AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Wrestling

Providence, Rock Creek at New Washington, 6 p.m.

North Harrison at Borden, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys’ basketball

Rock Creek at Louisville Collegiate, cld.

Girls’ basketball

CAI at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.

Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Borden at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Henryville at Edinburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Lanesville, cld.

Wrestling

Floyd Central at Southridge, 6 p.m.

AP POLLS

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Lawrence North (11) 9-0 272 1

2. Carmel (2) 10-0 250 2

3. Homestead (1) 12-0 230 3

4. Lafayette Jeff 11-0 187 4

5. Cathedral 9-1 153 6

6. SB Adams 10-0 142 7

7. Westfield 8-1 127 5

8. Indpls Attucks 10-2 119 8

9. Zionsville 7-3 74 9

10. Crown Point 4-0 46 T10

Others receiving votes: Gary West 44, Greenwood 8, Plainfield 8, Carroll (Allen) 7, Chesterton 7, Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A

1. Heritage Hills (10) 7-0 252 1

2. Hammond (4) 6-1 242 2

3. Silver Creek 8-2 221 3

4. Ev. Bosse 5-0 202 4

5. Leo 9-0 161 7

6. SB St. Joseph’s 7-2 117 9

7. Mishawaka Marian 7-2 113 6

8. Sullivan 8-1 112 8

9. Greensburg 6-2 91 5

10. Danville 4-1 50 10

Others receiving votes: Peru 35, Connersville 30, Guerin Catholic 30, Beech Grove 14, Delta 10.

Class 2A

1. FW Blackhawk (14) 10-0 280 1

2. Shenandoah 9-3 240 2

3. Linton-Stockton 12-2 209 4

4. S. Spencer 9-2 174 3

5. Blackford 7-2 166 T5

6. Westview 7-2 118 T5

7. Parke Heritage 10-2 111 8

8. Central Noble 9-1 107 9

9. Covenant Christian 9-1 103 7

10. Southwestern 9-1 52 NR

Others receiving votes: South Ripley 33, Eastern Hancock 30, Madison-Grant 16, Northeastern 14, Churubusco 9, Ev. Mater Dei 6, Lake Station 6, Andrean 6.

Class A

1. Barr-Reeve (14) 10-2 280 1

2. Kouts 9-1 252 2

3. Loogootee 9-2 208 4

4. Bloomfield 5-1 179 3

5. N. Daviess 9-1 177 5

6. Edinburgh 10-2 128 7

7. Covington 4-2 127 8

8. Morristown 7-3 103 6

9. Indpls Lutheran 8-2 56 NR

(tie) Tindley 6-4 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Jac-Cen-Del 46, Lafayette Catholic 26, Triton 23, Washington Twp. 7, Ev. Christian 6, Lanesville 6.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia

6:30 p.m., ACCN — N.C. State at Florida State

7 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State

7 p.m., CBSSN — Duquesne at Dayton

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU

7 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Georgia

8:30 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Louisville at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown

9 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

9 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas

9 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Brooklyn at NY Knicks

10:05 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at LA Clippers

NHL

5:15 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

8 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at Tampa Bay

10:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado

TENNIS

3 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Singles Final

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Iowa

7 p.m., FS2 — St. John’s at DePaul

THURSDAY

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m., NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

GOLF

7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m., ESPN2 — Brigham Young at St. Mary’s

5 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at UCLA

7 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m., FS1 — Purdue at Indiana

9 p.m., ESPN — TBA

9 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Iowa

11 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

11 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State

MEN’S SOCCER

2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Miami at Philadelphia

10 p.m., TNT — Golden State at Denver

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

