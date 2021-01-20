AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Perry Central at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Borden at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Springs Valley at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, ppd. to Jan. 29
Girls' swimming
Providence at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys' basketball
Eastern at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' basketball
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at South Spencer, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — USC at Stanford
7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wichita State at Memphis
7 p.m., ESPNU — SE Missouri State at Morehead State
9 p.m., CBSSN — Portland at BYU
9 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State
9 p.m., ESPNU — UCLA at California
9 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Iowa
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Washington State
11 p.m., FS1 — Colorado State at Utah State
MEN'S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee
10 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at Utah
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver
SAILING
12:30 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Ohio State
5 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Maryland
6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m., ESPN — UConn at Tennessee
8 p.m., ACCN — N.C. State at Florida State
8:30 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Syracuse at Louisville
FRIDAY
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Silver Creek at New Albany
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Ball State at Ohio
7 p.m., ESPNU — Saint Peter's at Siena
7 p.m., FS1 — Michigan at Purdue
9 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at Boise State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland State
9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler
11 p.m., FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Phoenix
SNOWBOARDING
12 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
