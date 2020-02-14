IU SOUTHEAST UPDATE
MEN
Record: 18-7 overall; 11-3 in River States Conference
Recent results: The Grenadiers went 2-0 this past week. They won 105-93 at Asbury (Ky.) last Saturday as David Burton tallied a team-high 21 points to pace five in double figures. Thursday night IUS beat host Brescia (Ky.) 96-67 as Anthony Wales Jr. led six in double digits with 18 points.
Upcoming games: The Grenadiers host Midway at 3 p.m. today for its Senior Day, then hosts No. 14, and RSC West-leading, IU Kokomo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Statistical leaders: David Burton 17.6 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game; Jocobi Hendricks 12.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.9 assists per game; Jared Osborne 12 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.9 apg; Anthony Wales Jr. 12.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg.
RIVER STATES CONFERENCE STANDINGS East
WVU Tech 13-1 19-7
IU East 11-2 17-10
Point Park 6-7 14-13
Ohio Christian 5-8 8-17
Rio Grande 4-10 11-17
Carlow 0-12 1-24
West
IU Kokomo 11-2 22-5
IU Southeast 11-3 18-7
Alice Lloyd 7-6 13-12
Midway 6-7 14-12
Brescia 4-11 9-18
Asbury 2-11 8-18
WOMEN
Record: 17-10 overall; 8-6 in RSC
Recent results: The Grenadiers went 2-0 this past week. Last Saturday they won 83-78 in overtime at Asbury behind 29 points and 13 rebounds from Natalie Fichter and 22 points off the bench from Maddie Knight. Thursday night, IUS beat host Brescia 55-45 behind 12 points from Knight and 10 from Hannah Coleman.
Upcoming games: The Grenadiers host Midway at 1 p.m. today on Senior Day before hosting IU Kokomo at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Statistical leaders: Hannah Coleman 11.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg; Natalie Fichter 10.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg; Madi Woods 10 ppg, 3.4 rpg.
RIVER STATES CONFERENCE STANDINGS East
WVU Tech 14-0 22-6
Rio Grande 9-5 17-11
Ohio Christian 7-6 17-9
Point Park 6-7 16-11
IU East 6-7 8-19
Carlow 3-9 8-17
West
Midway 8-5 20-6
IU Southeast 8-6 17-10
IU Kokomo 6-7 14-11
Asbury 5-8 17-10
Brescia 5-10 9-20
Alice Lloyd 3-10 11-13
AREA CALENDAR
Boys’ basketball
Oldenburg Academy at Christian Academy, 2:30 p.m.
New Washington at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.
Crawford County at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
College softball
Grace at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
Girls’ swimming
IHSAA State Finals, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m. at IUPUI
Men’s college basketball
Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Evansville Reitz Semistate at Ford Center, 10 a.m.
College baseball
William Penn vs. IU Southeast, 1:30 p.m. at Louisville St. Xavier
College softball
St. Francis (Ill.) at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)
College baseball
William Penn at IU Southeast, noon (DH)
SPORTS ON AIR
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla.
12:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.
3:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Mexico City
4:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Mexico City E-Prix, Mexico City
7 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 7, Tampa, Fla.
BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — IBU: From Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
Midnight (Sunday), NBCSN — IBSF: From Sigulda, Latvia (taped)
BOWLING
5:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Main Card: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (Men’s Super Middleweight), Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Penn State
9:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Lely Resort, Fla.
9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, Seaton, Australia
LUGE
11 p.m., NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championship (taped)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Northwestern at Penn State
Noon, FOX — Purdue at Ohio State
Noon, ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas
Noon, ESPN2 — Syracuse at Florida State
1 p.m., CBS — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
2 p.m., CBSSN — Bradley at Southern Illinois
2 p.m., ESPN — Ole Miss at Kentucky
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State
2:15 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
2:30 p.m., FOX — Georgetown at Butler
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — La Salle at St. Louis
3:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
4 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Clemson
4 p.m., ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke
4 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
4:30 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburg at Virginia Tech
6 p.m., ESPN — Maryland at Michigan State
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Auburn at Missouri
6 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
8 p.m., ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago
8 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
10 p.m., FS1 — Colorado at Oregon State
11:59 p.m., ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawai’i
MEN’S SOCCER
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City
8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Monterrey
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — All-Star Saturday Night: From Chicago
NHL
1 p.m., NHLN — Detroit at Boston
8 p.m., NBC — Stadium Series: Los Angeles vs. Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo.
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m., NBC — U.S. Championships
XFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m., FOX — Tampa Bay at Seattle
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Illinois
4 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Lely Resort, Fla.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, CBSSN — Cincinnati at East Carolina
1 p.m., CBS — Indiana at Michigan
1 p.m., ESPN — Villanova at Temple
1 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
3 p.m., ESPN — Memphis at Connecticut
9 p.m., FS1 — Utah at Oregon
MEN’S SOCCER
8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
NBA
8:20 p.m., TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Chicago
NHL
12:30 p.m., NBC — Detroit at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m., NBC — Boston at NY Rangers
6 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Nashville
RODEO
Noon, CBS — PBR (taped)
RUGBY
4 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton vs. Bristol (taped)
6 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: Atlanta at New Orleans
SKIING
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: From Maribor, Slovenia (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Thailand Open, Singles Final, Hua Hin, Thailand
6 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Thailand Open, Singles Final, Hua Hin, Thailand
8:30 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA Finals
4 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Singles Final, Uniondale, N.Y.
5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Dubai-WTA, Debrecen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Dubai-WTA, Debrecen-WTA Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
1 p.m., ACCN — TBA
1 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA
1 p.m., SECN – Alabama at Georgia
3 p.m., ACCN — TBA
3 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA
3 p.m., FS1 — Kansas State at Oklahoma
3 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
5 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Auburn
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Stanford
7:30 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Southern California at UCLA
WOMEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
XFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., FS1 — St. Louis at Houston
