MEN’S AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2

3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3

4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4

5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5

6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6

7. Duke 20-3 1211 7

8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8

9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9

10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12

11. Auburn 21-2 998 11

12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15

13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22

14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13

15. Villanova 17-6 581 10

16. Colorado 19-5 567 24

17. Oregon 18-6 497 14

18. Marquette 17-6 425 —

19. Butler 18-6 414 19

20. Houston 19-5 402 25

21. Iowa 17-7 374 17

22. Illinois 16-7 235 20

23. Creighton 18-6 213 21

24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 —

25. LSU 17-6 160 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.

WOMEN’S AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1

2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2

3. Oregon 22-2 697 3

4. N.C. State 22-1 624 7

5. UConn 20-2 622 4

6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8

7. UCLA 21-2 576 10

8. Stanford 21-3 547 6

9. Louisville 21-3 506 5

10. Maryland 20-4 450 13

11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9

12. Arizona 19-4 426 12

13. DePaul 22-3 382 14

14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17

15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11

16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16

17. Iowa 20-4 243 20

18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15

19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21

20. Indiana 19-6 176 18

21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22

22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19

23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25

24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24

25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.

AREA CALENDAR

Boys’ basketball

West Washington at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Henryville at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ diving

Bloomington South Regional, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

GOLF

4 a.m. (Wednesday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Purdue

7 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

7 p.m., ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Syracuse

7 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi

7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton

8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

9 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Illinois

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia

9 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

9 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State

9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State

11 p.m., ESPN2 — New Mexico at San Diego State

NBA

7 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Houston

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Islanders

TENNIS

3 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA

6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m., ACCN — TBA

GOLF

4 a.m., GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand

9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Xavier at Butler

6:30 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

6:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m., ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist

7 p.m., ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth

8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Providence at St. John’s

8:30 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

8:30 p.m., SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

9 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma

9 p.m., ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

NBA

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana

10 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver

NHL

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Boston

10 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles

TENNIS

5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA

6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.

3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds

