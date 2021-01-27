AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls’ basketball

Rock Creek at South Central, 6 p.m.

Charlestown at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.

Borden at Springs Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Henryville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys’ basketball

Borden at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

CAI at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.

Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Henryville at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.

Switzerland County at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Evansville North, 8 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Lou. Whitefield at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

AP POLLS

The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 18, total voting points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Homestead (13) 16-0 260 2

2. Lawrence North 14-1 222 1

3. Cathedral 12-1 208 3

4. Carmel 13-1 182 4

5. SB Adams 13-0 155 5

6. Indpls Attucks 14-2 133 6

7. Lafayette Jeff 13-1 117 7

8. Plainfield 12-1 95 T10

9. Ev. Reitz 10-0 61 NR

10. Warren Central 9-5 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 20, Crown Point 19, Chesterton 14, Bloomington North 12, Westfield 12, Valparaiso 6, Gary West 6.

Class 3A

1. Hammond (8) 11-1 240 2

2. Ev. Bosse (4) 11-0 230 4

3. Silver Creek 10-3 181 3

4. Heritage Hills (1) 10-1 180 1

5. Leo 11-0 169 5

6. SB St. Joseph’s 9-2 145 6

7. Mishawaka Marian 9-2 124 7

8. Greensburg 11-2 102 8

9. Danville 8-2 41 9

(tie) Sullivan 11-2 41 10

Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 27, Connersville 24, Peru 15, Beech Grove 13, Greencastle 12, Glenn 10, Crawfordsville 6.

Class 2A

1. FW Blackhawk (13) 13-1 260 1

2. Shenandoah 13-3 230 2

3. Linton-Stockton 14-2 200 3

4. S. Spencer 11-2 169 4

5. Parke Heritage 13-2 131 6

6. Central Noble 14-1 126 7

7. Blackford 9-3 110 5

8. Indy Covenant Christian 12-2 97 8

9. S. Ripley 12-1 69 10

10. Westview 10-3 65 9

Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 20, Winchester 18, Northeastern 17, Churubusco 15, Winamac 8, Andrean 7, Southwestern 6, Eastern Hancock 6, Ev. Mater Dei 6.

Class A

1. Barr-Reeve (13) 13-2 260 1

2. Loogootee 11-3 222 2

3. Kouts 14-2 206 3

4. N. Daviess 11-2 168 5

5. Bloomfield 8-3 152 4

6. Morristown 10-3 101 9

7. Edinburgh 12-4 100 6

8. Tindley 9-5 95 7

9. Indpls Lutheran 13-3 84 10

10. Orleans 10-1 51 NR

Others receiving votes: Jac-Cen-Del 36, Lafayette Catholic 26, Covington 25, Triton 16, Ev. Christian 6, Greenwood Christian 6, Lanesville 6.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

    3 p.m., ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

FIGURE SKATING

    6:30 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)

    9:30 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Skate America (taped)

GOLF

    6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

    2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     5 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at USC

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss

     7 p.m., ESPNU — UNC Asheville at Winthrop 

     7 p.m., FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

     9 p.m., CBSSN — UAB at Middle Tennessee

     9 p.m., ESPN — Houston at Tulane

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay

     9 p.m., FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona

     11 p.m., CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State

     11 p.m., FS1 — California at Arizona State

MEN'S SOCCER 

    2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur 

NBA

    7:30 p.m., TNT — Portland at Houston

     10 p.m., TNT — Golden State at Phoenix 

SAILING

     12:30 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

TENNIS

     9:30 p.m., TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session

     3:30 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Night Session

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     4 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Maryland

     6 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.)

     6 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — Connecticut at Arkansas

     6:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Kentucky

     7 p.m., ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State

     8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

     8 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Indiana

     8:30 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn 

FRIDAY

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)

GOLF

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Richmond

6:30 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Butler

7 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo

8:30 p.m., ESPN2 — South Alabama at Georgia State

9 p.m., ESPNU — Robert Morris at Wright State

9 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

11 p.m., ESPNU — Cal St. Fullerton at Cal State Bakersfield

11 p.m., FS1 — Boise State at Colorad State

NBA 7:45 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at New Orleans

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Dallas at Utah

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

9 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

5 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Auburn

