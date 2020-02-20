COLLEGE BASKETBALL
IU SOUTHEAST UPDATE
MEN
Record: 20-7 overall; 13-3 in River States Conference
Recent results: The Grenadiers went 2-0 this past week. They beat visiting Midway (Ky.) 72-48 last Saturday (Senior Day) as David Burton tallied a team-high 20 points and Seth Cox added a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds). Tuesday night, Burton and Anthony Wales Jr. scored 17 points apiece to lead host IUS to a 77-67 victory over then-No. 14 IU Kokomo to clinch the RSC West Division title.
Upcoming games: The Grenadiers host a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the RSC Tournament quarterfinals.
Statistical leaders: David Burton 17.7 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game; Anthony Wales Jr. 12.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg; Jocobi Hendricks 12 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.8 assists per game; Jared Osborne 11.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg.
RIVER STATES CONFERENCE STANDINGS
East
x-WVU Tech 14-1 20-7
IU East 13-2 19-10
Point Park 6-9 14-15
Ohio Christian 6-9 9-18
Rio Grande 5-10 12-17
Carlow 0-14 1-26
West
x-IU Southeast 13-3 20-7
IU Kokomo 12-3 23-6
Alice Lloyd 7-7 13-13
Midway 6-9 14-14
Brescia 4-11 10-18
Asbury 3-11 9-18
x — clinched division title.
WOMEN
Record: 18-11 overall; 9-7 in RSC
Recent results: The Grenadiers went 1-1 this past week. Last Saturday (Senior Day) they beat Midway 81-74 as Ariana Sandefur scored 18 points to lead five in double figures. Tuesday night, IUS lost 70-51 to visiting IU Kokomo when it had a chance to clinch the RSC West Division title.
Upcoming games: The Grenadiers host a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in an RSC Tournament quarterfinal.
Statistical leaders: Hannah Coleman 11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg; Natalie Fichter 10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg; Madi Woods 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg; Emmy Ralph 8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.4 apg.
RSC STANDINGS
East
x-WVU Tech 15-0 23-6
Rio Grande 10-5 18-11
Ohio Christian 8-7 18-10
IU East 8-7 10-19
Point Park 6-9 16-13
Carlow 3-11 8-19
West
IU Southeast 9-7 18-11
Midway 8-7 20-8
IU Kokomo 7-8 15-12
Asbury 6-8 18-10
Brescia 5-10 9-20
Alice Lloyd 4-10 12-13
x — clinched division title.
AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Borden at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Bedford North Lawrence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
College baseball
Huntington at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)
College softball
Calumet College of St. Joseph at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)
Wrestling
IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys' basketball
Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Brownstown Central, 8 p.m.
New Albany at Evansville Central, 8 p.m.
Boys' swimming & diving
Floyd Central Sectional, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.
College baseball
Huntington at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
Wrestling
IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 9:30 a.m., 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON THE AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m., FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas
9 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: The Strat 200, Las Vegas
11 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: From Chandler, Ariz.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke
9 p.m., ESPNU — Nebraska at Minnesota
GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Pong, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Adelaide vs. Melbourne
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Geelong vs. Gold Coast
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Buffalo at Kent State
7 p.m., ESPNU — Canisius at Quinnipiac
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis
11 p.m., ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent State
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
7 p.m., CBSSN — Minnesota (Duluth) at Western Michigan
8:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State
MEN'S CURLING
9 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Japan (taped)
MEN'S SOCCER
10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., PARAMOUNT — Bellator 239: From Thackerville, Okla.
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Portland
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Stanford
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
6 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Florida
7:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
9 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Missouri
WOMEN'S CURLING
11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Japan (taped)
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — INSF: World Cup (taped)
BOXING
7:30 p.m., FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
11:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Pong, Thailand
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m., FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Geelong vs. Gold Coast
Midnight (Sunday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, CBS — Tennessee at Auburn
Noon, ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
Noon, ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburg
Noon, ESPNU — Tulane at Central Florida
Noon, FOX — Marquette at Providence
1 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Army
2 p.m., CBS — Texas at Kansas State
2 p.m., ESPN — Michigan at Purdue
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
2 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU
2:30 p.m., FOX — Villanova at Xavier
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Chicago at Missouri State
3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M
4 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse
4 p.m., CBS — UCLA at Colorado
4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Joseph's at George Mason
5:30 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Davidson
6 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
6 p.m., ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
6 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at South Carolina
6 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Tulsa
6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Washington
6 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Richmond at St. Bonaventure
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Duke
8 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at Arizona State
8:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
9 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Gonzaga at BYU
10 p.m., ESPNU — Fresno State at Nevada
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
6:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ACCN — Princeton at Virginia
Noon, BTN — Yale at Penn State
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Furman at Utah
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea
9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Schalke
12:30 p.m., NBC — Manchester City at Leicester City
9:55 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Club América at Monterrey
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Genoa
NBA
8:30 p.m., ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NHL
1 p.m., NHLN — Winnipeg at Philadelphia
7 p.m., NHLN — San Jose at NY Rangers
RUGBY
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland (taped)
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales vs. France (taped)
10 p.m., CBSSN — Toronto at Seattle
SKIING
12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., CBSSN — Navy at Army
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at California
XFL
2 p.m., ABC — Houston at Tampa Bay
5 p.m., FOX — Dallas at Seattle
