ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played in a pair of games this past week.
First, he tallied two points and one rebound in 19 minutes off the bench in the Celtics' 127-117 victory at Minnesota last Friday night. He went 0-for-3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the free throw line.
Then, he scored five points off in 15 minutes off the bench in Boston's 114-112 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon. He was 2 for 5 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 0 for 2 from the free throw line.
In 20 appearances with the Celtics, Langford has one start and is averaging 3.1 points and one rebound in 11 minutes per game.
The Celtics (39-17), who played at Portland on Tuesday night, visit Utah at 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) tonight before hosting Houston at 8:30 p.m. (ABC) Saturday night and Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. (TNT) next Tuesday night.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (12) 22-0 240 1
2. Lawrence North 22-1 212 2
3. Lawrence Central 21-1 185 3
4. Munster 19-1 153 5
5. Chesterton 20-2 122 6
6. Culver Academies 15-4 117 7
7. Lafayette Jeff 20-4 94 4
8. Indpls Attucks 18-4 91 8
9. Hamilton SEn 16-5 85 10
10. Brownsburg 17-4 44 9
Others receiving votes: SB Adams 28, Northridge 23, Warren Central 18, Ben Davis 9, Michigan City 7, Carmel 6, Cathedral 6.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (10) 21-2 234 1
2. Danville 19-2 194 2
3. Heritage Hills 18-3 181 3
4. Norwell (1) 20-1 170 4
5. Greensburg 20-2 135 5
6. Mishawaka Marian (1) 16-4 130 6
7. SB St. Joseph's 15-5 108 8
8. Delta 16-4 88 9
9. Ev. Bosse 15-6 55 NR
10. Sullivan 19-3 37 7
Others receiving votes: Hammond 33, Mississinewa 28, SB Washington 24, Brebeuf 16, FW Luers 7.
Class 2A
1. Shenandoah (7) 18-2 230 1
2. FW Blackhawk (5) 19-3 220 T2
3. Linton-Stockton 21-2 194 T2
4. Westview 18-3 159 4
5. University 18-4 138 5
6. S. Decatur 20-2 117 6
7. Parke Heritage 19-3 87 7
8. Central Noble 18-4 85 NR
9. Paoli 18-3 78 8
10. Prairie Hts. 16-5 40 9
Others receiving votes: South Spencer 32, Ev. Mater Dei 18, Bowman Academy 15, Churubusco 8, Blackford 7, Indpls Covenant Christian 6, Tipton 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (6) 21-1 222 T2
2. Gary 21st Century (4) 19-3 214 T2
3. Greenwood Christian (2) 22-1 210 1
4. Kouts 19-2 154 4
5. Lafayette Catholic 18-4 147 5
6. Loogootee 17-5 113 9
7. N. Daviess 15-7 100 7
8. Covington 16-6 90 8
9. Providence Cristo Rey 17-4 84 6
10. Christian Academy 15-7 41 NR
Others receiving votes: Washington Twp. 39, Oldenburg 8, W. Washington 6, Bloomfield 6, Morristown 6.
AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
RSC Tournament quarterfinal — Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college baseball
RSC Tournament quarterfinal — IU East at IU Southeast, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys' basketball
Charlestown at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Borden at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — South Florida at Miami
GOLF
1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Baltimore
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. San Diego
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Villanova
6:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
7 p.m., CBSSN — Bradley at Illinois State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech
7 p.m., ESPNU — UCF at Connecticut
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette
8:30 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
9 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
9 p.m., CBSSN — St. Joseph's at Saint Louis
9 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Florida
9 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Vanderbilt
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
11 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at UNLV
MEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Round of 16
NBA
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at San Antonio
10 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Utah
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Buffalo at Colorado
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Los Angeles
THURSDAY
GOLF
5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman
5:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees
6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington
9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Texas
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., CBSSN — Delaware at College of Charleston
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
7 p.m., ESPNU — Radford at Hampton
7 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
8 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
8 p.m., ESPN — Temple at Wichita State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Ohio State at Nebraska
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at California
10 p.m., CBSSN — St. Mary's at Santa Clara
10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at USC
11 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon State at Oregon
11 p.m., ESPNU — California (Irvine) at California Poly
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA
MEN'S SOCCER
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club Léon at Los Angeles FC
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — Portland at Indiana
10 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Dallas at Boston
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
7 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
8 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina State
9 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State
