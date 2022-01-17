AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Jeffersonville at North Oldham (Ky.), 7:30 p.m. 

     Crawford County at Providence, 7:30 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at Southwestern, ppd.  

Girls' basketball

     Borden at South Central, 6:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Charlestown, 6:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Columbus North at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

     Seymour at Jeffersonville, ppd. 

WEDNESDAY

Girls' basketball

     Rock Creek at Providence, 7:30 p.m. 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

AP MEN'S TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. Gonzaga (25)     14-2     1486     2

 2. Auburn (36)     16-1     1482     4

 3. Arizona     14-1     1320     6

 4. Purdue     14-2     1255     7

 5. Baylor     15-2     1238     1

 6. Duke     14-2     1205     8

 7. Kansas     14-2     1192     9

 8. Wisconsin     14-2     1056     13

 9. UCLA     11-2     1041     3

10. Houston     15-2     1036     11

11. Villanova     13-4     908     14

12. Kentucky     14-3     804     18

13. LSU     15-2     738     12

14. Michigan St.     14-3     681     10

15. Iowa St.     14-3     665     15

16. Southern Cal     14-2     618     5

17. Illinois     13-3     521     25

18. Texas Tech     13-4     509     19

19. Ohio St.     11-4     465     16

20. Xavier     13-3     427     17

21. Providence     14-2     350     23

22. Loyola Chicago     13-2     193     -

23. Texas     13-4     185     21

24. Tennessee     11-5     98     22

25. UConn     11-4     73     -

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. South Carolina (28)     17-1     747     1

 2. Stanford     13-3     701     2

 3. Louisville (2)     15-1     694     3

 4. NC State     16-2     661     4

 5. Tennessee     17-1     633     5

 6. Indiana     14-2     607     6

 7. Iowa St.     16-1     542     9

 8. Michigan     15-2     529     11

 9. UConn     9-3     510     10

10. Arizona     12-2     466     7

11. LSU     17-2     464     12

12. Maryland     12-5     406     8

13. Georgia     13-3     310     17

14. Oklahoma     15-2     306     23

15. Texas     12-3     295     13

15. Baylor     11-4     295     14

17. BYU     14-1     275     18

18. Georgia Tech     13-4     263     15

19. Notre Dame     13-3     262     20

20. North Carolina     14-2     133     21

21. Duke     11-4     125     16

22. Colorado     13-1     119     22

23. Kentucky     8-5     83     19

24. Florida Gulf Coast     15-1     80     -

25. Iowa     10-4     52     -

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Mississippi 21, Kansas St 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

IBCA BOYS' TOP 20 

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Jan. 16 and rating points: 

 1. Carmel (9)     10-3     386

 2. Chesterton (10)     12-0     385

 3. Fishers     13-2     344

 4. Westfield     10-3     316

 5. Zionsville     9-2     275

 6. Ben Davis (1)     11-3     263

 7. Indianapolis Tech     12-2     257

 8 (tie). North Central     10-3     251

 8 (tie). Cathedral     10-4     251

10. Valparaiso     13-2     236

11. Homestead     10-5     184

12. Brebeuf     9-3     174

13. Penn     10-1     164

14. Central Noble     15-0     130

15. Pike     9-2     127

16. Mishawaka Marian     10-2      81

17. FW Blackhawk     12-1      71

18. Lawrence North     7-3      65

19. Floyd Central     9-2      53

20. Mt. Vernon     9-2      46

Others receiving votes: Anderson (10-2), Bloomington North (10-3), Columbus North (9-5), Culver Academies (7-2), Fort Wayne Snider (8-2), Glenn (12-0), Indianapolis Attucks (7-7), Indianapolis Chatard 12-0), Leo (8-2), Linton-Stockton (14-1), Monroe Central (11-0), Mt. Vernon 9-2), New Castle (10-2), NorthWood (13-1), Terre Haute North Vigo (13-1), Warren Central (6-5). 

IBCA GIRLS' TOP 20 

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Jan. 16 and rating points: 

 1. Homestead (17)     17-1     397

 2. Franklin (3)     18-1     370

 3. Crown point     15-2     334

 4. SB Washington     18-2     330

 5. Bedford NL     17-2     300

 6. Westfield     16-3     292

 7. Noblesville     15-4     257

 8. North Central     16-5     218

 9. Silver Creek     18-1     212

10. Fishers     14-4     195

11. Benton Central     21-0     188

12. FW Snider     13-3     163

13. Zionsville     15-5     158

14. Lake Central     17-3     155

15. Columbus East     15-3     142

16. Columbia City     17-1     102

17. Garrett     20-1      81

18. East Central     15-4      70

19. Mishawaka Marian     15-5      58

20. Carmel     12-6      39

Others receiving votes: Ben Davis (11-7), Castle (14-4), Evansville North (15-2), Hamilton Southeastern (11-7), Jennings County (14-3), Lafayette Central Catholic (15-4), Lanesville (20-1), Northridge (16-4), Penn (14-6), South Central-Union Mills (19-0), Tipton (16-3), Valparaiso (15-3), Waldron (18-1), Warsaw (14-5), Washington (17-3), Winchester (17-1).

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     5 p.m., ESPN2 — Baylor at West Virginia

     7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Miami

     7 p.m., BTN — IUPUI at Ohio St.

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Davidson at VCU

     7 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi

     7 p.m., FS1 — Butler at UConn

     7 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

     9 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse

     9 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force at Boise St.

     9 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Florida St.

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

     9 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

     11 p.m., CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:45 p.m., CBSSN — SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen

     3 p.m., USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

NBA 

     7:30 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at New York

     10 p.m., NBATV — Detroit at Golden State

TENNIS

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     2 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Miami

     5 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

     2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, united Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

     7 p.m., FS1 — St. John's at Creighton

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia at Auburn

     9 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:30 p.m., USA — Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester City

NBA 

     7:45 p.m., ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

     10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Denver

NHL

     7:30 p.m., TNT — Toronto at NY Rangers

     10 p.m., TNT — Colorado at Anaheim

TENNIS

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia 

