COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MEN'S AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. Kansas (62)     24-3     1598     3

 2. Baylor (2)     24-2     1532     1

 3. Gonzaga     27-2     1442     2

 4. Dayton     25-2     1413     5

 5. San Diego St.     26-1     1287     4

 6. Florida St.     23-4     1247     8

 7. Duke     23-4     1186     6

 8. Kentucky     22-5     1130     10

 9. Maryland     22-5     1124     7

10. Creighton     22-6     986     15

11. Louisville     23-5     966     11

12. Villanova     21-6     928     12

13. Seton Hall     20-7     842     16

14. Oregon     21-7     653     14

15. Auburn     23-4     643     13

16. Penn St.     20-7     618     9

17. BYU     23-7     598     23

18. Iowa     19-8     489     20

19. Michigan     18-9     329     -

20. West Virginia     19-8     313     17

21. Colorado     21-7     291     18

22. Texas Tech     18-9     226     -

23. Ohio St.     18-9     210     25

24. Michigan St.     18-9     160     -

25. Houston     21-7     102     22

     Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. South Carolina (27)     27-1     747     1

 2. Baylor (2)     25-1     713     2

 3. Oregon (1)     25-2     700     3

 4. Stanford     24-3     635     4

 5. Louisville     25-3     624     5

 6. UConn     23-3     605     6

 7. Maryland     23-4     587     7

 8. NC State     23-3     523     10

 9. UCLA     23-4     493     8

10. Mississippi St.     23-5     447     9

11. Gonzaga     27-2     415     13

12. Texas A&M     22-5     387     16

13. Arizona     22-5     379     11

14. Northwestern     24-3     347     18

15. Kentucky     20-6     336     14

16. DePaul     25-4     324     12

17. Oregon St.     20-8     272     15

18. Iowa     22-5     260     19

19. Florida St.     21-6     198     17

20. South Dakota     26-2     192     20

21. Missouri St.     23-3     165     23

22. Indiana     21-7     127     24

23. Princeton     21-1     83     25

24. Arizona St.     19-9     60     21

25. TCU     20-5     59     -

     Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Henryville at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

     Trinity Lutheran at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

     Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

     West Washington at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Boys' diving

     IHSAA Regional, 6 p.m. at Bloomington South

College baseball

     IU Southeast at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys' basketball

     Columbus East at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

     Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Women's college baseball

     IU East at IU Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at California

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston

    4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado at Chicago Cubs

    8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington at St. Louis

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

     7 p.m., CBSSN — DePaul at Xavier

     7 p.m., ESPN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Texas A&M

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa at Michigan State

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas Christian at Iowa State

     7 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Auburn

     9 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Southern Methodist

     9 p.m., ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma 

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

     9 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State

     11 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

    5 p.m., ESPNU — High Point at Virginia

MEN'S SOCCER 

     3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16

     8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16 ---

NBA 

     7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Toronto

     10 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at LA Lakers

NHL

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at St. Louis

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    6 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State

    8 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Maryland

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., ACCN — South Florida at Miami

GOLF

     1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Baltimore

     4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees

     8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. San Diego

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    6:30 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Villanova

     6:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

    7 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

     7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Bradley at Illinois State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech

     7 p.m., ESPNU — UCF at Connecticut

    8:30 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

     8:30 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

    9 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

     9 p.m., CBSSN — St. Joseph's at Saint Louis

     9 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Florida

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Vanderbilt 

    10 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

    11 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at UNLV

MEN'S SOCCER      

     3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Round of 16 

NBA

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at San Antonio

     10 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Utah

NHL

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Buffalo at Colorado

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Los Angeles

Tags

Recommended for you