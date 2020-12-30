AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball 

     New Washington at Springs Valley, 1:30 p.m. 

     Rock Creek vs. South Knox or Rushville, 2 p.m. at North Daviess

     Cowan at Borden, 4:30 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     Perry Central at Borden, Noon

     Southwestern at Clarksville, 1 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Corydon Central, 1:30 p.m. 

     Evansville Memorial at New Albany, 2 p.m. 

     Silver Creek vs. Crown Point, 2:30 p.m. at Bowman Academy

     Floyd Central at Austin, 6 p.m. 

     Trinity Lutheran at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Dugger Union, ppd. 

Wrestling

     Borden, Silver Creek at Salem Duals, 9 a.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ESPN — Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. North Carolina State, Jacksonville, Fla.

     12:30 p.m., ABC — Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Mississippi 

     4 p.m., ESPN — Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State, Glendale, Ariz.

     8 p.m., ESPN — Orange Bowl: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M, Miami Gardens, Fla.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ACCNX, WKRD-790 AM — Louisville at Boston College

     Noon, CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

     Noon, ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas

     Noon, ESPNU — Memphis at Temple

     Noon, FOX — Creighton at Providence 

     Noon, FS1 — DePaul at St. John's 

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Duquesne at George Washington

     1 p.m., SECN — Florida A&M at South Carolina

     2 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 

     2 p.m., CBS — Louisiana State at Florida

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa at Rutgers 

     2 p.m., ESPNU — Texas Christian at Kansas State 

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth

     3 p.m., CBSSN — Ohio at Ball State

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

     4 p.m., CBS — Colorado State San Diego State

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

     4 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at USC 

     4:30 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall 

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — George Mason at Dayton

     5 p.m., CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Richmond

     6 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Illinois 

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee

     6 p.m., ESPNU — Wichita State at Mississippi

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Oregon State 

     6 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Mississippi State 

     7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Marquette at Georgetown 

     8 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Nebraska 

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at Florida State

     8 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA 

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at New Mexico

     10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State 

MEN'S SOCCER 

     7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Crystal Palace

NBA

     5 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento at Houston

     7:30 p.m., NBATV — Toronto at New Orleans

SUNDAY

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     4 p.m., CBSSN — Lehigh at Lafayette

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Joseph's at Rhode Island

     6 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell     

     6 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Drake

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at SMU

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — Northwestern at Michigan

MEN'S SOCCER 

     6:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Burnley

     9:10 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United 

NBA

     3 p.m., NBATV — Boston at Detroit, 3 p.m.

     6 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn

NFL     

     1 p.m., CBS — Baltimore at Cincinnati

     1 p.m., FOX — Dallas at N.Y. Giants

     4:25 p.m., CBS — Jacksonville at Indianapolis

     4:25 p.m., FOX — Green Bay at Chicago 

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Washington at Philadelphia

SKIING

     3 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

     4:30 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped)

     6:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ESPNU — Houston at Central Florida

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee

     3 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     5 p.m., ESPNU — Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville)

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Southern Illinois at Drake

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk State

     8 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Maryland

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Jackson State at Alabama State

     9 p.m., FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton 

NBA

     8 p.m., NBATV — Dallas at Houston 

