AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls’ basketball
Silver Creek at Charlestown, ppd.
THURSDAY
Girls’ basketball
Rock Creek at South Central, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
Borden at Springs Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
3 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m., GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
11 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)
GOLF
11 p.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Miami (Fla.) at Florida State
6:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
7 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
7 p.m, CBSSN — Marquette at Providence
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
8 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at N.C. State
8:30 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Arkansas
9 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
9 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Colorado State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor
9 p.m., ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado
9 p.m., FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul
11 p.m., FS1 — Utah State at UNLV
MEN’S SOCCER
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN —LA Lakers at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Chicago at Nashville
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., FS2 — Marquette at Villanova
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington State
THURSDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
4 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
FIGURE SKATING
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Skate America (taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at USC
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
7 p.m., ESPNU — UNC Asheville at Winthrop
7 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers
8 p.m., CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss
9 p.m., CBSSN — UAB at Middle Tennessee
9 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at UCLA
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston at Tulane
9 p.m., ESPNU — Belmont at Appalachian State
9 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Connecticut
11 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State
11 p.m., ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona
11 p.m., FS1 — California at Arizona State
TBA, FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur
NBA
7 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Miami
9:30 p.m., TNT — Portland at Houston
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Connecticut at Arkansas
6 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
6 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Florida
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
7 p.m., ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
7 p.m., SECN — Ole Miss at Tennessee OR LSU at Georgia
8 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Indiana
8:30 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
