AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys’ basketball

Eastern at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsburg at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Henryville, ppd.

Floyd Central at Jennings County, ppd. to Feb. 6

Girls’ basketball

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at South Spencer, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys’ basketball

Henryville at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

CAI at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Whiteland, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Evansville Reitz, 8 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Henryville at Rock Creek, 11 a.m.

Shawe Memorial at Clarksville, noon

Silver Creek at Eastern, 1:30 p.m.

Charlestown at North Harrison, 1:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at Floyd Central, 2:30 p.m.

Charlestown at CAI, 6 p.m.

Evansville Central at New Albany, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus North at Jeffersonville, 6:30 p.m.

New Washington at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ swimming

Floyd Central at New Albany, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM, WNAS-88.1 FM — Silver Creek at New Albany

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

9 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

GOLF

Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., CBSSN — Ball State at Ohio

7 p.m., ESPNU — Saint Peter’s at Siena

7 p.m., FS1 — Michigan at Purdue

9 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at Boise State

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland State

9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

11 p.m., FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame

MEN’S SOCCER

5 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, Semifinal

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m., NHLN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

SAILING

9 p.m., NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series

SNOWBOARDING

12 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

8 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon

10 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

5:30 p.m., ESPNU — Minnesota At Michigan

7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

8:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Alabama

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington State

6:30 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m., ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando, Fla.

SATURDAY

GOLF

3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2:30 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m., NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

Noon, ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

Noon, ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina

Noon, FOX — UConn at Creighton

12:30 p.m., NBCSN — George Mason at Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

2 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

2 p.m., CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State

2 p.m., ESPN — N.C. State at North Carolina

2 p.m., ESPNU — SMU at UCF

2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Army at Navy

2:30 p.m., NBCSN — LaSalle at Richmond

3 p.m., ABC — Clemson at Florida State

3:30 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Ole Miss

4 p.m., CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin

4 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Louisville

4 p.m., ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State

4:30 p.m., CBSSN — Dayton at VCU

5 p.m., FOX — UCLA at Stanford

6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

6 p.m., ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

7 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Penn State

7 p.m., CBSSN — Saint Mary’s at San Francisco

8 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia

8 p.m., ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State

8 p.m., PAC-12N — USC at California

8:30 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m., ESPN — UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA

7:30 p.m., NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn

RUGBY

10 a.m., NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne vs. Bristol Bears

SKIING

4:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

6 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SNOWBOARDING

1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Snowboarding World Cup

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State

