ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played four scoreless minutes in the Celtics' 116-105 loss at Houston on Feb. 11.
In 18 appearances with the Celtics, Langford has one start and is averaging three points and one rebound in 10.2 minutes per game.
The Celtics (38-15) play at Minnesota at 8 p.m. Friday night before visiting the Los Angels Lakers at 3:30 p.m. (ABC) Sunday, Portland at 10 p.m. Tuesday and Utah at 10 p.m. (ESPN) next Wednesday.
AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Jeffersonville at Louisville Ballard, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' swimming & diving
IHSAA Sectional prelims at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys' basketball
Borden at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Bedford North Lawrence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
College baseball
Huntington at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)
College softball
Calumet College of St. Joseph at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)
Wrestling
IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — From Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 p.m., BTN — Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
GOLF
10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, First Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Pong, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — South Florida at Wichita State
7 p.m., ESPN — Ohio State at Iowa
7 p.m., ESPN2 — UConn at Temple
7 p.m., ESPNU — Vermont at Stony Brook
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Nebraska
9 p.m., CBSSN — Santa Clara at Brigham Young
9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — USC at Colorado
9 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina (Asheville) at Radford
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
10:30 p.m., FS1 — UCLA at Utah
11 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's
11 p.m., ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga
11 p.m., ESPNU — Hawaii at California-Riverside
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
10:30 p.m., TNT — Houston at Golden State
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
7 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Purdue
7 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Miami
9 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Auburn
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m., FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas
9 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: The Strat 200, Las Vegas
11 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: From Chandler, Ariz.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke
9 p.m., ESPNU — Nebraska at Minnesota
GOLF
10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Pong, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Adelaide vs. Melbourne
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Geelong vs. Gold Coast
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Buffalo at Kent State
7 p.m., ESPNU — Canisius at Quinnipiac
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis
11 p.m., ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent State
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
7 p.m., CBSSN — Minnesota (Duluth) at Western Michigan
8:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State
MEN'S CURLING
9 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Japan (taped)
MEN'S SOCCER
10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., PARAMOUNT — Bellator 239: From Thackerville, Okla.
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Portland
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Stanford
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
6 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Florida
7:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
9 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Missouri
WOMEN'S CURLING
11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Japan (taped)
