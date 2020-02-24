COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MEN'S AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1598 3
2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1532 1
3. Gonzaga 27-2 1442 2
4. Dayton 25-2 1413 5
5. San Diego St. 26-1 1287 4
6. Florida St. 23-4 1247 8
7. Duke 23-4 1186 6
8. Kentucky 22-5 1130 10
9. Maryland 22-5 1124 7
10. Creighton 22-6 986 15
11. Louisville 23-5 966 11
12. Villanova 21-6 928 12
13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14. Oregon 21-7 653 14
15. Auburn 23-4 643 13
16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9
17. BYU 23-7 598 23
18. Iowa 19-8 489 20
19. Michigan 18-9 329 -
20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21. Colorado 21-7 291 18
22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 -
23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25
24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 -
25. Houston 21-7 102 22
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3
4. Stanford 24-3 635 4
5. Louisville 25-3 624 5
6. UConn 23-3 605 6
7. Maryland 23-4 587 7
8. NC State 23-3 523 10
9. UCLA 23-4 493 8
10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9
11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13
12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16
13. Arizona 22-5 379 11
14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18
15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14
16. DePaul 25-4 324 12
17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15
18. Iowa 22-5 260 19
19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17
20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20
21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23
22. Indiana 21-7 127 24
23. Princeton 21-1 83 25
24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21
25. TCU 20-5 59 -
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.
AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Henryville at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
West Washington at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' diving
IHSAA Regional, 6 p.m. at Bloomington South
College baseball
IU Southeast at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' basketball
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college baseball
IU East at IU Southeast, 5:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at California
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington at St. Louis
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
7 p.m., CBSSN — DePaul at Xavier
7 p.m., ESPN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Texas A&M
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa at Michigan State
7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas Christian at Iowa State
7 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Auburn
9 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
9 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Southern Methodist
9 p.m., ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
9 p.m., ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
9 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State
11 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m., ESPNU — High Point at Virginia
MEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16
8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16 ---
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Toronto
10 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at LA Lakers
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at St. Louis
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State
8 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Maryland
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — South Florida at Miami
GOLF
1:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Baltimore
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. San Diego
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Villanova
6:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
7 p.m., CBSSN — Bradley at Illinois State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech
7 p.m., ESPNU — UCF at Connecticut
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette
8:30 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
9 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
9 p.m., CBSSN — St. Joseph's at Saint Louis
9 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Florida
9 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Vanderbilt
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
11 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at UNLV
MEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Round of 16
NBA
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at San Antonio
10 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Utah
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Buffalo at Colorado
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Los Angeles
