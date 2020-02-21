AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Brownstown Central, 8 p.m.
New Albany at Evansville Central, 8 p.m.
Boys' swimming & diving
Floyd Central Sectional, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.
College baseball
Huntington at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
Wrestling
IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 9:30 a.m., 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
College softball
Calumet College of St. Joseph at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
SPORTS ON AIR
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — INSF: World Cup (taped)
BOXING
7:30 p.m., FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
11:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Pong, Thailand
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, CBS — Tennessee at Auburn
Noon, ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
Noon, ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburg
Noon, ESPNU — Tulane at Central Florida
Noon, FOX — Marquette at Providence
1 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Army
2 p.m., CBS — Texas at Kansas State
2 p.m., ESPN — Michigan at Purdue
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
2 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU
2:30 p.m., FOX — Villanova at Xavier
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Missouri State
3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M
4 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse
4 p.m., CBS — UCLA at Colorado
4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Joseph's at George Mason
5:30 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Davidson
6 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
6 p.m., ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
6 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at South Carolina
6 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Tulsa
6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Washington
6 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Richmond at St. Bonaventure
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego State
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Duke
8 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at Arizona State
8:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
9 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Gonzaga at BYU
10 p.m., ESPNU — Fresno State at Nevada
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
6:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ACCN — Princeton at Virginia
Noon, BTN — Yale at Penn State
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Furman at Utah
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea
9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Schalke
12:30 p.m., NBC — Manchester City at Leicester City
9:55 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Club América at Monterrey
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Genoa
NBA
8:30 p.m., ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NHL
1 p.m., NHLN — Winnipeg at Philadelphia
7 p.m., NHLN — San Jose at NY Rangers
RUGBY
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland (taped)
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales vs. France (taped)
10 p.m., CBSSN — Toronto at Seattle
SKIING
12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., CBSSN — Navy at Army
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at California
XFL
2 p.m., ABC — Houston at Tampa Bay
5 p.m., FOX — Dallas at Seattle
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
2 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — From Winterburg (taped)
BOWLING
1 p.m., FOX — PBA: U.S. Open
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
11 a.m., BTN — TBA
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPNU — Temple at East Carolina
Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Indiana
1 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin
1 p.m., ESPN — Wichita State vs. Cincinnati
2 p.m., CBS — St. John's at Seton Hall
2 p.m., CBSSN — South Florida at Connecticut
2 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa
3 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
4 p.m., CBS — Maryland at Ohio State
4 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise State
4 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Creighton
4 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Florida
6 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
6 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Genoa
8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Manchester United
9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen
11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal
11:50 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at VfL Wolfsburg
NBA
6 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at Denver
8:30 p.m., NBATV — New Orleans at Golden State
NHL
Noon, NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Washington
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota
10 p.m., NBCSN — Vegas at Anaheim
RODEO
12:30 p.m., CBS — PBR: U.S. Border Patrol (taped)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: England vs. Ireland (taped)
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter vs. Northampton (taped)
7 p.m., FS2 — MLR: New England vs. San Diego
SKIING
1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — From Crans-Montana, Switzerland (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame
Noon, ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
2 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
2 p.m., ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
4 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M
5 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona State
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
XFL
3 p.m., ESPN — New York at St. Louis
6 p.m., FS1 — D.C. at Los Angeles
