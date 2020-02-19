ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH

The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played four scoreless minutes in the Celtics' 116-105 loss at Houston on Feb. 11. 

In 18 appearances with the Celtics, Langford has one start and is averaging three points and one rebound in 10.2 minutes per game. 

The Celtics (38-15) play at Minnesota at 8 p.m. Friday night before visiting the Los Angels Lakers at 3:30 p.m. (ABC) Sunday, Portland at 10 p.m. Tuesday and Utah at 10 p.m. (ESPN) next Wednesday.  

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Jeffersonville at Louisville Ballard, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' swimming & diving

     IHSAA Sectional prelims at Floyd Central, 6 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Boys' basketball

     Borden at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

     Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.

     Bedford North Lawrence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

     South Central at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

     North Harrison at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

     Shawe Memorial at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

     Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.

College baseball

     Huntington at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)

College softball

     Calumet College of St. Joseph at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)

Wrestling

     IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 6 p.m.  

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

BIATHLON

     1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — From Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

    9 p.m., BTN — Northern Iowa at Wisconsin

GOLF

    10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, First Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Pong, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     7 p.m., CBSSN — South Florida at Wichita State

     7 p.m., ESPN — Ohio State at Iowa

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — UConn at Temple

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Vermont at Stony Brook

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona

     8:30 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Nebraska

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Santa Clara at Brigham Young

     9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona State

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — USC at Colorado

     9 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina (Asheville) at Radford

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — UCLA at Utah

     11 p.m., CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's

     11 p.m., ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga

     11 p.m., ESPNU — Hawaii at California-Riverside

NBA 

     8 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

     10:30 p.m., TNT — Houston at Golden State 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     6 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse

     7 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Purdue

     7 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

     8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Miami

     9 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Auburn

  

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas

     5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas

     9 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: The Strat 200, Las Vegas

     11 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: From Chandler, Ariz.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

    7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke

    9 p.m., ESPNU — Nebraska at Minnesota

GOLF

    10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, Naucalpan, Mexico

    11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Pong, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

    12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Adelaide vs. Melbourne

    3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Geelong vs. Gold Coast

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Buffalo at Kent State

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Canisius at Quinnipiac

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis

     11 p.m., ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent State

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     6 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Minnesota (Duluth) at Western Michigan

     8:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State

MEN'S CURLING 

     9 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

MEN'S SOCCER

    10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     9 p.m., PARAMOUNT — Bellator 239: From Thackerville, Okla.

NBA 

     8 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Oklahoma City

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Portland

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    11 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Stanford

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS 

    6 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Florida

    7:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

    9 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Missouri

WOMEN'S CURLING

    11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

