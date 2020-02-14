IU SOUTHEAST UPDATE

MEN

Record: 18-7 overall; 11-3 in River States Conference

Recent results: The Grenadiers went 2-0 this past week. They won 105-93 at Asbury (Ky.) last Saturday as David Burton tallied a team-high 21 points to pace five in double figures. Thursday night IUS beat host Brescia (Ky.) 96-67 as Anthony Wales Jr. led six in double digits with 18 points.

Upcoming games: The Grenadiers host Midway at 3 p.m. today for its Senior Day, then hosts No. 14, and RSC West-leading, IU Kokomo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Statistical leaders: David Burton 17.6 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game; Jocobi Hendricks 12.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.9 assists per game; Jared Osborne 12 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.9 apg; Anthony Wales Jr. 12.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg.

RIVER STATES CONFERENCE STANDINGS East

WVU Tech 13-1 19-7

IU East 11-2 17-10

Point Park 6-7 14-13

Ohio Christian 5-8 8-17

Rio Grande 4-10 11-17

Carlow 0-12 1-24

West

IU Kokomo 11-2 22-5

IU Southeast 11-3 18-7

Alice Lloyd 7-6 13-12

Midway 6-7 14-12

Brescia 4-11 9-18

Asbury 2-11 8-18

WOMEN

Record: 17-10 overall; 8-6 in RSC

Recent results: The Grenadiers went 2-0 this past week. Last Saturday they won 83-78 in overtime at Asbury behind 29 points and 13 rebounds from Natalie Fichter and 22 points off the bench from Maddie Knight. Thursday night, IUS beat host Brescia 55-45 behind 12 points from Knight and 10 from Hannah Coleman.

Upcoming games: The Grenadiers host Midway at 1 p.m. today on Senior Day before hosting IU Kokomo at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Statistical leaders: Hannah Coleman 11.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg; Natalie Fichter 10.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg; Madi Woods 10 ppg, 3.4 rpg.

RIVER STATES CONFERENCE STANDINGS East

WVU Tech 14-0 22-6

Rio Grande 9-5 17-11

Ohio Christian 7-6 17-9

Point Park 6-7 16-11

IU East 6-7 8-19

Carlow 3-9 8-17

West

Midway 8-5 20-6

IU Southeast 8-6 17-10

IU Kokomo 6-7 14-11

Asbury 5-8 17-10

Brescia 5-10 9-20

Alice Lloyd 3-10 11-13

AREA CALENDAR

Boys’ basketball

Oldenburg Academy at Christian Academy, 2:30 p.m.

New Washington at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.

Crawford County at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.

College softball

Grace at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

Girls’ swimming

IHSAA State Finals, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m. at IUPUI

Men’s college basketball

Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Evansville Reitz Semistate at Ford Center, 10 a.m.

College baseball

William Penn vs. IU Southeast, 1:30 p.m. at Louisville St. Xavier

College softball

St. Francis (Ill.) at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)

College baseball

William Penn at IU Southeast, noon (DH)

SPORTS ON AIR

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Mexico City

4:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Mexico City E-Prix, Mexico City

7 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 7, Tampa, Fla.

BIATHLON

1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — IBU: From Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

Midnight (Sunday), NBCSN — IBSF: From Sigulda, Latvia (taped)

BOWLING

5:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Columbus, Ohio

BOXING

8 p.m., FOX — PBC Main Card: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (Men’s Super Middleweight), Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Penn State

9:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

GOLF

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Lely Resort, Fla.

9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, Seaton, Australia

LUGE

11 p.m., NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championship (taped)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, BTN — Northwestern at Penn State

Noon, FOX — Purdue at Ohio State

Noon, ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas

Noon, ESPN2 — Syracuse at Florida State

1 p.m., CBS — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

2 p.m., CBSSN — Bradley at Southern Illinois

2 p.m., ESPN — Ole Miss at Kentucky

2 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State

2:15 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

2:30 p.m., FOX — Georgetown at Butler

2:30 p.m., NBCSN — La Salle at St. Louis

3:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

4 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Clemson

4 p.m., ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke

4 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

4:30 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburg at Virginia Tech

6 p.m., ESPN — Maryland at Michigan State

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Auburn at Missouri

6 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

8 p.m., ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina

8 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago

8 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

10 p.m., FS1 — Colorado at Oregon State

11:59 p.m., ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawai’i

MEN’S SOCCER

12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City

8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Monterrey

NBA

8 p.m., TNT — All-Star Saturday Night: From Chicago

NHL

1 p.m., NHLN — Detroit at Boston

8 p.m., NBC — Stadium Series: Los Angeles vs. Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo.

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m., NBC — U.S. Championships

XFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m., FOX — Tampa Bay at Seattle

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Illinois

4 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

GOLF

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Lely Resort, Fla.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, CBSSN — Cincinnati at East Carolina

1 p.m., CBS — Indiana at Michigan

1 p.m., ESPN — Villanova at Temple

1 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

3 p.m., ESPN — Memphis at Connecticut

9 p.m., FS1 — Utah at Oregon

MEN’S SOCCER

8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

NBA

8:20 p.m., TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Chicago

NHL

12:30 p.m., NBC — Detroit at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m., NBC — Boston at NY Rangers

6 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Nashville

RODEO

Noon, CBS — PBR (taped)

RUGBY

4 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton vs. Bristol (taped)

6 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: Atlanta at New Orleans

SKIING

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: From Maribor, Slovenia (taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Thailand Open, Singles Final, Hua Hin, Thailand

6 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Thailand Open, Singles Final, Hua Hin, Thailand

8:30 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA Finals

4 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Singles Final, Uniondale, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Dubai-WTA, Debrecen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Dubai-WTA, Debrecen-WTA Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

1 p.m., ACCN — TBA

1 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

1 p.m., SECN – Alabama at Georgia

3 p.m., ACCN — TBA

3 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m., FS1 — Kansas State at Oklahoma

3 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

5 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Auburn

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Stanford

7:30 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m., PAC-12N — Southern California at UCLA

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

XFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m., FS1 — St. Louis at Houston

Tags

Recommended for you