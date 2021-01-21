AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys’ basketball
Eastern at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Henryville, ppd.
Floyd Central at Jennings County, ppd. to Feb. 6
Girls’ basketball
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at South Spencer, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
Henryville at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
CAI at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Whiteland, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Evansville Reitz, 8 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Henryville at Rock Creek, 11 a.m.
Shawe Memorial at Clarksville, noon
Silver Creek at Eastern, 1:30 p.m.
Charlestown at North Harrison, 1:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at Floyd Central, 2:30 p.m.
Charlestown at CAI, 6 p.m.
Evansville Central at New Albany, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus North at Jeffersonville, 6:30 p.m.
New Washington at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ swimming
Floyd Central at New Albany, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM, WNAS-88.1 FM — Silver Creek at New Albany
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State
9 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Ball State at Ohio
7 p.m., ESPNU — Saint Peter’s at Siena
7 p.m., FS1 — Michigan at Purdue
9 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at Boise State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland State
9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler
11 p.m., FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame
MEN’S SOCCER
5 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, Semifinal
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m., NHLN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh
SAILING
9 p.m., NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series
SNOWBOARDING
12 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon
10 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
5:30 p.m., ESPNU — Minnesota At Michigan
7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
8:30 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Alabama
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington State
6:30 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m., ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando, Fla.
SATURDAY
GOLF
3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2:30 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m., NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, CBS — Cincinnati at Houston
Noon, ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
Noon, ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina
Noon, FOX — UConn at Creighton
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — George Mason at Saint Joseph’s
1 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
2 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
2 p.m., CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State
2 p.m., ESPN — N.C. State at North Carolina
2 p.m., ESPNU — SMU at UCF
2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Army at Navy
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — LaSalle at Richmond
3 p.m., ABC — Clemson at Florida State
3:30 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Ole Miss
4 p.m., CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin
4 p.m., ESPN — Duke at Louisville
4 p.m., ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State
4:30 p.m., CBSSN — Dayton at VCU
5 p.m., FOX — UCLA at Stanford
6 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
6 p.m., ESPN — LSU at Kentucky
7 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Penn State
7 p.m., CBSSN — Saint Mary’s at San Francisco
8 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State
8 p.m., PAC-12N — USC at California
8:30 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m., ESPN — UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn
RUGBY
10 a.m., NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne vs. Bristol Bears
SKIING
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
6 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
SNOWBOARDING
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Snowboarding World Cup
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State
