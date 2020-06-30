LouCity to restart season, open stadium july 12
The Louisville City Football Club will restart its 2020 season and open brand new Lynn Family Stadium on July 12.
The United Soccer League Championship announced Tuesday that LouCity will host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 5 p.m. July 12. The match will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.
“The time has arrived, and we are ecstatic to finally open Lynn Family Stadium,” LouCity president Brad Estes said in a press release. “So much time, effort and support has gone into making this idea of professional soccer a reality in Louisville, and we look forward to celebrating our city on July 12.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear previously approved LouCity games to operate at up to 50 percent capacity under a plan by Lynn Family Stadium operator ASM Global. The “VenueShield” program requires temperature checks, face coverings and physical distancing with complete information at LouCity.com/VenueShield.
Under normal circumstances, Lynn Family Stadium could accommodate as many as 15,304. Most if not all spectators at LouCity-Pittsburgh will be season ticket holders, and any individual game tickets available would be announced later.
“We wish we could pack the stands with 15,000, but those who can’t watch in person will be treated to a great broadcast,” Estes said.
LouCity, which posted a 1-0 victory over North Carolina FC in opening its 2020 season back on March 7, will play 15 more regular-season games as USL Championship action returns under safety protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are so excited to finally play in Lynn Family Stadium,” LouCity head coach John Hackworth said. “It is not lost during these unprecedented times that as professional athletes, we have a small part to play. Yet for the Louisville community and our amazing fans, July 12 will be a wonderful day.
“Getting the chance to open Lynn Family Stadium on national TV versus one of our fiercest rivals, Pittsburgh, will be an incredible experience.”
