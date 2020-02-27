BOYS’ BASKETBALL THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Batesville 49, Shelbyville 48

Benton Central 60, Attica 37

Blackford 80, Muncie Burris 46

Bloomington South 69, Northview 42

Brown Co. 54, Edinburgh 49

Caston 62, N. Miami 42

Christian Academy 73, Charlestown 34

Clay City 55, Riverton Parke 51

Columbus North 62, Center Grove 44

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 82, W. Central 30

Delta 43, Greenfield 33

Dubois 57, Tecumseh 35

Eastern (Greentown) 47, Carroll (Flora) 38

Edgewood 71, Eastern (Greene) 59

Ev. Mater Dei 56, Ev. Harrison 45

FW Blackhawk 70, FW Northrop 59

Gary 21st Century 84, River Forest 48

Hamilton SE 51, Lawrence North 49

Jasper 58, N. Daviess 42

Lawrence Central 69, Southport 40

Loogootee 61, N. Knox 31

Madison 72, Switzerland Co. 70

Madison-Grant 86, Taylor 68

New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne South 67

Owen Valley 63, Shakamak 40

Richmond 50, Franklin Co. 36

S. Central (Union Mills) 75, SB Career Academy 59

S. Knox 59, Wood Memorial 37

S. Spencer 62, Pike Central 40

Salem 76, Borden 37

Southridge 48, Boonville 39

Sullivan 64, S. Vermillion 57

Tipton 77, Lapel 70, OT

Tri-Central 69, Liberty Christian 66

University 59, Indpls Chatard 50

White River Valley 51, Vincennes Rivet 31

Whitko 57, Heritage 53

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY Boys’ basketball

Clarksville at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Bloomington North, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seymour at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Castle at Jeffersonville, 8 p.m.

Boys’ swimming

IHSAA State Finals, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Boys’ swimming & diving

IHSAA State Finals, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.

College baseball

WVU Tech at IU Southeast, 2 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY AUTO RACING

3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.

4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.

5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.

5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.

BOXING

10:45 p.m., SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas

GOLF

5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

6:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz.

3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets

6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. Detroit

9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco

MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kent State at Ohio University

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Davidson at Dayton

7 p.m., ESPNU — Wright State at Northern Kentucky

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas State at Texas-Arlington

9 p.m., ESPNU — Monmouth at Rider

9 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Washington

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State

7 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Denver at St. Cloud State

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

5 p.m., ACCN — Richmond at Duke

7 p.m., ACCN — Hobart at Syracuse

MEN’S CURLING

11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)

MEN’S SOCCER

2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf

2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City

10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana

NBA

8 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL

7 p.m., NHLN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

8 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

7 p.m., SECN — Florida at Georgia

8:30 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

SATURDAY MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m., FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle

Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Collingwood at Richmond

AUTO RACING

1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.

2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.

4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, San Bernardino County, Calif.

5 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 9, Atlanta

BOWLING

8:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The Indianapolis Open, Indianapolis

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.. ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: From Federal Way, Wash.

GOLF

3 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

4:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Tucson, Ariz.

3 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS1 — The Saudi Cup: From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MARATHON

Noon, NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: From Atlanta

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis

4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers

8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Boston

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

Noon, BTN — Penn State at Iowa

Noon, ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

Noon, ESPN2 — Texas A&M at LSU

Noon, FOX — Providence at Villanova

1 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

1:30 p.m., CBS — Kansas at Kansas State

2 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Bradley

2 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at TCU

2 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee

2 p.m., ESPNU — UConn at East Carolina

2:30 p.m., FOX — Seton Hall at Marquette

3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri

3:45 p.m., CBS — Auburn at Kentucky

4 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

4 p.m., CBSSN — George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth

4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia

4 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa State at Oklahoma State

6 p.m., CBSSN — Brigham Young at Pepperdine

6 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Virginia

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Drake

6 p.m., ESPNU — Central Florida at Tulsa

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at California

6 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

6:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Butler

8 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech

8 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Tulane

8 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Maryland

8 p.m., ESPN2 — San Diego State at Nevada

8 p.m., ESPNU — Arizona State at USC

8:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

10 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico

10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

10 p.m., ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State

MEN’S SOCCER

7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton

9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899

9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund

9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Watford

8:30 p.m., FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC

NBA

8:30 p.m., ABC — Houston at Boston

NHL

1 p.m., NHLN — Boston at NY Islanders

7 p.m., NHLN — Vancouver at Toronto

RODEO

12:30 p.m., CBS — WRCA: The Royal City Roundup, Kansas City, Mo. (taped)

RUGBY

10 p.m., FS2 — MLR: New England at Seattle

SKIING

1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)

2 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

4 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Purdue

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Denver at Oklahoma

4 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon State

6 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Nebraska

XFL

2 p.m., ABC — Los Angeles at New York

5 p.m., FOX — Seattle at St. Louis

