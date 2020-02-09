Romeo Langford Watch
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard scored a career-high 16 points off the bench Friday night in Boston’s 112-107 victory over visiting Atlanta.
Langford also finished with five rebounds, three assists and a steal in a career-high 29 minutes.
Two days after making his first-ever start, the 6-foot-4 guard came off the bench to make 5 of 11 shots, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range. He also went 4-for-6 from the free throw line.
In 16 appearances with the Celtics, Langford has one start and is averaging 3.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game.
The Celtics (36-15) visited Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon. They visit Houston at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (TNT) before hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. Thursday (TNT).
AREA CALENDAR TUESDAY Boys’ basketball
West Washington at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ diving
Bloomington South Regional, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR TODAY LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Colgate at Boston
7 p.m., ESPN — Florida State at Duke
9 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at Texas
9 p.m., ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech
9 p.m., ESPNU — Southern at Jackson State
NBA
8 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m., NBATV — Phoenix at LA Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
TENNIS
Noon, TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP & St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
3 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Connecticut at South Carolina
7 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State
9 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
TUESDAY GOLF
4 a.m. (Wednesday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Purdue
7 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
7 p.m., ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Syracuse
7 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi
7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
9 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Illinois
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia
9 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
9 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State
11 p.m., ESPN2 — New Mexico at San Diego State
NBA
7 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Houston
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Islanders
TENNIS
3 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
WEDNESDAY COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — TBA
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand
9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia
4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Xavier at Butler
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
6:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
7 p.m., ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist
7 p.m., ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth
8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Providence at St. John’s
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
8:30 p.m., SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
9 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma
9 p.m., ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
NBA
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana
10 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Boston
10 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
