AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Crothersville at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Silver Creek, ppd.

Girls’ basketball

Clarksville at Henryville, 6 p.m.

CAI at Shawe Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Borden at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Crawford County at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls’ basketball

Silver Creek at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TUESDAY

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m., GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

7 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Texas

7 p.m., ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Memphis

7 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Tennessee

8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Dayton at Providence

8:30 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Connecticut

9 p.m., ESPN — Georgia Tech at Duke

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Missouri at Auburn

9 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion

NBA 8 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Houston

NHL7 p.m., NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington

SKIING11:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Louisville

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Penn State

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m., GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

11 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)

GOLF

11 p.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Florida State

6:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

7 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Ohio State

7 p.m, CBSSN — Marquette at Providence

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

8 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at N.C. State

8:30 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Arkansas

9 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Colorado State

9 p.m., ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado

11 p.m., FS1 — Utah State at UNLV

MEN’S SOCCER

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN —LA Lakers at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State

NHL

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at Nashville

