IU SOUTHEAST UPDATE

MEN

     Record: 20-7 overall; 13-3 in River States Conference

     Recent results: The Grenadiers went 2-0 this past week. They beat visiting Midway (Ky.) 72-48 last Saturday (Senior Day) as David Burton tallied a team-high 20 points and Seth Cox added a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds). Tuesday night, Burton and Anthony Wales Jr. scored 17 points apiece to lead host IUS to a 77-67 victory over then-No. 14 IU Kokomo to clinch the RSC West Division title. 

     Upcoming games: The Grenadiers host a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the RSC Tournament quarterfinals.  

     Statistical leaders: David Burton 17.7 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game; Anthony Wales Jr. 12.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg; Jocobi Hendricks 12 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.8 assists per game; Jared Osborne 11.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg. 

RIVER STATES CONFERENCE STANDINGS

East

x-WVU Tech     14-1     20-7

IU East     13-2     19-10

Point Park     6-9     14-15

Ohio Christian     6-9     9-18

Rio Grande      5-10     12-17

Carlow     0-14     1-26

West

x-IU Southeast     13-3     20-7

IU Kokomo     12-3     23-6

Alice Lloyd     7-7     13-13

Midway     6-9     14-14

Brescia     4-11     10-18

Asbury     3-11     9-18

x — clinched division title.  

WOMEN

     Record: 18-11 overall; 9-7 in RSC

     Recent results: The Grenadiers went 1-1 this past week. Last Saturday (Senior Day) they beat Midway 81-74 as Ariana Sandefur scored 18 points to lead five in double figures. Tuesday night, IUS lost 70-51 to visiting IU Kokomo when it had a chance to clinch the RSC West Division title.  

     Upcoming games: The Grenadiers host a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in an RSC Tournament quarterfinal.   

     Statistical leaders: Hannah Coleman 11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg; Natalie Fichter 10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg; Madi Woods 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg; Emmy Ralph 8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.4 apg. 

RSC STANDINGS

East

x-WVU Tech     15-0     23-6

Rio Grande     10-5     18-11

Ohio Christian     8-7     18-10

IU East     8-7     10-19

Point Park     6-9     16-13

Carlow     3-11     8-19

West

IU Southeast     9-7     18-11

Midway     8-7     20-8

IU Kokomo     7-8     15-12

Asbury     6-8     18-10

Brescia     5-10     9-20

Alice Lloyd     4-10     12-13 

x — clinched division title.  

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Borden at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

     Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.

     Bedford North Lawrence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

     South Central at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

     North Harrison at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

     Shawe Memorial at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

     Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.

College baseball

     Huntington at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)

College softball

     Calumet College of St. Joseph at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)

Wrestling

     IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 6 p.m.  

SATURDAY

Boys' basketball

     Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     Providence at Brownstown Central, 8 p.m.

     New Albany at Evansville Central, 8 p.m. 

Boys' swimming & diving

     Floyd Central Sectional, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m. 

College baseball

     Huntington at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

Wrestling

     IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 9:30 a.m., 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON THE AIR

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas

     5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas

     9 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: The Strat 200, Las Vegas

     11 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: From Chandler, Ariz.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

    7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke

    9 p.m., ESPNU — Nebraska at Minnesota

GOLF

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Pong, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

    12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Adelaide vs. Melbourne

    3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Geelong vs. Gold Coast

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Buffalo at Kent State

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Canisius at Quinnipiac

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis

     11 p.m., ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent State

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     6 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Minnesota (Duluth) at Western Michigan

     8:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State

MEN'S CURLING 

     9 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

MEN'S SOCCER

    10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     9 p.m., PARAMOUNT — Bellator 239: From Thackerville, Okla.

NBA 

     8 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Oklahoma City

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Portland

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    11 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Stanford

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS 

    6 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Florida

    7:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

    9 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Missouri

WOMEN'S CURLING

    11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

SATURDAY 

AUTO RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas

     4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas

     8:30 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

     1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — INSF: World Cup (taped)

BOXING

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

GOLF

     Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

     2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    11:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Pong, Thailand

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

    3:30 a.m., FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Geelong vs. Gold Coast

     Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, CBS — Tennessee at Auburn

     Noon, ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

     Noon, ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburg

     Noon, ESPNU — Tulane at Central Florida

     Noon, FOX — Marquette at Providence

    1 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

    1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Army

    2 p.m., CBS — Texas at Kansas State

     2 p.m., ESPN — Michigan at Purdue

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

     2 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

    2:30 p.m., FOX — Villanova at Xavier

    3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Missouri State

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M

    4 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse

     4 p.m., CBS — UCLA at Colorado

     4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Joseph's at George Mason

    5:30 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Davidson

    6 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

     6 p.m., ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at South Carolina

     6 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Tulsa

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Washington

     6 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

    6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

    7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Duke

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at Arizona State

    8:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

     9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

    9 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

     10  p.m., ESPN2 — Gonzaga at BYU

     10 p.m., ESPNU — Fresno State at Nevada

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     4 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

     6:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

     Noon, ACCN — Princeton at Virginia

     Noon, BTN — Yale at Penn State

     2 p.m., PAC-12N — Furman at Utah

MEN'S SOCCER 

    7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea

    9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen

     9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

    9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

    12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Schalke

    12:30 p.m., NBC — Manchester City at Leicester City

    9:55 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Club América at Monterrey

    6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Genoa

NBA 

     8:30 p.m., ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NHL

     1 p.m., NHLN — Winnipeg at Philadelphia

     7 p.m., NHLN — San Jose at NY Rangers

RUGBY

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland (taped)

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales vs. France (taped)

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Toronto at Seattle

SKIING

     12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    11 a.m., CBSSN — Navy at Army

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS      

    4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at California

XFL

     2 p.m., ABC — Houston at Tampa Bay

     5 p.m., FOX — Dallas at Seattle  

