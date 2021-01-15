AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY

Boys’ basketball

Henryville at Southridge, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

Perry Central at CAI, 7:30 p.m.

North Harrison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington North at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

West Washington at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Austin at Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 1:30 p.m.

Columbus East at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville at North Harrison, 2:30 p.m.

Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 2:30 p.m.

Switzerland County at New Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Providence at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

Springs Valley at Rock Creek, cld.

Girls’ swimming

Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 1 p.m. at Floyd Central

Wrestling

Borden, Charlestown, Providence, Rock Creek in SIWC at Southwestern, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

Boys’ basketball

CAI at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

Saturday

AUTO RACING

6 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 1, Houston

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m., NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

9 p.m., NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

GOLF

7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

HORSE RACING

6 p.m., FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, ESPN — North Carolina at Florida State

Noon, ESPN2 — Georgia at Mississippi

Noon, FOX — Ohio State at Illinois

Noon, FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

1 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m., CBS — San Diego State at Utah State

1 p.m., CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

2 p.m., ESPN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Auburn

2 p.m., ESPN2 — Michigan at Minnesota

2 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Butler

2 p.m., NBCSN — George Mason at Rhode Island

3 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

3:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

4 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

4 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at Texas Tech

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi State

4 p.m., ESPNU — East Tennessee at Furman

4 p.m., FS1 — Valparaiso at DePaul

5:30 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV

6 p.m., ESPN — Virginia at Clemson

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago

6 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at Oregon State

8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Miami (Fla.)

8 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

8 p.m., ESPN2 — BYU at San Francisco

8:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at LSU

9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at USC

10 p.m., ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary’s

10 p.m., ESPNU — California at Utah

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Michigan

7:30 p.m., CBSSN — St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

MEN’S SOCCER

7:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Wolverhampton

10 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leeds United

12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham

10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey

6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m., ABC — UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (Featherweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA

5 p.m., NBATV — Houston at San Antonio

7:30 p.m., NBATV — Charlotte at Toronto

NFL

4:35 p.m., FOX — NFC Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Green Bay

8:15 p.m., NBC — AFC Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo

NHL

1 p.m., NHLN — Boston at New Jersey

4 p.m., NHLN — San Jose at Arizona

7 p.m., NHLN — Montréal at Edmonton

10 p.m., NHLN — Vancouver at Calgary

RODEO

10 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The American Roots Edition, Ocala, Fla. (taped)

SAILING

12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m., ESPNU — North Alabama at Liberty

5 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Nebraska

8 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa State at Baylor

SUNDAY

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — St. James NIBC Invitational: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), Springfield, Va.

FIGURE SKATING

3:30 p.m., NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

GOLF

6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

LUGE

12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — FIS: Luge World Cup (taped)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, CBS — Iowa at Northwestern

1 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Purdue

2 p.m., Central Florida at Houston

2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Massachusetts at Fordham

4 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)

4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Dayton at George Washington

5 p.m., ESPN — Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago)

6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

6 p.m., CBSSN — Lafayette College vs. Loyola (Md.)

6 p.m., ESPNU — Wichita State at Southern Methodist

MEN’S SOCCER

6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli

9 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United

2:55 p.m., ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Seville, Spain

8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Laguna

NBA

1 p.m., NBATV — New York at Boston

7 p.m., NBATV — Philadelphia at Houston

10 p.m., NBATV — Indiana at L.A. Clippers

NFL

3:05 p.m., CBS — AFC Divisional Round: Cleveland at Kansas City

6:40 p.m., FOX — NFC Divisional Round: Tampa Bay at New Orleans

NHL

Noon, NBC — Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Florida

RODEO

8 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The American Roots Edition, Ocala, Fla. (taped)

SKIING

1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SWIMMING

2 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

Noon, ESPNU — Cincinnati at Central Florida

1 p.m., ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Texas A&M

1 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Florida

2 p.m., CBSSN — Massachusetts at Richmond

2 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

2 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA

3 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin

3 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville

3 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

4 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

4 p.m., ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida

4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona

5 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

5 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Penn State

5 p.m., ESPN2 — Utah at Oklahoma

MONDAY

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

1 a.m. (Tuesday), NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — Florida State at Louisville

9 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

MEN’S SOCCER

2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

NBA

Noon, NBATV — Orlando at New York

2:30 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at Atlanta

5 p.m., TNT — Phoenix at Memphis

7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn

10 p.m., TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL

Noon, NBCSN — Columbus at Detroit

5 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at NY Islanders

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Buffalo at Philadelphia

10 p.m., NBCSN — Arizona at Vegas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m., FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando, Fla.

