BOYS’ BASKETBALL

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Bloomington South (12) 19-0 240 1

2. Lawrence North 18-1 210 2

3. Lawrence Central 17-2 188 3

4. Chesterton 17-1 139 5

5. Indpls Attucks 15-3 126 6

6. Lafayette Jeff 18-3 117 4

7. Munster 17-1 98 NR

8. Carmel 12-5 84 7

9. Brownsburg 15-3 60 9

10. Culver Academy 13-4 47 NR

Others receiving votes: Cathedral 46, SB Adams 24, Northridge 23, FW Snider 17, Hamilton Southeastern 8, Jeffersonville 7, Columbus North 6.

Class 3A

1. Silver Creek (11) 17-2 236 1

2. Danville 16-2 186 2

3. Heritage Hills 15-3 170 3

4. Norwell (1) 17-1 159 4

5. Greensburg 16-2 134 5

6. Hammond 16-2 132 6

7. Mishawaka Marian 12-4 106 T7

8. SB St. Joseph 12-4 86 9

9. Sullivan 16-2 84 10

10. Ev. Bosse 12-5 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 22, NorthWood 21, Delta 18, FW Luers 13, Brebeuf 10, Northwestern 7, Indian Creek 6.

Class 2A

1. Linton-Stockton (4) 18-2 206 3

2. Shenandoah (3) 15-2 205 1

3. FW Blackhawk (4) 15-3 198 2

4. S. Decatur (1) 17-1 160 4

5. Westview 15-3 150 6

6. University 15-4 110 5

7. Prairie Hts. 13-3 107 7

8. Ev. Mater Dei 13-4 75 10

9. Parke Heritage 16-3 63 NR

10. Paoli 14-3 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Tipton 36, S. Spencer 31, Central Noble 30, Indpls Howe 14.

Class 1A

1. Greenwood Christian (8) 18-0 228 1

2. Gary 21st Century (3) 16-2 204 3

3. Barr-Reeve (1) 17-1 202 2

4. Loogootee 15-3 158 4

5. Kouts 17-1 150 5

6. Lafayette Catholic 14-3 137 6

7. Providence Cristo Rey 15-3 104 9

8. N. Daviess 11-7 70 10

9. Covington 12-5 57 8

10. Morristown 14-5 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 28, W. Washington 21, Christian Academy 13, Dubois 7, Tri-Central 7.

AREA CALENDAR

Boys’ basketball

Trinity Lutheran at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m., ACCN — TBA

GOLF

4 a.m., GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand

9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Xavier at Butler

6:30 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

6:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m., ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist

7 p.m., ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth

8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Providence at St. John’s

8:30 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

8:30 p.m., SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

9 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma

9 p.m., ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

NBA

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana

10 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver

NHL

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Boston

10 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles

TENNIS

5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA

7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.

3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m., FS2 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIATHLON

1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Championships (taped)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington at Alabama

GOLF

4 a.m., GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles

6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles

9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round, Seaton, Australia

4 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Third Round, Pattaya, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m., CBSSN — Bryant at Sacred Heart

7 p.m., CBSSN — College of Charleston at Hofstra

7 p.m., ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wichita State at UCF

7 p.m., ESPNU — Winthrop at Gardner-Webb

8 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Indiana

9 p.m., CBSSN — Marshall at Texas (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at Oregon

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington at Southern California

9 p.m., ESPNU — Murray State at Austin Peay

9 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon State

10:30 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at California

11 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount

11 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA

NBA

8 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Boston

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at Florida

TENNIS

3 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.

2 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Quarterfinals

WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Melbourne vs. Western

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh

6 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Maryland

7 p.m., SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina State

9 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

