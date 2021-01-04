AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys’ basketball

Southwestern at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Crothersville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville North at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Crothersville at Henryville, 7 p.m.

Portland Christian (Ky.) at CAI, 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Jennings County at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Borden, cld.

Swimming

Providence at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls’ basketball

Charlestown at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ swimming

New Albany at Jennings County, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

New Albany at Corydon Central, 6 p.m.

Rock Creek, Ryle (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — The 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m., NHLN — IIHF World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m., NHLN — IIHF World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ACCN — N.C. State at Clemson

7 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

7 p.m., CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama

7 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at Texas Tech

7 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

8 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Miami

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Rutgers at Michigan State

9 p.m., ESPNU — Memphis at Central Florida

9 p.m., FS1 — Connecticut at Marquette

9 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi State

10 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Texas Christian

NBA

8 p.m., NBATV — LA Lakers at Memphis

10:30 p.m., NBATV — Chicago at Portland

TENNIS

1 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

WEDNESDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

6 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Richmond

6:30 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Virginia Tech at Louisville

6:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Ohio State

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee

7 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

7 p.m., SECN — Georgia at LSU

8 p.m., CBSSN — St. John’s at Xavier

8:30 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Duke

8:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

9 p.m., ESPNU — Texas A&M at South Carolina

9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

9 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Ole Miss

10 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico

11 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah

11 p.m., FS1 — Air Force at Boise State

MEN’S SOCCER 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Miami

10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you