — San Jose at NY Rangers

RUGBY

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland (taped)

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales vs. France (taped)

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Toronto at Seattle

SKIING

     12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    11 a.m., CBSSN — Navy at Army

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS      

    4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at California

XFL

     2 p.m., ABC — Houston at Tampa Bay

     5 p.m., FOX — Dallas at Seattle  

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

    3 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

    3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

    2 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — From Winterburg (taped)

BOWLING

    1 p.m., FOX — PBA: U.S. Open

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

    11 a.m., BTN — TBA

GOLF

    1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

     2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ESPNU — Temple at East Carolina

     Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Indiana

    1 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin

     1 p.m., ESPN — Wichita State vs. Cincinnati

    2 p.m., CBS — St. John's at Seton Hall

     2 p.m., CBSSN — South Florida at Connecticut

     2 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa

     3 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

    4 p.m., CBS — Maryland at Ohio State

     4 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise State

     4 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Creighton

     4 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Florida

    6 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

     6 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

MEN'S SOCCER

    6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Genoa

    8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Manchester United

    9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen

    11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal

    11:50 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at VfL Wolfsburg

NBA

    6 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at Denver

    8:30 p.m., NBATV — New Orleans at Golden State

NHL

     Noon, NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Washington

    7:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota

    10 p.m., NBCSN — Vegas at Anaheim

RODEO

    12:30 p.m., CBS — PBR: U.S. Border Patrol (taped)

RUGBY

    2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: England vs. Ireland (taped)

    4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter vs. Northampton (taped)

    7 p.m., FS2 — MLR: New England vs. San Diego

SKIING

    1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — From Crans-Montana, Switzerland (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     Noon, ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame

     Noon, ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

    2 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky 

    4 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M

    5 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Michigan State

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS 

    2 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

    4 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona State

    6 p.m., ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

    6 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

XFL

    3 p.m., ESPN — New York at St. Louis

    6 p.m., FS1 — D.C. at Los Angeles 

