AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Jeffersonville at North Oldham (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Crawford County at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Southwestern, ppd.
Girls' basketball
Borden at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
New Albany at Charlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Henryville at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus North at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Jeffersonville, ppd.
WEDNESDAY
Girls' basketball
Rock Creek at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
AP MEN'S TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1486 2
2. Auburn (36) 16-1 1482 4
3. Arizona 14-1 1320 6
4. Purdue 14-2 1255 7
5. Baylor 15-2 1238 1
6. Duke 14-2 1205 8
7. Kansas 14-2 1192 9
8. Wisconsin 14-2 1056 13
9. UCLA 11-2 1041 3
10. Houston 15-2 1036 11
11. Villanova 13-4 908 14
12. Kentucky 14-3 804 18
13. LSU 15-2 738 12
14. Michigan St. 14-3 681 10
15. Iowa St. 14-3 665 15
16. Southern Cal 14-2 618 5
17. Illinois 13-3 521 25
18. Texas Tech 13-4 509 19
19. Ohio St. 11-4 465 16
20. Xavier 13-3 427 17
21. Providence 14-2 350 23
22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193 -
23. Texas 13-4 185 21
24. Tennessee 11-5 98 22
25. UConn 11-4 73 -
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 17-1 747 1
2. Stanford 13-3 701 2
3. Louisville (2) 15-1 694 3
4. NC State 16-2 661 4
5. Tennessee 17-1 633 5
6. Indiana 14-2 607 6
7. Iowa St. 16-1 542 9
8. Michigan 15-2 529 11
9. UConn 9-3 510 10
10. Arizona 12-2 466 7
11. LSU 17-2 464 12
12. Maryland 12-5 406 8
13. Georgia 13-3 310 17
14. Oklahoma 15-2 306 23
15. Texas 12-3 295 13
15. Baylor 11-4 295 14
17. BYU 14-1 275 18
18. Georgia Tech 13-4 263 15
19. Notre Dame 13-3 262 20
20. North Carolina 14-2 133 21
21. Duke 11-4 125 16
22. Colorado 13-1 119 22
23. Kentucky 8-5 83 19
24. Florida Gulf Coast 15-1 80 -
25. Iowa 10-4 52 -
Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Mississippi 21, Kansas St 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
IBCA BOYS' TOP 20
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Jan. 16 and rating points:
1. Carmel (9) 10-3 386
2. Chesterton (10) 12-0 385
3. Fishers 13-2 344
4. Westfield 10-3 316
5. Zionsville 9-2 275
6. Ben Davis (1) 11-3 263
7. Indianapolis Tech 12-2 257
8 (tie). North Central 10-3 251
8 (tie). Cathedral 10-4 251
10. Valparaiso 13-2 236
11. Homestead 10-5 184
12. Brebeuf 9-3 174
13. Penn 10-1 164
14. Central Noble 15-0 130
15. Pike 9-2 127
16. Mishawaka Marian 10-2 81
17. FW Blackhawk 12-1 71
18. Lawrence North 7-3 65
19. Floyd Central 9-2 53
20. Mt. Vernon 9-2 46
Others receiving votes: Anderson (10-2), Bloomington North (10-3), Columbus North (9-5), Culver Academies (7-2), Fort Wayne Snider (8-2), Glenn (12-0), Indianapolis Attucks (7-7), Indianapolis Chatard 12-0), Leo (8-2), Linton-Stockton (14-1), Monroe Central (11-0), Mt. Vernon 9-2), New Castle (10-2), NorthWood (13-1), Terre Haute North Vigo (13-1), Warren Central (6-5).
IBCA GIRLS' TOP 20
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Jan. 16 and rating points:
1. Homestead (17) 17-1 397
2. Franklin (3) 18-1 370
3. Crown point 15-2 334
4. SB Washington 18-2 330
5. Bedford NL 17-2 300
6. Westfield 16-3 292
7. Noblesville 15-4 257
8. North Central 16-5 218
9. Silver Creek 18-1 212
10. Fishers 14-4 195
11. Benton Central 21-0 188
12. FW Snider 13-3 163
13. Zionsville 15-5 158
14. Lake Central 17-3 155
15. Columbus East 15-3 142
16. Columbia City 17-1 102
17. Garrett 20-1 81
18. East Central 15-4 70
19. Mishawaka Marian 15-5 58
20. Carmel 12-6 39
Others receiving votes: Ben Davis (11-7), Castle (14-4), Evansville North (15-2), Hamilton Southeastern (11-7), Jennings County (14-3), Lafayette Central Catholic (15-4), Lanesville (20-1), Northridge (16-4), Penn (14-6), South Central-Union Mills (19-0), Tipton (16-3), Valparaiso (15-3), Waldron (18-1), Warsaw (14-5), Washington (17-3), Winchester (17-1).
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Baylor at West Virginia
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Miami
7 p.m., BTN — IUPUI at Ohio St.
7 p.m., CBSSN — Davidson at VCU
7 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan
7 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi
7 p.m., FS1 — Butler at UConn
7 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
9 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
9 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
9 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force at Boise St.
9 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Florida St.
9 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
9 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
11 p.m., CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.
MEN'S SOCCER
2:45 p.m., CBSSN — SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen
3 p.m., USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
NBA
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at New York
10 p.m., NBATV — Detroit at Golden State
TENNIS
2 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Miami
5 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, united Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
7 p.m., ESPNU — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
7 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Creighton
9 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia at Auburn
9 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at DePaul
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., USA — Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester City
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Charlotte at Boston
10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Denver
NHL
7:30 p.m., TNT — Toronto at NY Rangers
10 p.m., TNT — Colorado at Anaheim
TENNIS
9 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.