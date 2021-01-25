AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Crothersville at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Silver Creek, ppd.
Girls’ basketball
Clarksville at Henryville, 6 p.m.
CAI at Shawe Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Borden at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Crawford County at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Silver Creek at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TUESDAY
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m., GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
7 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Texas
7 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Memphis
7 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Tennessee
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Dayton at Providence
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Connecticut
9 p.m., ESPN — Georgia Tech at Duke
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Missouri at Auburn
9 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion
NBA 8 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Houston
NHL7 p.m., NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington
SKIING11:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Louisville
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Penn State
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
3 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m., GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
11 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)
GOLF
11 p.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Florida State
6:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
7 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
7 p.m, CBSSN — Marquette at Providence
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
8 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at N.C. State
8:30 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Arkansas
9 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Colorado State
9 p.m., ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado
11 p.m., FS1 — Utah State at UNLV
MEN’S SOCCER
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN —LA Lakers at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at Nashville
