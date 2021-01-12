AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Wrestling
Providence, Rock Creek at New Washington, 6 p.m.
North Harrison at Borden, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Rock Creek at Louisville Collegiate, cld.
Girls’ basketball
CAI at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Borden at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Edinburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Lanesville, cld.
Wrestling
Floyd Central at Southridge, 6 p.m.
AP POLLS
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (11) 9-0 272 1
2. Carmel (2) 10-0 250 2
3. Homestead (1) 12-0 230 3
4. Lafayette Jeff 11-0 187 4
5. Cathedral 9-1 153 6
6. SB Adams 10-0 142 7
7. Westfield 8-1 127 5
8. Indpls Attucks 10-2 119 8
9. Zionsville 7-3 74 9
10. Crown Point 4-0 46 T10
Others receiving votes: Gary West 44, Greenwood 8, Plainfield 8, Carroll (Allen) 7, Chesterton 7, Bloomington North 6.
Class 3A
1. Heritage Hills (10) 7-0 252 1
2. Hammond (4) 6-1 242 2
3. Silver Creek 8-2 221 3
4. Ev. Bosse 5-0 202 4
5. Leo 9-0 161 7
6. SB St. Joseph’s 7-2 117 9
7. Mishawaka Marian 7-2 113 6
8. Sullivan 8-1 112 8
9. Greensburg 6-2 91 5
10. Danville 4-1 50 10
Others receiving votes: Peru 35, Connersville 30, Guerin Catholic 30, Beech Grove 14, Delta 10.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (14) 10-0 280 1
2. Shenandoah 9-3 240 2
3. Linton-Stockton 12-2 209 4
4. S. Spencer 9-2 174 3
5. Blackford 7-2 166 T5
6. Westview 7-2 118 T5
7. Parke Heritage 10-2 111 8
8. Central Noble 9-1 107 9
9. Covenant Christian 9-1 103 7
10. Southwestern 9-1 52 NR
Others receiving votes: South Ripley 33, Eastern Hancock 30, Madison-Grant 16, Northeastern 14, Churubusco 9, Ev. Mater Dei 6, Lake Station 6, Andrean 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (14) 10-2 280 1
2. Kouts 9-1 252 2
3. Loogootee 9-2 208 4
4. Bloomfield 5-1 179 3
5. N. Daviess 9-1 177 5
6. Edinburgh 10-2 128 7
7. Covington 4-2 127 8
8. Morristown 7-3 103 6
9. Indpls Lutheran 8-2 56 NR
(tie) Tindley 6-4 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Jac-Cen-Del 46, Lafayette Catholic 26, Triton 23, Washington Twp. 7, Ev. Christian 6, Lanesville 6.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia
6:30 p.m., ACCN — N.C. State at Florida State
7 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State
7 p.m., CBSSN — Duquesne at Dayton
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU
7 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Georgia
8:30 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Louisville at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown
9 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
9 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas
9 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Brooklyn at NY Knicks
10:05 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at LA Clippers
NHL
5:15 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
8 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at Tampa Bay
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado
TENNIS
3 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Singles Final
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Iowa
7 p.m., FS2 — St. John’s at DePaul
THURSDAY
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m., NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
GOLF
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Brigham Young at St. Mary’s
5 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at UCLA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA
7 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
7 p.m., FS1 — Purdue at Indiana
9 p.m., ESPN — TBA
9 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA
9 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
9 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Iowa
11 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA
11 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Miami at Philadelphia
10 p.m., TNT — Golden State at Denver
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
