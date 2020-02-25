ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH

The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played in a pair of games this past week. 

First, he tallied two points and one rebound in 19 minutes off the bench in the Celtics' 127-117 victory at Minnesota last Friday night. He went 0-for-3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the free throw line. 

Then, he scored five points off in 15 minutes off the bench in Boston's 114-112 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon. He was 2 for 5 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 0 for 2 from the free throw line.  

In 20 appearances with the Celtics, Langford has one start and is averaging 3.1 points and one rebound in 11 minutes per game. 

The Celtics (39-17), who played at Portland on Tuesday night, visit Utah at 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) tonight before hosting Houston at 8:30 p.m. (ABC) Saturday night and Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. (TNT) next Tuesday night.   

BOYS' BASKETBALL

AP POLLS

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L     Pts     Prv

 1. Bloomington South (12)     22-0     240     1

 2. Lawrence North     22-1     212     2

 3. Lawrence Central     21-1     185     3

 4. Munster     19-1     153     5

 5. Chesterton     20-2     122     6

 6. Culver Academies     15-4     117     7

 7. Lafayette Jeff     20-4     94     4

 8. Indpls Attucks     18-4     91     8

 9. Hamilton SEn     16-5     85     10

10. Brownsburg     17-4     44     9

     Others receiving votes: SB Adams 28, Northridge 23, Warren Central 18, Ben Davis 9, Michigan City 7, Carmel 6, Cathedral 6.

Class 3A

 1. Silver Creek (10)     21-2     234     1

 2. Danville     19-2     194     2

 3. Heritage Hills     18-3     181     3

 4. Norwell (1)     20-1     170     4

 5. Greensburg     20-2     135     5

 6. Mishawaka Marian (1)     16-4     130     6

 7. SB St. Joseph's     15-5     108     8

 8. Delta     16-4     88     9

 9. Ev. Bosse     15-6     55     NR

10. Sullivan     19-3     37     7

     Others receiving votes: Hammond 33, Mississinewa 28, SB Washington 24, Brebeuf 16, FW Luers 7.

Class 2A

 1. Shenandoah (7)     18-2     230     1

 2. FW Blackhawk (5)     19-3     220     T2

 3. Linton-Stockton     21-2     194     T2

 4. Westview     18-3     159     4

 5. University     18-4     138     5

 6. S. Decatur     20-2     117     6

 7. Parke Heritage     19-3     87     7

 8. Central Noble     18-4     85     NR

 9. Paoli     18-3     78     8

10. Prairie Hts.     16-5     40     9

     Others receiving votes: South Spencer 32, Ev. Mater Dei 18, Bowman Academy 15, Churubusco 8, Blackford 7, Indpls Covenant Christian 6, Tipton 6.

Class A

 1. Barr-Reeve (6)     21-1     222     T2

 2. Gary 21st Century (4)     19-3     214     T2

 3. Greenwood Christian (2)     22-1     210     1

 4. Kouts     19-2     154     4

 5. Lafayette Catholic     18-4     147     5

 6. Loogootee     17-5     113     9

 7. N. Daviess     15-7     100     7

 8. Covington     16-6     90     8

 9. Providence Cristo Rey     17-4     84     6

10. Christian Academy     15-7     41     NR

     Others receiving votes: Washington Twp. 39, Oldenburg 8, W. Washington 6, Bloomfield 6, Morristown 6.

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Columbus East at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

     RSC Tournament quarterfinal — Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Women's college baseball

     RSC Tournament quarterfinal — IU East at IU Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

  

THURSDAY

Boys' basketball

     Charlestown at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

     Borden at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., ACCN — South Florida at Miami

GOLF

     1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Baltimore

     4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees

     8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. San Diego

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    6:30 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Villanova

     6:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

    7 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

     7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Bradley at Illinois State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech

     7 p.m., ESPNU — UCF at Connecticut

     8:30 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

     8:30 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

     9 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

     9 p.m., CBSSN — St. Joseph's at Saint Louis

     9 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Florida

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Vanderbilt 

    10 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

    11 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at UNLV

MEN'S SOCCER      

     3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Round of 16 

NBA

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at San Antonio

     10 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Utah

NHL

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Buffalo at Colorado

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Los Angeles

THURSDAY

GOLF

    5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman

    10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman

    5:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees

    6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington

    9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Texas

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Delaware at College of Charleston

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Radford at Hampton

     7 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

     8 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

     8 p.m., ESPN — Temple at Wichita State

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Ohio State at Nebraska 

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at California

     10 p.m., CBSSN — St. Mary's at Santa Clara

     10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at USC

     11 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon State at Oregon

     11 p.m., ESPNU — California (Irvine) at California Poly

     11 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA

MEN'S SOCCER 

    10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club Léon at Los Angeles FC 

NBA 

     8 p.m., TNT — Portland at Indiana

     10 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Dallas at Boston

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    6 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

    7 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

    8 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina State

    9 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State

Tags

Recommended for you