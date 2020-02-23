BOYS' BASKETBALL
Saturday's scores
Adams Central 73, Fremont 33
Angola 38, W. Noble 32
Barr-Reeve 81, Princeton 39
Batesville 55, Morristown 47
Blackford 62, Wabash 53
Bloomington South 94, Jennings Co. 52
Calumet 74, Chicago (Solorio Academy), Ill. 66
Carmel 63, Warsaw 35
Carroll (Flora) 66, Clinton Central 34
Christel House Academy 65, FW Smith Academy 62
Churubusco 79, Whitko 61
Columbus North 64, Franklin 30
Connersville 49, Lawrenceburg 42
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Frontier 57
Covington 58, S. Vermillion 53
Cowan 69, Elwood 44
Crothersville 47, Henryville 37
Culver Academies 78, Maconaquah 34
Decatur Central 83, Indpls Scecina 38
E. Central 55, Shelbyville 50
Elkhart Memorial 70, S. Bend Clay 46
Eminence 51, Waldron 50
Ev. Bosse 74, Sullivan 61
Ev. Reitz 68, Southport 50
Floyd Central 58, Bloomington North 49
Forest Park 57, Pike Central 49
FW Blackhawk 75, FW Wayne 59
FW Canterbury 42, Heritage 40
FW Luers 44, Bellmont 34
Greenfield 71, Martinsville 45
Greensburg 63, S. Ripley 52
Greenwood 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 34
Hagerstown 64, Knightstown 55
Hamilton Hts. 75, Tri-West 51
Hanover Central 52, Kankakee Valley 45
Hobart 60, Merrillville 59
Indian Creek 75, Hauser 52
Indpls Brebeuf 61, Traders Point Christian 21
Indpls Cathedral 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 71
Indpls N. Central 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65
Indpls Park Tudor 51, Providence Cristo Rey 44
Indpls Roncalli 70, Franklin Central 61
Kokomo 83, Ft. Wayne North 57
LaCrosse 56, Culver 36
LaPorte 59, Goshen 55
LaVille 45, Concord 36
Lawrence Central 89, Indpls Howe 33
Lawrence North 88, Ft. Wayne South 53
Madison-Grant 60, Eastern (Greentown) 50
Marion 83, Indpls Manual 74
McCutcheon 64, Crown Point 49
Medora 55, Washington Catholic 48
Milan 84, Jac-Cen-Del 73
Mississinewa 58, Bluffton 43
Monrovia 70, Indpls Lutheran 53
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 73, Cannelton 49
New Albany 66, Ev. Central 34
New Palestine 82, Whiteland 74
N. Judson 53, Hebron 44
N. Knox 62, Wood Memorial 51
N. Miami 72, W. Central 44
Northridge 68, Columbia City 59
Norwell 77, Woodlan 46
Oldenburg 51, Rushville 34
Owen Valley 48, Greencastle 46
Perry Central 57, Tecumseh 30
Peru 62, Taylor 55
Pioneer 65, N. White 62, OT
Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 87, Eastern 42
Providence 53, Brownstown 44
Rossville 67, Faith Christian 49
S. Adams 70, Monroe Central 66
SB Career Academy 63, Oregon-Davis 43
S. Dearborn 78, Switzerland Co. 76, OT
S. Newton 50, N. Newton 48
S. Putnam 53, N. Vermillion 35
S. Spencer 53, Boonville 49
Scottsburg 79, Southwestern 60
Southmont 56, Fountain Central 36
Springs Valley 51, South Central 38
Tell City 43, N. Posey 42
Terre Haute North 64, Ev. Harrison 59
Tipton 52, Frankfort 47
Tri 51, Randolph Southern 41
Twin Lakes 72, Delphi 49
University 48, Greenwood Christian 47
W. Lafayette 63, Lebanon 57
W. Vigo 51, N. Central (Farmersburg) 42
Wapahani 46, Yorktown 37
Washington 56, S. Knox 47
Western 64, Lafayette Catholic 56
Western Boone 72, Sheridan 40
Westfield 47, New Castle 37
White River Valley 43, Mt. Sterling (Brown County), Ill. 41
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Saturday's semistate scores
Class 4A
Lawrence North 53, Bedford N. Lawrence 43
Northwestern 56, Penn 46
Class 3A
NorthWood 36, Benton Central 22
Salem 57, Brownstown Central 42
Class 2A
Frankton 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 61
Linton 48, Triton Central 43
Class A
Loogootee 57, Greenwood Christian 40
Pioneer 56, Blue River 30
AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Boys' basketball
Henryville at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
West Washington at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' diving
IHSAA Regional, TBA
College baseball
IU Southeast at Cumberland (Tenn.), 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BIATHLON
1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: World Championships (taped)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Louisville at Florida State
7 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas
8 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
9 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas
MEN'S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Frankfurt
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Liverpool
NBA
7 p.m., NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia
10:30 p.m., NBATV — Memphis at LA Clippers
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina State
7 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon at Stanford
TUESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at California
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Washington at St. Louis
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
7 p.m., CBSSN — DePaul at Xavier
7 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa at Michigan State
7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas Christian at Iowa State
7 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Auburn
9 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
9 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Southern Methodist
9 p.m., ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
9 p.m., ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
9 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State
11 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at San Diego State
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m., ESPNU — High Point at Virginia
MEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16
8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16 ---
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Toronto
10 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at LA Lakers
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at St. Louis
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State
8 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Maryland
