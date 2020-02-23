BOYS' BASKETBALL 

Saturday's scores

     Adams Central 73, Fremont 33

     Angola 38, W. Noble 32

     Barr-Reeve 81, Princeton 39

     Batesville 55, Morristown 47

     Blackford 62, Wabash 53

     Bloomington South 94, Jennings Co. 52

     Calumet 74, Chicago (Solorio Academy), Ill. 66

     Carmel 63, Warsaw 35

     Carroll (Flora) 66, Clinton Central 34

     Christel House Academy 65, FW Smith Academy 62

     Churubusco 79, Whitko 61

     Columbus North 64, Franklin 30

     Connersville 49, Lawrenceburg 42

     Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Frontier 57

     Covington 58, S. Vermillion 53

     Cowan 69, Elwood 44

     Crothersville 47, Henryville 37

     Culver Academies 78, Maconaquah 34

     Decatur Central 83, Indpls Scecina 38

     E. Central 55, Shelbyville 50

     Elkhart Memorial 70, S. Bend Clay 46

     Eminence 51, Waldron 50

     Ev. Bosse 74, Sullivan 61

     Ev. Reitz 68, Southport 50

     Floyd Central 58, Bloomington North 49

     Forest Park 57, Pike Central 49

     FW Blackhawk 75, FW Wayne 59

     FW Canterbury 42, Heritage 40     

     FW Luers 44, Bellmont 34

     Greenfield 71, Martinsville 45

     Greensburg 63, S. Ripley 52

     Greenwood 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 34

     Hagerstown 64, Knightstown 55

     Hamilton Hts. 75, Tri-West 51

     Hanover Central 52, Kankakee Valley 45

     Hobart 60, Merrillville 59

     Indian Creek 75, Hauser 52

     Indpls Brebeuf 61, Traders Point Christian 21

     Indpls Cathedral 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 71

     Indpls N. Central 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65

     Indpls Park Tudor 51, Providence Cristo Rey 44

     Indpls Roncalli 70, Franklin Central 61

     Kokomo 83, Ft. Wayne North 57

     LaCrosse 56, Culver 36

     LaPorte 59, Goshen 55

     LaVille 45, Concord 36

     Lawrence Central 89, Indpls Howe 33

     Lawrence North 88, Ft. Wayne South 53

     Madison-Grant 60, Eastern (Greentown) 50

     Marion 83, Indpls Manual 74

     McCutcheon 64, Crown Point 49

     Medora 55, Washington Catholic 48

     Milan 84, Jac-Cen-Del 73

     Mississinewa 58, Bluffton 43     

     Monrovia 70, Indpls Lutheran 53

     Mt. Vernon (Posey) 73, Cannelton 49

     New Albany 66, Ev. Central 34

     New Palestine 82, Whiteland 74

     N. Judson 53, Hebron 44

     N. Knox 62, Wood Memorial 51

     N. Miami 72, W. Central 44

     Northridge 68, Columbia City 59

     Norwell 77, Woodlan 46

     Oldenburg 51, Rushville 34

     Owen Valley 48, Greencastle 46

     Perry Central 57, Tecumseh 30

     Peru 62, Taylor 55

     Pioneer 65, N. White 62, OT

     Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 87, Eastern 42

     Providence 53, Brownstown 44

     Rossville 67, Faith Christian 49

     S. Adams 70, Monroe Central 66

     SB Career Academy 63, Oregon-Davis 43

     S. Dearborn 78, Switzerland Co. 76, OT

     S. Newton 50, N. Newton 48

     S. Putnam 53, N. Vermillion 35

     S. Spencer 53, Boonville 49

     Scottsburg 79, Southwestern 60

     Southmont 56, Fountain Central 36

     Springs Valley 51, South Central 38

     Tell City 43, N. Posey 42

     Terre Haute North 64, Ev. Harrison 59

     Tipton 52, Frankfort 47

     Tri 51, Randolph Southern 41

     Twin Lakes 72, Delphi 49

     University 48, Greenwood Christian 47

     W. Lafayette 63, Lebanon 57

     W. Vigo 51, N. Central (Farmersburg) 42

     Wapahani 46, Yorktown 37

     Washington 56, S. Knox 47

     Western 64, Lafayette Catholic 56

     Western Boone 72, Sheridan 40

     Westfield 47, New Castle 37

     White River Valley 43, Mt. Sterling (Brown County), Ill. 41

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Saturday's semistate scores 

Class 4A

     Lawrence North 53, Bedford N. Lawrence 43

     Northwestern 56, Penn 46

Class 3A

     NorthWood 36, Benton Central 22

     Salem 57, Brownstown Central 42

Class 2A

     Frankton 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 61

     Linton 48, Triton Central 43

Class A

     Loogootee 57, Greenwood Christian 40

     Pioneer 56, Blue River 30

AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Boys' basketball

     Henryville at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

     Trinity Lutheran at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

     Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

     West Washington at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Boys' diving

     IHSAA Regional, TBA 

College baseball

     IU Southeast at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

BIATHLON

     1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Championships (taped)

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia

     1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami

    8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., ESPN — Louisville at Florida State

     7 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas

     8 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

     9 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas

MEN'S SOCCER 

    2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Frankfurt

    2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Liverpool 

NBA

     7 p.m., NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia

     10:30 p.m., NBATV — Memphis at LA Clippers

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    7 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina State

     7 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

    9 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon at Stanford

TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at California

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston

    4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado at Chicago Cubs

    8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington at St. Louis

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

     7 p.m., CBSSN — DePaul at Xavier

     7 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa at Michigan State

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas Christian at Iowa State

     7 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Auburn

     9 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Southern Methodist

     9 p.m., ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma 

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

     9 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State

     11 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

    5 p.m., ESPNU — High Point at Virginia

MEN'S SOCCER 

     3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16

     8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16 ---

NBA 

     7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Toronto

     10 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at LA Lakers

NHL

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at St. Louis

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    6 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State

    8 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Maryland

Tags

