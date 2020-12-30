AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
New Washington at Springs Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Rock Creek vs. South Knox or Rushville, 2 p.m. at North Daviess
Cowan at Borden, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Perry Central at Borden, Noon
Southwestern at Clarksville, 1 p.m.
Charlestown at Corydon Central, 1:30 p.m.
Evansville Memorial at New Albany, 2 p.m.
Silver Creek vs. Crown Point, 2:30 p.m. at Bowman Academy
Floyd Central at Austin, 6 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Dugger Union, ppd.
Wrestling
Borden, Silver Creek at Salem Duals, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN — Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. North Carolina State, Jacksonville, Fla.
12:30 p.m., ABC — Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Mississippi
4 p.m., ESPN — Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State, Glendale, Ariz.
8 p.m., ESPN — Orange Bowl: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M, Miami Gardens, Fla.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCNX, WKRD-790 AM — Louisville at Boston College
Noon, CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
Noon, ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas
Noon, ESPNU — Memphis at Temple
Noon, FOX — Creighton at Providence
Noon, FS1 — DePaul at St. John's
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Duquesne at George Washington
1 p.m., SECN — Florida A&M at South Carolina
2 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
2 p.m., CBS — Louisiana State at Florida
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa at Rutgers
2 p.m., ESPNU — Texas Christian at Kansas State
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth
3 p.m., CBSSN — Ohio at Ball State
3:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
4 p.m., CBS — Colorado State San Diego State
4 p.m., ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at USC
4:30 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — George Mason at Dayton
5 p.m., CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Richmond
6 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Illinois
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee
6 p.m., ESPNU — Wichita State at Mississippi
6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Oregon State
6 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Mississippi State
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Marquette at Georgetown
8 p.m., BTN — Michigan State at Nebraska
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at Florida State
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
10 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at New Mexico
10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Crystal Palace
NBA
5 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento at Houston
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Toronto at New Orleans
SUNDAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m., CBSSN — Lehigh at Lafayette
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Joseph's at Rhode Island
6 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
6 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell
6 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Drake
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at SMU
7:30 p.m., FS1 — Northwestern at Michigan
MEN'S SOCCER
6:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Burnley
9:10 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United
NBA
3 p.m., NBATV — Boston at Detroit, 3 p.m.
6 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Baltimore at Cincinnati
1 p.m., FOX — Dallas at N.Y. Giants
4:25 p.m., CBS — Jacksonville at Indianapolis
4:25 p.m., FOX — Green Bay at Chicago
8:20 p.m., NBC — Washington at Philadelphia
SKIING
3 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)
4:30 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped)
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPNU — Houston at Central Florida
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville)
7 p.m., CBSSN — Southern Illinois at Drake
7 p.m., ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk State
8 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Maryland
9 p.m., ESPNU — Jackson State at Alabama State
9 p.m., FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State
MEN'S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton
NBA
8 p.m., NBATV — Dallas at Houston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.