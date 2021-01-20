AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball

     Perry Central at Clarksville, 7 p.m. 

     Borden at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Springs Valley at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Salem, ppd. to Jan. 29 

Girls' swimming

     Providence at New Albany, 6 p.m. 

Wrestling

     Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Boys' basketball

     Eastern at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m. 

     Scottsburg at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m. 

     Providence at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

     Austin at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.  

     Providence at South Spencer, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

GOLF

     Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

    7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

    2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     5 p.m., FS1 — USC at Stanford

     7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wichita State at Memphis

     7 p.m., ESPNU — SE Missouri State at Morehead State 

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Portland at BYU

     9 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State

     9 p.m., ESPNU — UCLA at California

     9 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

     10 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Washington State

     11 p.m., FS1 — Colorado State at Utah State 

MEN'S SOCCER 

    2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool 

NBA

     7:30 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

     10 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at Utah

NHL

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

     9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver

SAILING

     12:30 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     3 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Ohio State

     5 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Maryland 

     6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh

     6:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

     7 p.m., ESPN — UConn at Tennessee

     8 p.m., ACCN — N.C. State at Florida State

     8:30 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Syracuse at Louisville 

FRIDAY

BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

     7:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Silver Creek at New Albany 

GOLF

     Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

     7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

     3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Ball State at Ohio 

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Saint Peter's at Siena

     7 p.m., FS1 — Michigan at Purdue 

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at Boise State

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland State

     9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

     11 p.m., FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force 

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame

NBA 

     7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

     10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

SNOWBOARDING

     12 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped) 

