BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (12) 19-0 240 1
2. Lawrence North 18-1 210 2
3. Lawrence Central 17-2 188 3
4. Chesterton 17-1 139 5
5. Indpls Attucks 15-3 126 6
6. Lafayette Jeff 18-3 117 4
7. Munster 17-1 98 NR
8. Carmel 12-5 84 7
9. Brownsburg 15-3 60 9
10. Culver Academy 13-4 47 NR
Others receiving votes: Cathedral 46, SB Adams 24, Northridge 23, FW Snider 17, Hamilton Southeastern 8, Jeffersonville 7, Columbus North 6.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (11) 17-2 236 1
2. Danville 16-2 186 2
3. Heritage Hills 15-3 170 3
4. Norwell (1) 17-1 159 4
5. Greensburg 16-2 134 5
6. Hammond 16-2 132 6
7. Mishawaka Marian 12-4 106 T7
8. SB St. Joseph 12-4 86 9
9. Sullivan 16-2 84 10
10. Ev. Bosse 12-5 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 22, NorthWood 21, Delta 18, FW Luers 13, Brebeuf 10, Northwestern 7, Indian Creek 6.
Class 2A
1. Linton-Stockton (4) 18-2 206 3
2. Shenandoah (3) 15-2 205 1
3. FW Blackhawk (4) 15-3 198 2
4. S. Decatur (1) 17-1 160 4
5. Westview 15-3 150 6
6. University 15-4 110 5
7. Prairie Hts. 13-3 107 7
8. Ev. Mater Dei 13-4 75 10
9. Parke Heritage 16-3 63 NR
10. Paoli 14-3 55 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 36, S. Spencer 31, Central Noble 30, Indpls Howe 14.
Class 1A
1. Greenwood Christian (8) 18-0 228 1
2. Gary 21st Century (3) 16-2 204 3
3. Barr-Reeve (1) 17-1 202 2
4. Loogootee 15-3 158 4
5. Kouts 17-1 150 5
6. Lafayette Catholic 14-3 137 6
7. Providence Cristo Rey 15-3 104 9
8. N. Daviess 11-7 70 10
9. Covington 12-5 57 8
10. Morristown 14-5 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 28, W. Washington 21, Christian Academy 13, Dubois 7, Tri-Central 7.
AREA CALENDAR
Boys’ basketball
Trinity Lutheran at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — TBA
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand
9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia
4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Xavier at Butler
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
6:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
7 p.m., ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist
7 p.m., ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth
8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Providence at St. John’s
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
8:30 p.m., SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
9 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma
9 p.m., ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
NBA
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana
10 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Boston
10 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m., FS2 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BIATHLON
1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Championships (taped)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington at Alabama
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles
9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round, Seaton, Australia
4 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Third Round, Pattaya, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., CBSSN — Bryant at Sacred Heart
7 p.m., CBSSN — College of Charleston at Hofstra
7 p.m., ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wichita State at UCF
7 p.m., ESPNU — Winthrop at Gardner-Webb
8 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Indiana
9 p.m., CBSSN — Marshall at Texas (San Antonio)
9 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at Oregon
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington at Southern California
9 p.m., ESPNU — Murray State at Austin Peay
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon State
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at California
11 p.m., ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Boston
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at Florida
TENNIS
3 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
2 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Quarterfinals
WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Melbourne vs. Western
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh
6 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Maryland
7 p.m., SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina State
9 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
