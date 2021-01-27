AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls’ basketball
Rock Creek at South Central, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
Borden at Springs Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Borden at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
CAI at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.
Switzerland County at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Evansville North, 8 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Lou. Whitefield at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 18, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (13) 16-0 260 2
2. Lawrence North 14-1 222 1
3. Cathedral 12-1 208 3
4. Carmel 13-1 182 4
5. SB Adams 13-0 155 5
6. Indpls Attucks 14-2 133 6
7. Lafayette Jeff 13-1 117 7
8. Plainfield 12-1 95 T10
9. Ev. Reitz 10-0 61 NR
10. Warren Central 9-5 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 20, Crown Point 19, Chesterton 14, Bloomington North 12, Westfield 12, Valparaiso 6, Gary West 6.
Class 3A
1. Hammond (8) 11-1 240 2
2. Ev. Bosse (4) 11-0 230 4
3. Silver Creek 10-3 181 3
4. Heritage Hills (1) 10-1 180 1
5. Leo 11-0 169 5
6. SB St. Joseph’s 9-2 145 6
7. Mishawaka Marian 9-2 124 7
8. Greensburg 11-2 102 8
9. Danville 8-2 41 9
(tie) Sullivan 11-2 41 10
Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 27, Connersville 24, Peru 15, Beech Grove 13, Greencastle 12, Glenn 10, Crawfordsville 6.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (13) 13-1 260 1
2. Shenandoah 13-3 230 2
3. Linton-Stockton 14-2 200 3
4. S. Spencer 11-2 169 4
5. Parke Heritage 13-2 131 6
6. Central Noble 14-1 126 7
7. Blackford 9-3 110 5
8. Indy Covenant Christian 12-2 97 8
9. S. Ripley 12-1 69 10
10. Westview 10-3 65 9
Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 20, Winchester 18, Northeastern 17, Churubusco 15, Winamac 8, Andrean 7, Southwestern 6, Eastern Hancock 6, Ev. Mater Dei 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (13) 13-2 260 1
2. Loogootee 11-3 222 2
3. Kouts 14-2 206 3
4. N. Daviess 11-2 168 5
5. Bloomfield 8-3 152 4
6. Morristown 10-3 101 9
7. Edinburgh 12-4 100 6
8. Tindley 9-5 95 7
9. Indpls Lutheran 13-3 84 10
10. Orleans 10-1 51 NR
Others receiving votes: Jac-Cen-Del 36, Lafayette Catholic 26, Covington 25, Triton 16, Ev. Christian 6, Greenwood Christian 6, Lanesville 6.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
3 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
FIGURE SKATING
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Skate America (taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at USC
7 p.m., CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss
7 p.m., ESPNU — UNC Asheville at Winthrop
7 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
9 p.m., CBSSN — UAB at Middle Tennessee
9 p.m., ESPN — Houston at Tulane
9 p.m., ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay
9 p.m., FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona
11 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State
11 p.m., FS1 — California at Arizona State
MEN'S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Portland at Houston
10 p.m., TNT — Golden State at Phoenix
SAILING
12:30 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
TENNIS
9:30 p.m., TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session
3:30 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Night Session
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Maryland
6 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.)
6 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Connecticut at Arkansas
6:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
7 p.m., ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
8 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Indiana
8:30 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
FRIDAY
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Richmond
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Butler
7 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo
8:30 p.m., ESPN2 — South Alabama at Georgia State
9 p.m., ESPNU — Robert Morris at Wright State
9 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Illinois
11 p.m., ESPNU — Cal St. Fullerton at Cal State Bakersfield
11 p.m., FS1 — Boise State at Colorad State
NBA 7:45 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at New Orleans
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at Utah
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Auburn
