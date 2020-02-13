Burton named rsc Player of the Week
IU Southeast junior swingman David Burton was named River States Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Burton, a Louisville native, averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and five assists while shooting 47 percent from the field in two Grenadier wins last week.
Burton tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds in a 99-81 victory over Alice Lloyd (Ky.) on Tuesday, then followed that up with a 21-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist and two-blocked shot performance in a 105-93 win at Asbury (Ky.) on Saturday.
Burton is averaging 18 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season.
The Grenadiers (17-7, 10-3) are currently second in the RSC West Division and have clinched a conference tournament berth, as well as at least one home game in the tourney.
IUS played at Brescia (Ky.) on Thursday night.
AREA CALENDAR
Boys’ basketball
Clarksville at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Lanesville at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Evansville Reitz, 8 p.m.
Girls’ swimming
IHSAA State Finals, 6 p.m. at IUPUI
Boys’ basketball
Oldenburg Academy at Christian Academy, 2:30 p.m.
New Washington at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.
Crawford County at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
College softball
Grace at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
Girls’ swimming
IHSAA State Finals, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m. at IUPUI
Men’s college basketball
Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Evansville Reitz Semistate at Ford Center, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
AUTO RACING
2 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.
3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla.
4:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BIATHLON
2 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — IBU: World Championship
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
6 p.m., NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)
BOXING
10 p.m., SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m., ESPNU — Elite Invitational: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, Clearwater, Fla.
Noon, SECN — Elite Invitational: Kansas vs. Georgia, Clearwater, Fla.
1 p.m., ESPNU — Washington at Florida State
4 p.m., ESPNU — UCLA at Alabama
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina State
9 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Lely Resort, Fla.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Los Angeles
9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Third Round, Seaton, Australia
4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Final Round, Pattaya, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Buffalo at Toledo
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Davidson at St. Bonaventure
7 p.m., ESPNU — Akron at Central Michigan
7 p.m., ESPNEWS — Yale at Princeton
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Illinois (Chicago) at Wright State
9 p.m., ESPNU — Rider at Siena
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
7 p.m., NBCSN — Minnesota at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Denver at North Dakota
MEN’S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN — All-Star Celebrity Game: From Chicago
9 p.m., TNT — Rising Stars Challenge: Team World vs. Team U.S., Chicago
TENNIS
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Quarterfinals, Uniondale, N.Y.
5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. Indoor Championships
WOMENS’ AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m., FS2 — Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne
1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Richmond vs. Gold Coast
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Fremantle vs. West Coast
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., FS2 — St. John’s at Creighton
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
8:30 p.m., SECN — Florida at Auburn
WOMEN’S CURLING
11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy (taped)
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla.
12:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla.
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.
3:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Mexico City
4:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Mexico City E-Prix, Mexico City
7 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 7, Tampa, Fla.
BIATHLON
2 a.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Championship
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — IBU: From Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
Midnight (Sunday), NBCSN — IBSF: From Sigulda, Latvia (taped)
BOWLING
5:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Main Card: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (Men’s Super Middleweight), Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Penn State
9:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Final Round, Pattaya, Thailand
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Los Angeles
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Lely Resort, Fla.
9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, Seaton, Australia
LUGE
11 p.m., NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championship (taped)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Northwestern at Penn State
Noon, CBSSN — St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island
Noon, FOX — Purdue at Ohio State
Noon, ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas
Noon, ESPN2 — Syracuse at Florida State
Noon, ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Dayton at Massachusetts
1 p.m., CBS — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
1 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Arkansas
2 p.m., CBSSN — Bradley at Southern Illinois
2 p.m., ESPN — Ole Miss at Kentucky
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State
2 p.m., ESPNU — Old Dominion at North Texas
2:15 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
2:30 p.m., FOX — Georgetown at Butler
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — La Salle at St. Louis
3:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
4 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Clemson
4 p.m., CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond
4 p.m., ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke
4 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
4:30 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — George Washington at George Mason
6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburg at Virginia Tech
6 p.m., CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico
6 p.m., ESPN — Maryland at Michigan State
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Auburn at Missouri
6 p.m., ESPNU — Houston at Southern Methodist
6 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
7:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Creighton
8 p.m., CBSSN — Seton Hall at Providence
8 p.m., ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California
8 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
10 p.m., CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego
10 p.m., ESPNU — Utah State at Fresno State
10 p.m., FS1 — Colorado at Oregon State
10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford
11:59 p.m., ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawai’i
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ACCN — TBA
2 p.m., ACCN — TBA
MEN’S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Southampton
9:20 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig
12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Fortuna Düsseldorf
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City
8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Monterrey
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — All-Star Saturday Night: From Chicago
NHL
1 p.m., NHLN — Detroit at Boston
4 p.m., NHLN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
8 p.m., NBC — Stadium Series: Los Angeles vs. Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo.
RUGBY
10 a.m., ESPNEWS — Pro14: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets
SKIING
10 p.m., NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Giant Slalom (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Semifinals
1:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The Rotterdam Open, Semifinal 2, Rotterdam, Netherlands
4 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Semifinal 1, Uniondale, N.Y.
7 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Semifinal 2, Uniondale, N.Y.
5 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — WTA: The Thailand Open, Singles Final, Hua Hin, Thailand
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — WTA: The Thailand Open, Singles Final, Hua Hin, Thailand
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m., NBC — U.S. Championships
WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m., FS2 — Fremantle vs. West Coast
WOMEM’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
3 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Utah
5 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona State
XFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m., FOX — Tampa Bay at Seattle
