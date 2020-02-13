Burton named rsc Player of the Week

IU Southeast junior swingman David Burton was named River States Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Burton, a Louisville native, averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and five assists while shooting 47 percent from the field in two Grenadier wins last week.

Burton tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds in a 99-81 victory over Alice Lloyd (Ky.) on Tuesday, then followed that up with a 21-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist and two-blocked shot performance in a 105-93 win at Asbury (Ky.) on Saturday.

Burton is averaging 18 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season.

The Grenadiers (17-7, 10-3) are currently second in the RSC West Division and have clinched a conference tournament berth, as well as at least one home game in the tourney.

IUS played at Brescia (Ky.) on Thursday night.

