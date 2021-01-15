AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
Henryville at Southridge, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Central at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington North at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
West Washington at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Austin at Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 1:30 p.m.
Columbus East at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.
Clarksville at North Harrison, 2:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 2:30 p.m.
Switzerland County at New Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Providence at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Springs Valley at Rock Creek, cld.
Girls’ swimming
Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 1 p.m. at Floyd Central
Wrestling
Borden, Charlestown, Providence, Rock Creek in SIWC at Southwestern, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
Boys’ basketball
CAI at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
Saturday
AUTO RACING
6 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 1, Houston
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m., NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
GOLF
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
HORSE RACING
6 p.m., FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPN — North Carolina at Florida State
Noon, ESPN2 — Georgia at Mississippi
Noon, FOX — Ohio State at Illinois
Noon, FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s
1 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
1:30 p.m., CBS — San Diego State at Utah State
1 p.m., CBSSN — VCU at Richmond
2 p.m., ESPN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Auburn
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Michigan at Minnesota
2 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Butler
2 p.m., NBCSN — George Mason at Rhode Island
3 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
3:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
4 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
4 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at Texas Tech
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi State
4 p.m., ESPNU — East Tennessee at Furman
4 p.m., FS1 — Valparaiso at DePaul
5:30 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV
6 p.m., ESPN — Virginia at Clemson
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago
6 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at Oregon State
8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Miami (Fla.)
8 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
8 p.m., ESPN2 — BYU at San Francisco
8:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at LSU
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at USC
10 p.m., ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary’s
10 p.m., ESPNU — California at Utah
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Michigan
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
MEN’S SOCCER
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Wolverhampton
10 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leeds United
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m., ABC — UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (Featherweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA
5 p.m., NBATV — Houston at San Antonio
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Charlotte at Toronto
NFL
4:35 p.m., FOX — NFC Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Green Bay
8:15 p.m., NBC — AFC Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo
NHL
1 p.m., NHLN — Boston at New Jersey
4 p.m., NHLN — San Jose at Arizona
7 p.m., NHLN — Montréal at Edmonton
10 p.m., NHLN — Vancouver at Calgary
RODEO
10 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The American Roots Edition, Ocala, Fla. (taped)
SAILING
12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ESPNU — North Alabama at Liberty
5 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Nebraska
8 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa State at Baylor
SUNDAY
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — St. James NIBC Invitational: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), Springfield, Va.
FIGURE SKATING
3:30 p.m., NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
GOLF
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
LUGE
12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — FIS: Luge World Cup (taped)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, CBS — Iowa at Northwestern
1 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Purdue
2 p.m., Central Florida at Houston
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Massachusetts at Fordham
4 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Dayton at George Washington
5 p.m., ESPN — Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago)
6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
6 p.m., CBSSN — Lafayette College vs. Loyola (Md.)
6 p.m., ESPNU — Wichita State at Southern Methodist
MEN’S SOCCER
6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli
9 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United
2:55 p.m., ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Seville, Spain
8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Laguna
NBA
1 p.m., NBATV — New York at Boston
7 p.m., NBATV — Philadelphia at Houston
10 p.m., NBATV — Indiana at L.A. Clippers
NFL
3:05 p.m., CBS — AFC Divisional Round: Cleveland at Kansas City
6:40 p.m., FOX — NFC Divisional Round: Tampa Bay at New Orleans
NHL
Noon, NBC — Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Florida
RODEO
8 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The American Roots Edition, Ocala, Fla. (taped)
SKIING
1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
SWIMMING
2 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
Noon, ESPNU — Cincinnati at Central Florida
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Texas A&M
1 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Florida
2 p.m., CBSSN — Massachusetts at Richmond
2 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA
3 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville
3 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
4 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
4 p.m., ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona
5 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
5 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Penn State
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Utah at Oklahoma
MONDAY
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
1 a.m. (Tuesday), NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Florida State at Louisville
9 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
NBA
Noon, NBATV — Orlando at New York
2:30 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at Atlanta
5 p.m., TNT — Phoenix at Memphis
7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn
10 p.m., TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers
NHL
Noon, NBCSN — Columbus at Detroit
5 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at NY Islanders
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Buffalo at Philadelphia
10 p.m., NBCSN — Arizona at Vegas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m., FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando, Fla.
