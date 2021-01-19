AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

Girls’ basketball

South Decatur at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Rock Creek, cld.

Wrestling

Rock Creek at Borden, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls’ basketball

Perry Central at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Borden at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

Springs Valley at CAI, 7:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

New Washington at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ swimming

Providence at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

AP POLLS

The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 18, total voting points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Lawrence North (9) 13-0 198 1

2. Homestead (1) 14-0 182 3

3. Cathedral 10-1 154 5

4. Carmel 10-1 136 2

5. SB Adams 12-0 113 6

6. Indpls Attucks 12-2 99 8

7. Lafayette Jeff 12-1 71 4

8. Crown Point 6-0 54 10

9. Zionsville 9-3 50 9

10. Westfield 9-2 47 7

(tie) Plainfield 10-1 47 NR

Others receiving votes: Gary West 29, Warren Central 8, Bloomington North 6, Ev. Reitz 6.

Class 3A

1. Heritage Hills (7) 9-0 181 1

2. Hammond (3) 8-1 171 2

3. Silver Creek 11-2 158 3

4. Ev. Bosse 8-0 140 4

5. Leo 10-0 132 5

6. SB St. Joseph’s 8-2 100 6

7. Mishawaka Marian 8-2 88 7

8. Greensburg 8-2 72 9

9. Danville 6-1 51 10

10. Sullivan 10-2 37 8

Others receiving votes: Peru 36, Guerin Catholic 13, Beech Grove 13, Connersville 8.

Class 2A

1. FW Blackhawk (10) 11-1 200 1

2. Shenandoah 11-3 174 2

3. Linton-Stockton 13-2 147 3

4. South Spencer 11-2 129 4

5. Blackford 7-2 117 5

6. Parke Heritage 12-2 88 7

7. Central Noble 13-1 86 8

8. Covenant Christian 10-1 75 9

9. Westview 8-3 48 6

10. S. Ripley 10-1 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 32, Southwestern 31, Madison-Grant 12, Northeastern 9, Andrean 6.

Class A

1. Barr-Reeve (9) 12-2 180 1

2. Loogootee 9-3 146 3

3. Kouts 11-2 142 2

4. Bloomfield 7-2 109 4

4. N. Daviess 10-2 109 5

6. Edinburgh 10-3 82 6

7. Tindley 7-4 75 T9

8. Covington 5-3 67 7

9. Morristown 8-3 59 8

10. Indpls Lutheran 10-3 47 T9

Others receiving votes: Jac-Cen-Del 34, Lafayette Catholic 18, Orleans 12.

SPORTS ON AIR

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

10:30 p.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

6 p.m., CBSSN — VCU at St. Bonaventure

7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

9 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple

9 p.m., ESPNU — Colorado at Washington

9 p.m., FS1 — Providence at Creighton

9 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

11 p.m., FS1 — Fresno State at Boise State

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

2:50 p.m., ESPN2 — Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 a.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Noon, ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA

7:15 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

9:35 p.m., ESPN — Phoenix at Houston

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Minnesota at Anaheim

THURSDAY

GOLF

Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m., FS1 — USC at Stanford

7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wichita State at Memphis

7 p.m., ESPNU — SE Missouri State at Morehead State

9 p.m., CBSSN — Portland at BYU

9 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State

9 p.m., ESPNU — UCLA at California

9 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

10 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Washington State

11 p.m., FS1 — Colorado State at Utah State

MEN’S SOCCER

2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

10 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at Utah

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Ohio State

5 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Maryland

6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m., ESPN — UConn at Tennessee

8:30 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Syracuse at Louisville

