BOYS' BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (13) 20-0 260 1
2. Lawrence North 19-1 226 2
3. Lawrence Central 19-2 200 3
4. Lafayette Jeff 20-3 166 6
5. Munster 18-1 145 7
6. Chesterton 18-2 119 4
7. Culver Academies 14-4 108 10
8. Indpls Attucks 17-4 95 5
9. Brownsburg 17-3 93 9
10. Hamilton Southeastern 15-5 55 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 46, SB Adams 25, Northridge 22.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (12) 19-2 258 1
2. Danville (1) 18-2 211 2
3. Heritage Hills 16-3 195 3
4. Norwell 18-1 178 4
5. Greensburg 18-2 152 5
6. Mishawaka Marian 14-4 140 7
7. Sullivan 17-2 109 9
8. SB St. Joseph 14-5 86 8
9. Delta 14-4 77 NR
10. Hammond 16-3 67 6
Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 27, Ev. Bosse 22, Brebeuf 10, SB Washington 9, FW Luers 7, Beech Grove 6, Edgewood 6.
Class 2A
1. Shenandoah (3) 16-2 236 2
2. FW Blackhawk (3) 16-3 230 3
(tie) Linton-Stockton (7) 19-2 230 1
4. Westview 16-3 177 5
5. University 16-4 139 6
6. S. Decatur 19-2 117 4
7. Parke Heritage 17-3 96 9
8. Paoli 16-3 79 10
9. Prairie Hts. 14-4 75 7
10. Ev. Mater Dei 14-5 41 8
Others receiving votes: Central Noble 39, Tipton 32, S. Spencer 30, Bowman Academy 21, Southwestern 6, Churubusco 6, Blackford 6.
Class A
1. Greenwood Christian (9) 20-0 248 1
2. Barr-Reeve (1) 19-1 220 3
(tie) Gary 21st Century (3) 17-3 220 2
4. Kouts 17-1 180 5
5. Lafayette Catholic 16-3 170 6
6. Providence Cristo Rey 16-3 113 7
7. N. Daviess 14-7 105 8
8. Covington 15-5 99 9
9. Loogootee 15-5 95 4
10. Morristown 15-5 63 10
Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 22, Tri-Central 13, Washington Twp. 6, Christian Academy 6.
IBCA TOP 20
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 high school boys' basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and rating points:
1. Bloomington South (15) 20-0 392
2. Lawrence North (4) 19-1 383
3. Lawrence Central (1) 19-2 365
4. Silver Creek 19-2 323
5. Brownsburg 17-3 295
6. Lafayette Jeff 20-3 266
7. Indpls Attucks 17-4 252
8. Hamilton SE 15-5 248
9. FW Blackhawk 17-3 238
10. Culver Academies 14-4 227
11. Carmel 13-6 186
12. Munster 18-1 177
13. Chesterton 18-2 162
14. Danville 18-2 159
15. Warren Central 13-5 103
16. North Central 10-8 66
17. FW Carroll 15-4 62
18. Cathedral 14-5 54
19. Heritage Hills 16-3 24
20. Columbus North 15-4 23
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Brebeuf, Fishers, Franklin Central, Gary 21st Century, Greenwood Christian, Hammond, Hanover Central, Homestead, Indianapolis Arlington, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Central Catholic, Mishawaka Marian, North Central (Farmersburg), Northridge, Norwell, Pike, Shenandoah, SB Adams, SB St. Joseph.
AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Boys' basketball
Jeffersonville at Louisville Ballard, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' swimming & diving
IHSAA Sectional prelims at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Wright State at Louisville
GOLF
11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Pong, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall
7 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m., CBSSN — East Carolina at Memphis
7 p.m., ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Auburn at Georgia
7 p.m., ESPNU — UCF at Cincinnati
7 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama
8 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Virginia
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
9 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Minnesota
9 p.m., CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul
9 p.m., ESPN — Duke at North Carolina State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Kansas State at Texas Tech
9 p.m., ESPNU — Tulsa at Houston
9 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
10 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Washington State
MEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Tottenham, Round of 16
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — NY Rangers at Chicago
THURSDAY
BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — From Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 p.m., BTN — Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
GOLF
10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, First Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Pong, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — South Florida at Wichita State
7 p.m., ESPN — Ohio State at Iowa
7 p.m., ESPN2 — UConn at Temple
7 p.m., ESPNU — Vermont at Stony Brook
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Nebraska
9 p.m., CBSSN — Santa Clara at Brigham Young
9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — USC at Colorado
9 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina (Asheville) at Radford
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
10:30 p.m., FS1 — UCLA at Utah
11 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's
11 p.m., ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga
11 p.m., ESPNU — Hawaii at California-Riverside
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
10:30 p.m., TNT — Houston at Golden State
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
7 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Purdue
7 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Miami
9 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Auburn
