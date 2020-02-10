MEN’S AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2
3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3
4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4
5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5
6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6
7. Duke 20-3 1211 7
8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8
9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12
11. Auburn 21-2 998 11
12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15
13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22
14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13
15. Villanova 17-6 581 10
16. Colorado 19-5 567 24
17. Oregon 18-6 497 14
18. Marquette 17-6 425 —
19. Butler 18-6 414 19
20. Houston 19-5 402 25
21. Iowa 17-7 374 17
22. Illinois 16-7 235 20
23. Creighton 18-6 213 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 —
25. LSU 17-6 160 18
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.
WOMEN’S AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1
2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2
3. Oregon 22-2 697 3
4. N.C. State 22-1 624 7
5. UConn 20-2 622 4
6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8
7. UCLA 21-2 576 10
8. Stanford 21-3 547 6
9. Louisville 21-3 506 5
10. Maryland 20-4 450 13
11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9
12. Arizona 19-4 426 12
13. DePaul 22-3 382 14
14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17
15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11
16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16
17. Iowa 20-4 243 20
18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15
19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21
20. Indiana 19-6 176 18
21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22
22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19
23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25
24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24
25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23
Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.
AREA CALENDAR
Boys’ basketball
West Washington at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ diving
Bloomington South Regional, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
GOLF
4 a.m. (Wednesday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Purdue
7 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
7 p.m., ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Syracuse
7 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi
7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
9 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Illinois
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia
9 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
9 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State
11 p.m., ESPN2 — New Mexico at San Diego State
NBA
7 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Houston
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Islanders
TENNIS
3 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — TBA
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand
9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia
4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, Second Round, Pattaya, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXWV-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Xavier at Butler
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
6:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
7 p.m., ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist
7 p.m., ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth
8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Providence at St. John’s
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
8:30 p.m., SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
9 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma
9 p.m., ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
NBA
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana
10 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Boston
10 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
7:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.
3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.