AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' swimming & diving
IHSAA State Finals, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.
College baseball
WVU Tech at IU Southeast, 2 p.m.
Men's college basketball
IU East at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Rio Grande (Ohio) at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College baseball
WVU Tech at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
College softball
Lindenwood-Belleville at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Collingwood at Richmond
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, San Bernardino County, Calif.
5 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 9, Atlanta
BOWLING
8:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The Indianapolis Open, Indianapolis
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.. ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: From Federal Way, Wash.
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
4:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Tucson, Ariz.
3 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — The Saudi Cup: From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
MARATHON
Noon, NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: From Atlanta
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Boston
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State
Noon, BTN — Penn State at Iowa
Noon, ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
Noon, ESPN2 — Texas A&M at LSU
Noon, FOX — Providence at Villanova
1 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
1:30 p.m., CBS — Kansas at Kansas State
2 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Bradley
2 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at TCU
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee
2 p.m., ESPNU — UConn at East Carolina
2:30 p.m., FOX — Seton Hall at Marquette
3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri
3:45 p.m., CBS — Auburn at Kentucky
4 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
4 p.m., CBSSN — George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth
4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia
4 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa State at Oklahoma State
6 p.m., CBSSN — Brigham Young at Pepperdine
6 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Virginia
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Drake
6 p.m., ESPNU — Central Florida at Tulsa
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at California
6 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
6:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Butler
8 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech
8 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Tulane
8 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Maryland
8 p.m., ESPN2 — San Diego State at Nevada
8 p.m., ESPNU — Arizona State at USC
8:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
10 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico
10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Saint Mary's at Gonzaga
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State
MEN'S SOCCER
9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899
9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Watford
8:30 p.m., FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC
NBA
8:30 p.m., ABC — Houston at Boston
NHL
1 p.m., NHLN — Boston at NY Islanders
7 p.m., NHLN — Vancouver at Toronto
RODEO
12:30 p.m., CBS — WRCA: The Royal City Roundup, Kansas City, Mo. (taped)
RUGBY
10 p.m., FS2 — MLR: New England at Seattle
SKIING
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)
2 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
4 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Purdue
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Denver at Oklahoma
4 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon State
6 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Nebraska
XFL
2 p.m., ABC — Los Angeles at New York
5 p.m., FOX — Seattle at St. Louis
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Auto Club 400, San Bernardino County, Calif.
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
1:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — IBSF: World Championships (taped)
COLLEGE GOLF
10:30 a.m., BTN — Big Ten Match Play: Championship
GOLF
3 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
4:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Tucson, Ariz.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, CBSSN — South Florida at Temple
Noon, ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio State
Noon, FS1 — Creighton at St. John's
1 p.m., ESPN — Cincinnati at Houston
2 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Illinois
2 p.m., CBS — Xavier at Georgetown
2 p.m., ESPNU — St. Louis at Rhode Island
3 p.m., FS2 — DePaul at Marquette
4 p.m., CBS — Michigan at Ohio State
4 p.m., CBSSN — Towson at Northeastern
4 p.m., ESPNU — Wichita State at Southern Methodist
4:15 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
6 p.m., ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford
6:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
MEN'S SOCCER
7:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Union Berlin
8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig
11:50 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen
3 p.m., ESPN — MLS: Chicago at Seattle
5:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC
7:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Portland
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at New Orleans
NHL
Noon, NBC — Philadelphia at NY Rangers
8 p.m., NBCSN — Washington at Minnesota
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas
RODEO
12:30 p.m., CBS — WRCA: The Royal City Roundup, Kansas City, Mo. (taped)
RUGBY
6 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: United New York vs. Sabercats de Houston
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
Noon, BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
Noon, ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina
1 p.m., SECN — Florida at Georgia
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina
3 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
XFL
4 p.m., FS1 — Houston at Dallas
