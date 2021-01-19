AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
South Decatur at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Rock Creek, cld.
Wrestling
Rock Creek at Borden, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ basketball
Perry Central at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Borden at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Springs Valley at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ swimming
Providence at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 18, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (9) 13-0 198 1
2. Homestead (1) 14-0 182 3
3. Cathedral 10-1 154 5
4. Carmel 10-1 136 2
5. SB Adams 12-0 113 6
6. Indpls Attucks 12-2 99 8
7. Lafayette Jeff 12-1 71 4
8. Crown Point 6-0 54 10
9. Zionsville 9-3 50 9
10. Westfield 9-2 47 7
(tie) Plainfield 10-1 47 NR
Others receiving votes: Gary West 29, Warren Central 8, Bloomington North 6, Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
1. Heritage Hills (7) 9-0 181 1
2. Hammond (3) 8-1 171 2
3. Silver Creek 11-2 158 3
4. Ev. Bosse 8-0 140 4
5. Leo 10-0 132 5
6. SB St. Joseph’s 8-2 100 6
7. Mishawaka Marian 8-2 88 7
8. Greensburg 8-2 72 9
9. Danville 6-1 51 10
10. Sullivan 10-2 37 8
Others receiving votes: Peru 36, Guerin Catholic 13, Beech Grove 13, Connersville 8.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (10) 11-1 200 1
2. Shenandoah 11-3 174 2
3. Linton-Stockton 13-2 147 3
4. South Spencer 11-2 129 4
5. Blackford 7-2 117 5
6. Parke Heritage 12-2 88 7
7. Central Noble 13-1 86 8
8. Covenant Christian 10-1 75 9
9. Westview 8-3 48 6
10. S. Ripley 10-1 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 32, Southwestern 31, Madison-Grant 12, Northeastern 9, Andrean 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (9) 12-2 180 1
2. Loogootee 9-3 146 3
3. Kouts 11-2 142 2
4. Bloomfield 7-2 109 4
4. N. Daviess 10-2 109 5
6. Edinburgh 10-3 82 6
7. Tindley 7-4 75 T9
8. Covington 5-3 67 7
9. Morristown 8-3 59 8
10. Indpls Lutheran 10-3 47 T9
Others receiving votes: Jac-Cen-Del 34, Lafayette Catholic 18, Orleans 12.
SPORTS ON AIR
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
10:30 p.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
6 p.m., CBSSN — VCU at St. Bonaventure
7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
9 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple
9 p.m., ESPNU — Colorado at Washington
9 p.m., FS1 — Providence at Creighton
9 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
11 p.m., FS1 — Fresno State at Boise State
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
2:50 p.m., ESPN2 — Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham
10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 a.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Noon, ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA
7:15 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
9:35 p.m., ESPN — Phoenix at Houston
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Minnesota at Anaheim
THURSDAY
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — USC at Stanford
7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wichita State at Memphis
7 p.m., ESPNU — SE Missouri State at Morehead State
9 p.m., CBSSN — Portland at BYU
9 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State
9 p.m., ESPNU — UCLA at California
9 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Iowa
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Washington State
11 p.m., FS1 — Colorado State at Utah State
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee
10 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at Utah
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Ohio State
5 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Maryland
6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m., ESPN — UConn at Tennessee
8:30 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Syracuse at Louisville
