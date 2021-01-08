AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Madison at Charlestown, 5 p.m. 

     South Spencer at Floyd Central, 6 p.m. 

     Clarksville at New Washington, 7 p.m. 

     Borden at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. 

     Shawe Memorial at Providence, cld. 

Girls' basketball

     Paoli at Borden, 12:30 p.m. 

     CAI at Switzerland County, 1 p.m. 

     Brownstown Central at Charlestown, 1:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Salem, 1:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at New Albany, 1:30 p.m. 

     Southwestern at Providence, 2:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Jennings County, ppd. 

     Henryville at Orleans, ppd. 

     South Spencer at Rock Creek, cld. 

Swimming

     Floyd Central vs. Seymour, 10 a.m. 

Wrestling

     Borden, New Albany in Providence's Invitational 8:30 a.m. 

     Floyd Central at Corydon Central, 9 a.m. 


SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

     9 p.m., NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)

     10 p.m., NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)

BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., FS1 — The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville, Dallas

     9 p.m., FS1 — The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals, Dallas

GOLF

    6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

     Noon, CBSSN — Richmond at George Mason

     Noon, ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

     Noon, FS1 — St. John's at Creighton

     Noon, NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

     1 p.m., ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

     1 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

     2 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

     2 p.m., CBSSN — Rhode Island at VCU

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M

     2 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

     2 p.m., NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne

     3 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at TCU

     3 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at California

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

     4 p.m., CBSSN — UConn at Butler

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State

     4 p.m., ESPNU - Tulane at Houston

     4 p.m., FS1 — UNLV at Colorado State

     4 p.m., NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts

     4:30 p.m., CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas

     5 p.m., ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

     5 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Stanford

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Santa Clara at Saint Mary's

     7 p.m., ESPN — Georgetown at Syracuse

     7 p.m., PAC-12N — USC at Arizona State

     8:30 p.m., SECN — LSU at Missouri

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State

     9 p.m., ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

     9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     4:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Michigan State 

MEN'S SOCCER 

    6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA

NBA

     3 p.m., NBATV — Denver at Philadelphia

     7 p.m., NBATV — Miami at Washington

NFL

     1:05 p.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Buffalo

     4:40 p.m., FOX — L.A. Rams at Seattle

     8:15 p.m., NBC — Tampa Bay at Washington

RUGBY

     9 a.m., NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle

     2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — Pro14: Munster at Connacht

SKIING

     8 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

TENNIS

     12:30 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

     6 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

     1 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1

     6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     7 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

SUNDAY

BIATHLON

     Noon, NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup (taped)

     1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

     3 p.m., NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

     Noon, BTN — Illinois at Indiana

GOLF     

    4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

    6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     11 a.m., FOX — Providence at Xavier

     2:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at IOwa

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State

     6 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

     6 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Colgate at Boston

     6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake

     8 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Illinois

MEN'S SOCCER 

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Parma

     8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna

NBA

     3 p.m., NBATV — Utah at Detroit

     7 p.m., NBATV — Miami at Boston

NFL

     1:05 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FREEFORM — Baltimore at Tennessee

     4:40 p.m., CBS, NICKELODEON — Chicago at New Orleans

     8:15 p.m., NBC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh 

RUGBY

     10 a.m., NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins

SKIING

     2 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

TENNIS

     6 a.m., TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

     12:30 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

     6 p.m., TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

     1 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1

     6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     Noon, ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

     Noon, CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island

     Noon, ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington

     Noon, SECN — Florida at Georgia

     2 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

     2 p.m, CBSSN — St. Joseph's at La Salle

     2 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

     4 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech

     4 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at California

     4 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

     5 p.m., ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky

     6 p.m., ESPNU — North Florida at Stetson

     6 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State

WOMEN'S SOCCER

     7 a.m., NBCSN — FASL: Manchester United at Everton

 

MONDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     6 p.m., FS1 — Connecticut at DePaul

