AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Charlestown at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' swimming
New Albany at Jennings County, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
New Albany at Corydon Central, 6 p.m.
Eastern at Providence, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek, Ryle (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls' basketball
CAI at Crothersville, 6 p.m.
Scottsburg at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Bloomington South, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at Rock Creek, cld.
Wrestling
New Washington at Borden, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 4, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (7) 8-0 210 1
2. Carmel (1) 8-0 194 2
3. Homestead (3) 11-0 186 3
4. Lafayette Jeff 10-0 144 4
5. Westfield 7-0 126 5
6. Cathedral 8-1 113 6
7. SB Adams 9-0 104 8
8. Indpls Attucks 9-2 89 7
9. Zionsville 6-3 37 T10
10. Crown Point 4-0 23 NR
(tie) Gary West 5-2 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 13, Warren Central 13, Plainfield 8, Carroll (Allen) 7, Chesterton 6, Columbus North 6, Greenwood 6, Bloomington North 6, South Bend Riley 6.
Class 3A
1. Heritage Hills (7) 5-0 192 1
2. Hammond (4) 6-1 191 2
3. Silver Creek 7-2 168 3
4. Ev. Bosse 4-0 158 4
5. Greensburg 5-1 105 5
6. Mishawaka Marian 7-1 101 7
7. Leo 7-0 99 9
8. Sullivan 6-1 91 6
9. SB St. Joseph's 6-2 69 10
10. Danville 3-1 51 8
Others receiving votes: Beech Grove 30, Tri-West 27, Peru 16, Guerin Catholic 16, Greencastle 6.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (11) 8-0 220 1
2. Shenandoah 7-3 162 5
3. S. Spencer 9-1 132 3
4. Linton-Stockton 9-2 130 4
5. Blackford 7-2 129 2
5. Westview 6-1 129 6
7. Covenant Christian 8-0 105 7
8. Parke Heritage 9-2 79 8
9. Central Noble 6-1 65 9
10. Andrean 4-2 48 10
Others receiving votes: Southwestern 30, S. Ripley 30, Eastern Hancock 18, Madison-Grant 16, Ev. Mater Dei 12, Northeastern 8, Churubusco 7.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (10) 8-2 218 1
2. Kouts (1) 9-1 200 2
3. Bloomfield 3-0 166 3
4. Loogootee 8-2 155 5
5. N. Daviess 8-1 122 4
6. Morristown 6-2 98 6
7. Edinburgh 8-2 86 7
8. Covington 2-2 74 8
9. Jac-Cen-Del 9-2 50 NR
10. Triton 6-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Tindley 31, Indpls Lutheran 23, Lafayette Catholic 19, Washington Twp. 18, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14, Ev. Christian 8.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
6 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at Richmond
6:30 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Virginia Tech at Louisville
6:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee
7 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Butler
7 p.m., SECN — Georgia at LSU
8 p.m., CBSSN — St. John's at Xavier
8:30 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Duke
8:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor
9 p.m., ESPNU — Texas A&M at South Carolina
9 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
9 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Ole Miss
10 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico
11 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah
11 p.m., FS1 — Air Force at Boise State
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Miami
10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State
THURSDAY
GOLF
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland
7 p.m., ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist
7 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin
8 p.m., CBSSN — UNLV at Colorad State
8:30 p.m., ESPN — BYU at Gonzaga
9 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona
9 p.m., ESPNU — Pepperdine at San Francisco
9 p.m., FS1 — Washington at Stanford
10 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State
10:30 p.m., ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State
11 p.m., FS1 — Oregon at Colorado
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn
10 p.m., TNT — Dallas at Denver
