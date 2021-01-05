AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball

     Charlestown at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls' swimming

     New Albany at Jennings County, 6 p.m. 

Wrestling

     New Albany at Corydon Central, 6 p.m. 

     Eastern at Providence, 6 p.m. 

     Rock Creek, Ryle (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m. 

THURSDAY

Girls' basketball

     CAI at Crothersville, 6 p.m. 

     Scottsburg at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Bloomington South, 7:30 p.m.  

     New Albany at Madison, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m. 

     Shawe Memorial at Rock Creek, cld. 

Wrestling

     New Washington at Borden, 6 p.m.  

     Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

AP POLLS

The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 4, total voting points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

W-L     Pts     Prv

 1. Lawrence North (7)     8-0     210     1

 2. Carmel (1)     8-0     194     2

 3. Homestead (3)     11-0     186     3

 4. Lafayette Jeff     10-0     144     4

 5. Westfield     7-0     126     5

 6. Cathedral     8-1     113     6

 7. SB Adams     9-0     104     8

 8. Indpls Attucks     9-2     89     7

 9. Zionsville     6-3     37     T10

10. Crown Point     4-0     23     NR

(tie) Gary West     5-2     23     NR

     Others receiving votes: Fishers 13, Warren Central 13, Plainfield 8, Carroll (Allen) 7, Chesterton 6, Columbus North 6, Greenwood 6, Bloomington North 6, South Bend Riley 6.

Class 3A

 1. Heritage Hills (7)     5-0     192     1

 2. Hammond (4)     6-1     191     2

 3. Silver Creek     7-2     168     3

 4. Ev. Bosse     4-0     158     4

 5. Greensburg     5-1     105     5

 6. Mishawaka Marian     7-1     101     7

 7. Leo     7-0     99     9

 8. Sullivan     6-1     91     6

 9. SB St. Joseph's     6-2     69     10

10. Danville     3-1     51     8

     Others receiving votes: Beech Grove 30, Tri-West 27, Peru 16, Guerin Catholic 16, Greencastle 6.

Class 2A

 1. FW Blackhawk (11)     8-0     220     1

 2. Shenandoah     7-3     162     5

 3. S. Spencer     9-1     132     3

 4. Linton-Stockton     9-2     130     4

 5. Blackford     7-2     129     2

 5. Westview     6-1     129     6

 7. Covenant Christian     8-0     105     7

 8. Parke Heritage     9-2     79     8

 9. Central Noble     6-1     65     9

10. Andrean     4-2     48     10

     Others receiving votes: Southwestern 30, S. Ripley 30, Eastern Hancock 18, Madison-Grant 16, Ev. Mater Dei 12, Northeastern 8, Churubusco 7.

Class A

 1. Barr-Reeve (10)     8-2     218     1

 2. Kouts (1)     9-1     200     2

 3. Bloomfield     3-0     166     3

 4. Loogootee     8-2     155     5

 5. N. Daviess     8-1     122     4

 6. Morristown     6-2     98     6

 7. Edinburgh     8-2     86     7

 8. Covington     2-2     74     8

 9. Jac-Cen-Del     9-2     50     NR

10. Triton     6-1     38     NR

     Others receiving votes: Tindley 31, Indpls Lutheran 23, Lafayette Catholic 19, Washington Twp. 18, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14, Ev. Christian 8.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     4:30 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Richmond

     6:30 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Virginia Tech at Louisville

     6:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Ohio State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee

     7 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

     7 p.m., SECN — Georgia at LSU

     8 p.m., CBSSN — St. John's at Xavier

     8:30 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Duke

     8:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Texas A&M at South Carolina

     9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

     9 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Ole Miss 

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico

     11 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah

     11 p.m., FS1 — Air Force at Boise State

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan 

NBA 

     7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Miami

     10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

THURSDAY 

GOLF

     6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

     7 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin

     8 p.m., CBSSN — UNLV at Colorad State

     8:30 p.m., ESPN — BYU at Gonzaga

     9 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Pepperdine at San Francisco

     9 p.m., FS1 — Washington at Stanford

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State 

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State

     11 p.m., FS1 — Oregon at Colorado

NBA 

     7:30 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

     10 p.m., TNT — Dallas at Denver 

