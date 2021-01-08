AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Madison at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
South Spencer at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Clarksville at New Washington, 7 p.m.
Borden at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at Providence, cld.
Girls' basketball
Paoli at Borden, 12:30 p.m.
CAI at Switzerland County, 1 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Charlestown, 1:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, ppd.
Henryville at Orleans, ppd.
South Spencer at Rock Creek, cld.
Swimming
Floyd Central vs. Seymour, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Borden, New Albany in Providence's Invitational 8:30 a.m.
Floyd Central at Corydon Central, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
9 p.m., NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)
10 p.m., NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville, Dallas
9 p.m., FS1 — The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals, Dallas
GOLF
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
Noon, CBSSN — Richmond at George Mason
Noon, ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
Noon, FS1 — St. John's at Creighton
Noon, NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure
1 p.m., ESPN — Texas at West Virginia
1 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
2 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
2 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at VCU
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M
2 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
2 p.m., NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne
3 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at TCU
3 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at California
3:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
4 p.m., CBSSN — UConn at Butler
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State
4 p.m., ESPNU - Tulane at Houston
4 p.m., FS1 — UNLV at Colorado State
4 p.m., NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts
4:30 p.m., CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas
5 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Stanford
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
7 p.m., CBSSN — Santa Clara at Saint Mary's
7 p.m., ESPN — Georgetown at Syracuse
7 p.m., PAC-12N — USC at Arizona State
8:30 p.m., SECN — LSU at Missouri
9 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State
9 p.m., ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA
NBA
3 p.m., NBATV — Denver at Philadelphia
7 p.m., NBATV — Miami at Washington
NFL
1:05 p.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Buffalo
4:40 p.m., FOX — L.A. Rams at Seattle
8:15 p.m., NBC — Tampa Bay at Washington
RUGBY
9 a.m., NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle
2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — Pro14: Munster at Connacht
SKIING
8 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
TENNIS
12:30 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
SUNDAY
BIATHLON
Noon, NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup (taped)
1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup (taped)
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
3 p.m., NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Noon, BTN — Illinois at Indiana
GOLF
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., FOX — Providence at Xavier
2:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at IOwa
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State
6 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
6 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
6 p.m., CBSSN — Colgate at Boston
6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake
8 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Illinois
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Parma
8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna
NBA
3 p.m., NBATV — Utah at Detroit
7 p.m., NBATV — Miami at Boston
NFL
1:05 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FREEFORM — Baltimore at Tennessee
4:40 p.m., CBS, NICKELODEON — Chicago at New Orleans
8:15 p.m., NBC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
10 a.m., NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins
SKIING
2 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1
6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
Noon, CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island
Noon, ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington
Noon, SECN — Florida at Georgia
2 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
2 p.m, CBSSN — St. Joseph's at La Salle
2 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
4 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
4 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at California
4 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
5 p.m., ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky
6 p.m., ESPNU — North Florida at Stetson
6 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State
WOMEN'S SOCCER
7 a.m., NBCSN — FASL: Manchester United at Everton
MONDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., FS1 — Connecticut at DePaul
