AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

 Boys' swimming & diving 

     IHSAA State Finals, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.

College baseball

     WVU Tech at IU Southeast, 2 p.m.

Men's college basketball

     IU East at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.

Women's college basketball

     Rio Grande (Ohio) at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College baseball

     WVU Tech at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

College softball

     Lindenwood-Belleville at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Collingwood at Richmond

AUTO RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.

     4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, San Bernardino County, Calif.

     5 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 9, Atlanta

BOWLING

     8:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The Indianapolis Open, Indianapolis

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    2 p.m.. ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

    9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: From Federal Way, Wash.

GOLF

    1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    4:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Tucson, Ariz.

    3 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman

HORSE RACING

    1 p.m., FS1 — The Saudi Cup: From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MARATHON

     Noon, NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: From Atlanta

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis

    4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers

    8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Boston

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     Noon, ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

     Noon, BTN — Penn State at Iowa

     Noon, ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

     Noon, ESPN2 — Texas A&M at LSU 

     Noon, FOX — Providence at Villanova

     1 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

     1:30 p.m., CBS — Kansas at Kansas State

     2 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Bradley

     2 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at TCU

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee

     2 p.m., ESPNU — UConn at East Carolina 

     2:30 p.m., FOX — Seton Hall at Marquette

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri

     3:45 p.m., CBS — Auburn at Kentucky

     4 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

     4 p.m., CBSSN — George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth

     4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa State at Oklahoma State

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Brigham Young at Pepperdine

     6 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Virginia

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Drake

     6 p.m., ESPNU — Central Florida at Tulsa

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at California

     6 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Butler

     8 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Tulane

     8 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Maryland

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — San Diego State at Nevada

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Arizona State at USC

     8:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico

     10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — Saint Mary's at Gonzaga

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY 

     8 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State

MEN'S SOCCER 

    9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899

     9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund

    9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

    12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Watford

    8:30 p.m., FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC

NBA 

     8:30 p.m., ABC — Houston at Boston

NHL

     1 p.m., NHLN — Boston at NY Islanders

     7 p.m., NHLN — Vancouver at Toronto

RODEO

     12:30 p.m., CBS — WRCA: The Royal City Roundup, Kansas City, Mo. (taped)

RUGBY

     10 p.m., FS2 — MLR: New England at Seattle

SKIING

     1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)

     2 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    2 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

    4 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Purdue

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS 

     12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Denver at Oklahoma

    4 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon State

     6 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Nebraska

XFL

     2 p.m., ABC — Los Angeles at New York

     5 p.m., FOX — Seattle at St. Louis 

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Auto Club 400, San Bernardino County, Calif.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

     1:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — IBSF: World Championships (taped)

COLLEGE GOLF

    10:30 a.m., BTN — Big Ten Match Play: Championship

GOLF

    3 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman

    1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    4:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Tucson, Ariz.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     Noon, CBSSN — South Florida at Temple

     Noon, ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio State

     Noon, FS1 — Creighton at St. John's

     1 p.m., ESPN — Cincinnati at Houston

     2 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Illinois

     2 p.m., CBS — Xavier at Georgetown

     2 p.m., ESPNU — St. Louis at Rhode Island

     3 p.m., FS2 — DePaul at Marquette

     4 p.m., CBS — Michigan at Ohio State

     4 p.m., CBSSN — Towson at Northeastern

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Wichita State at Southern Methodist

     4:15 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

     6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

     6 p.m., ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

     6:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

MEN'S SOCCER 

    7:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Union Berlin

    8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

    9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig

    11:50 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen

    3 p.m., ESPN — MLS: Chicago at Seattle

    5:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC

    7:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Portland

NBA 

     8 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at New Orleans

NHL

     Noon, NBC — Philadelphia at NY Rangers

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Washington at Minnesota

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas

RODEO

     12:30 p.m., CBS — WRCA: The Royal City Roundup, Kansas City, Mo. (taped)

RUGBY

     6 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: United New York vs. Sabercats de Houston

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

     Noon, BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

     Noon, ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina

     1 p.m., SECN — Florida at Georgia

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina

     3 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Auburn

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS 

    5 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

XFL

     4 p.m., FS1 — Houston at Dallas  

Tags

Recommended for you