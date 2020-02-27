BOYS’ BASKETBALL THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Batesville 49, Shelbyville 48
Benton Central 60, Attica 37
Blackford 80, Muncie Burris 46
Bloomington South 69, Northview 42
Brown Co. 54, Edinburgh 49
Caston 62, N. Miami 42
Christian Academy 73, Charlestown 34
Clay City 55, Riverton Parke 51
Columbus North 62, Center Grove 44
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 82, W. Central 30
Delta 43, Greenfield 33
Dubois 57, Tecumseh 35
Eastern (Greentown) 47, Carroll (Flora) 38
Edgewood 71, Eastern (Greene) 59
Ev. Mater Dei 56, Ev. Harrison 45
FW Blackhawk 70, FW Northrop 59
Gary 21st Century 84, River Forest 48
Hamilton SE 51, Lawrence North 49
Jasper 58, N. Daviess 42
Lawrence Central 69, Southport 40
Loogootee 61, N. Knox 31
Madison 72, Switzerland Co. 70
Madison-Grant 86, Taylor 68
New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne South 67
Owen Valley 63, Shakamak 40
Richmond 50, Franklin Co. 36
S. Central (Union Mills) 75, SB Career Academy 59
S. Knox 59, Wood Memorial 37
S. Spencer 62, Pike Central 40
Salem 76, Borden 37
Southridge 48, Boonville 39
Sullivan 64, S. Vermillion 57
Tipton 77, Lapel 70, OT
Tri-Central 69, Liberty Christian 66
University 59, Indpls Chatard 50
White River Valley 51, Vincennes Rivet 31
Whitko 57, Heritage 53
AREA CALENDAR
TODAY Boys’ basketball
Clarksville at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Bloomington North, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Castle at Jeffersonville, 8 p.m.
Boys’ swimming
IHSAA State Finals, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY Boys’ swimming & diving
IHSAA State Finals, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.
College baseball
WVU Tech at IU Southeast, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY AUTO RACING
3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.
BOXING
10:45 p.m., SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas
GOLF
5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
6:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz.
3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets
6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. Detroit
9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco
MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kent State at Ohio University
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Davidson at Dayton
7 p.m., ESPNU — Wright State at Northern Kentucky
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas State at Texas-Arlington
9 p.m., ESPNU — Monmouth at Rider
9 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Washington
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State
7 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Denver at St. Cloud State
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m., ACCN — Richmond at Duke
7 p.m., ACCN — Hobart at Syracuse
MEN’S CURLING
11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)
MEN’S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City
10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL
7 p.m., NHLN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
7 p.m., SECN — Florida at Georgia
8:30 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
SATURDAY MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m., FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle
Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Collingwood at Richmond
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, San Bernardino County, Calif.
5 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 9, Atlanta
BOWLING
8:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The Indianapolis Open, Indianapolis
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.. ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: From Federal Way, Wash.
GOLF
3 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
4:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Tucson, Ariz.
3 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — The Saudi Cup: From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
MARATHON
Noon, NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: From Atlanta
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Boston
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State
Noon, BTN — Penn State at Iowa
Noon, ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
Noon, ESPN2 — Texas A&M at LSU
Noon, FOX — Providence at Villanova
1 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
1:30 p.m., CBS — Kansas at Kansas State
2 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Bradley
2 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at TCU
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee
2 p.m., ESPNU — UConn at East Carolina
2:30 p.m., FOX — Seton Hall at Marquette
3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri
3:45 p.m., CBS — Auburn at Kentucky
4 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
4 p.m., CBSSN — George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth
4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia
4 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa State at Oklahoma State
6 p.m., CBSSN — Brigham Young at Pepperdine
6 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Virginia
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Drake
6 p.m., ESPNU — Central Florida at Tulsa
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at California
6 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
6:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Butler
8 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech
8 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Tulane
8 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Maryland
8 p.m., ESPN2 — San Diego State at Nevada
8 p.m., ESPNU — Arizona State at USC
8:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
10 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico
10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State
MEN’S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton
9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899
9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Watford
8:30 p.m., FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC
NBA
8:30 p.m., ABC — Houston at Boston
NHL
1 p.m., NHLN — Boston at NY Islanders
7 p.m., NHLN — Vancouver at Toronto
RODEO
12:30 p.m., CBS — WRCA: The Royal City Roundup, Kansas City, Mo. (taped)
RUGBY
10 p.m., FS2 — MLR: New England at Seattle
SKIING
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)
2 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
4 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Purdue
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Denver at Oklahoma
4 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon State
6 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Nebraska
XFL
2 p.m., ABC — Los Angeles at New York
5 p.m., FOX — Seattle at St. Louis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.