BOYS' BASKETBALL 

AP POLLS

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L     Pts     Prv

 1. Bloomington South (13)     20-0     260     1

 2. Lawrence North     19-1     226     2

 3. Lawrence Central     19-2     200     3

 4. Lafayette Jeff     20-3     166     6

 5. Munster     18-1     145     7

 6. Chesterton     18-2     119     4

 7. Culver Academies     14-4     108     10

 8. Indpls Attucks     17-4     95     5

 9. Brownsburg     17-3     93     9

10. Hamilton Southeastern     15-5     55     NR

     Others receiving votes: Carmel 46, SB Adams 25, Northridge 22.

Class 3A

 1. Silver Creek (12)     19-2     258     1

 2. Danville (1)     18-2     211     2

 3. Heritage Hills     16-3     195     3

 4. Norwell     18-1     178     4

 5. Greensburg     18-2     152     5

 6. Mishawaka Marian     14-4     140     7

 7. Sullivan     17-2     109     9

 8. SB St. Joseph     14-5     86     8

 9. Delta     14-4     77     NR

10. Hammond     16-3     67     6

     Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 27, Ev. Bosse 22, Brebeuf 10, SB Washington 9, FW Luers 7, Beech Grove 6, Edgewood 6.

Class 2A

 1. Shenandoah (3)     16-2     236     2

 2. FW Blackhawk (3)     16-3     230     3

(tie) Linton-Stockton (7)     19-2     230     1

 4. Westview     16-3     177     5

 5. University     16-4     139     6

 6. S. Decatur     19-2     117     4

 7. Parke Heritage     17-3     96     9

 8. Paoli     16-3     79     10

 9. Prairie Hts.     14-4     75     7

10. Ev. Mater Dei     14-5     41     8

     Others receiving votes: Central Noble 39, Tipton 32, S. Spencer 30, Bowman Academy 21, Southwestern 6, Churubusco 6, Blackford 6.

Class A

 1. Greenwood Christian (9)     20-0     248     1

 2. Barr-Reeve (1)     19-1     220     3

(tie) Gary 21st Century (3)     17-3     220     2

 4. Kouts     17-1     180     5

 5. Lafayette Catholic     16-3     170     6

 6. Providence Cristo Rey     16-3     113     7

 7. N. Daviess     14-7     105     8

 8. Covington     15-5     99     9

 9. Loogootee     15-5     95     4

10. Morristown     15-5     63     10

     Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 22, Tri-Central 13, Washington Twp. 6, Christian Academy 6.

IBCA TOP 20 

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 high school boys' basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and rating points:

 1. Bloomington South (15)     20-0     392

 2. Lawrence North (4)     19-1     383

 3. Lawrence Central (1)     19-2     365

 4. Silver Creek     19-2     323

 5. Brownsburg     17-3     295

 6. Lafayette Jeff     20-3     266

 7. Indpls Attucks     17-4     252

 8. Hamilton SE     15-5     248

 9. FW Blackhawk     17-3     238

10. Culver Academies     14-4     227

11. Carmel     13-6     186

12. Munster     18-1     177

13. Chesterton     18-2     162

14. Danville     18-2     159

15. Warren Central     13-5     103

16. North Central     10-8      66

17. FW Carroll     15-4      62

18. Cathedral     14-5      54

19. Heritage Hills     16-3      24

20. Columbus North     15-4      23

     Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Brebeuf, Fishers, Franklin Central, Gary 21st Century, Greenwood Christian, Hammond, Hanover Central, Homestead, Indianapolis Arlington, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Central Catholic, Mishawaka Marian, North Central (Farmersburg), Northridge, Norwell, Pike, Shenandoah, SB Adams, SB St. Joseph. 

AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY

Boys' basketball

     Jeffersonville at Louisville Ballard, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' swimming & diving

     IHSAA Sectional prelims at Floyd Central, 6 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., ACCN — Wright State at Louisville

GOLF

    11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Pong, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall

     7 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

     7 p.m., CBSSN — East Carolina at Memphis

     7 p.m., ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Auburn at Georgia

     7 p.m., ESPNU — UCF at Cincinnati

     7 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama

     8 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

     8:30 p.m., FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

     9 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Minnesota

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul

     9 p.m., ESPN — Duke at North Carolina State

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Kansas State at Texas Tech

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Tulsa at Houston 

     9 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi State

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Washington State

MEN'S SOCCER

     3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Tottenham, Round of 16

NHL 

     8 p.m., NBCSN — NY Rangers at Chicago

THURSDAY

BIATHLON

     1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — From Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

    9 p.m., BTN — Northern Iowa at Wisconsin

GOLF

    10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, First Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Pong, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     7 p.m., CBSSN — South Florida at Wichita State

     7 p.m., ESPN — Ohio State at Iowa

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — UConn at Temple

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Vermont at Stony Brook

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona

     8:30 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Nebraska

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Santa Clara at Brigham Young

     9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona State

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — USC at Colorado

     9 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina (Asheville) at Radford

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — UCLA at Utah

     11 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's

     11 p.m., ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga

     11 p.m., ESPNU — Hawaii at California-Riverside

NBA 

     8 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

     10:30 p.m., TNT — Houston at Golden State 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     6 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse

     7 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Purdue

     7 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

     8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Miami

     9 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Auburn

Tags

Recommended for you